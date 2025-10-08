Punjab's Fields Under Water, India's Food Security At Risk
Heavy rains and dam overflows have wiped out 20-25% of Punjab's paddy, threatening export earnings and domestic rice supply.
With over 4 lakh acres of damaged crops, countless cattle missing, and the fate of paddy, sugarcane, cotton and other crops uncertain, agriculture in Punjab is deeply disturbed. The prime minister has announced a Rs 1600 crore relief package for the state and has even been on an aerial tour of the state to assess the damage. 52 people have lost their lives due to the flood so far. But apart from the suffering of farmers and Punjabi folk, we have to now understand how this will affect our nation agriculturally?
Firstly, we must assess the situation on the ground. 4 lakhs acres of crop land have been damaged, as per newer reports now. The Doab (land between two rivers) region of Punjab is severely affected and also happens to be a major paddy-producing area. Most farmers of Punjab had planted paddy this year, as Punjab saw one of its highest paddy acreages this kharif season. But sadly, due to the heavy rains and the release of the dam water, all the crops have gone underwater.
The major basmati regions are also affected, and conservative estimates point to a 20-25% loss of paddy production from Punjab. The fragrant pearl variety is perhaps suffering the worst, as this variety of paddy was due for harvest in a matter of days. Punjab is a major contributor to the basmati exports, and this year, we could expect less basmati from Punjab due to the floods.
For other major crops like sugarcane, yields are expected to go down by 5–10% and the overall juice quality may be affected. And for cotton, there is no rosy picture either; cotton in the squaring stage is reporting flower drops and heavier pink bollworm infestation, which could potentially decrease yields by 15–20%.
We have all seen buffaloes and cows floating away in the flood waters, and so naturally, there will be losses for the dairy operations and milk production from Punjab as well. We haven’t been able to verify the extent of the damage yet, but one would believe that milk production could take a hit of at least 10% for the time being. There will be additional problems of getting fodder and also transporting milk to collection centres or urban areas due to loss of connectivity.
Now let's look at some of the deeper issues we could face in the coming months. The first problem is the leaching of topsoil and fertilisers. As the water recedes back into the rivers and canals, it will carry a layer of fertile topsoil from the farmers' fields and also any chemical fertilisers farmers have used on their fields. So this will practically leave the fields deeply malnourished, and the surviving crops would need immediate nutrition to survive.
Given India’s dwindling fertiliser reserves, Punjab could be left wanting for essential agri-chemicals like urea and DAP. This could also trigger hoarding and black marketing, which would be bad for the farm economy, but would most certainly be detrimental to crop production.
The second issue is about excessive sedimentation in the fields downstream. The leached off top soil and debris from the upstream, once the water recedes, will find itself on farmers’ fields in excess. This will not only destroy standing crops, but also destroy fields temporarily. The farmers will have to use heavy machinery to get the mud out before they can replant again.
The third important factor dampening the agrarian production will be the rise of pests and newer plant diseases. Excessive moisture and heat trigger pest cycles, and as a result, newer pests will start to emerge, and even pests like white fly, having little to eat, will start to attack the surviving crops. The same goes for plant disease; the plants under biotic stress are more susceptible to a variety of fungal, viral and other plant infections.
Now this leads us to the next issue of excessive pesticide usage. To protect vulnerable plants and crops, farmers may rush to use excessive pesticides, which will increase input costs for farmers. It will also make the produce coming out of Punjab more toxic instead of nutritious.
As fertilisers and pesticides will both be in high demand, this could potentially lead to black-market or the selling of fake pesticides in the market. The circulation of fake pesticides will also harm crop production and dampen harvests.
If there is a larger crop failure, the rural debt in Punjab could also see a bump because many farmers are reporting major crop losses, as many of the breaches in the canals and rivulets have cut the farmland.
The canal systems may also go out of commission and would need major repairs to support the Rabi sowing too.
All these factors explained could severely disrupt agrarian production and also push the country towards short-term food inflation and also shortage of paddy for export and domestic consumption, especially in the public distribution system.
Giving the problem more thought, what ways can we cushion the blow? First is to ensure that the central crop insurance scheme is extended to Punjab. Currently, Punjabi farmers are not covered under the crop insurance scheme, and there is no safety net to cover them against crop failures or climatic disasters.
Second, we have to modify the canal system and increase its capacities. Canals should also act as overflow channels that should be capable of carrying excessive water into the rivers, too. The embankment's height should be increased, and gates should be strengthened.
An early warning system for weather alerts should be established in every village, so farmers can be alerted in time.
Finally, all dam and reservoir water level data should be made public, and local communities should be part of the water management decisions of the various dam and water authorities that command the waters upstream from Punjab. For we cannot let another flood hold our food production hostage. India needs to solve this problem and ensure the safety of Punjab at all costs.
