ETV Bharat / opinion

Punjab's Fields Under Water, India's Food Security At Risk

People wade through submerged areas after a rise in water level in the Ghaggar River, which has overflowed into fields and villages damaging crops on several acres, in Patiala. ( File Photo/IANS )

With over 4 lakh acres of damaged crops, countless cattle missing, and the fate of paddy, sugarcane, cotton and other crops uncertain, agriculture in Punjab is deeply disturbed. The prime minister has announced a Rs 1600 crore relief package for the state and has even been on an aerial tour of the state to assess the damage. 52 people have lost their lives due to the flood so far. But apart from the suffering of farmers and Punjabi folk, we have to now understand how this will affect our nation agriculturally?

Firstly, we must assess the situation on the ground. 4 lakhs acres of crop land have been damaged, as per newer reports now. The Doab (land between two rivers) region of Punjab is severely affected and also happens to be a major paddy-producing area. Most farmers of Punjab had planted paddy this year, as Punjab saw one of its highest paddy acreages this kharif season. But sadly, due to the heavy rains and the release of the dam water, all the crops have gone underwater.

An aerial view of flood-affected areas during the survey by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) in Punjab. (File Photo/IANS)

The major basmati regions are also affected, and conservative estimates point to a 20-25% loss of paddy production from Punjab. The fragrant pearl variety is perhaps suffering the worst, as this variety of paddy was due for harvest in a matter of days. Punjab is a major contributor to the basmati exports, and this year, we could expect less basmati from Punjab due to the floods.

For other major crops like sugarcane, yields are expected to go down by 5–10% and the overall juice quality may be affected. And for cotton, there is no rosy picture either; cotton in the squaring stage is reporting flower drops and heavier pink bollworm infestation, which could potentially decrease yields by 15–20%.

Local residents carry water and food for distribution to stranded people through the flooded waters of the Beas River at Mand village in Kapurthala district of Punjab. (File Photo/IANS)

We have all seen buffaloes and cows floating away in the flood waters, and so naturally, there will be losses for the dairy operations and milk production from Punjab as well. We haven’t been able to verify the extent of the damage yet, but one would believe that milk production could take a hit of at least 10% for the time being. There will be additional problems of getting fodder and also transporting milk to collection centres or urban areas due to loss of connectivity.

NDRF personnel conduct floodwater rescue operations in flood-affected areas, assisting the civil administration in relief distribution and providing medical aid, in Punjab. (File Photo/IANS)

Now let's look at some of the deeper issues we could face in the coming months. The first problem is the leaching of topsoil and fertilisers. As the water recedes back into the rivers and canals, it will carry a layer of fertile topsoil from the farmers' fields and also any chemical fertilisers farmers have used on their fields. So this will practically leave the fields deeply malnourished, and the surviving crops would need immediate nutrition to survive.

Given India’s dwindling fertiliser reserves, Punjab could be left wanting for essential agri-chemicals like urea and DAP. This could also trigger hoarding and black marketing, which would be bad for the farm economy, but would most certainly be detrimental to crop production.

The second issue is about excessive sedimentation in the fields downstream. The leached off top soil and debris from the upstream, once the water recedes, will find itself on farmers’ fields in excess. This will not only destroy standing crops, but also destroy fields temporarily. The farmers will have to use heavy machinery to get the mud out before they can replant again.