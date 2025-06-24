ETV Bharat / opinion

Amid Fragile Iran-Israel Ceasefire, Possibility Of Supply Disruptions In Hormuz Strait And Its Implications For India

By Krishnanand

Reports emerging from Tehran indicated that the Iranian Parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that could authorise the government to close the Strait of Hormuz. This alarming development unfolds against a backdrop of intensely conflicting reports regarding a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, adding layers of complexity to an already volatile region.

The reports of Israel blaming Iran for violating the ceasefire and Iran’s denial of its violation came within hours after the US President Donald Trump announced a ‘complete and total ceasefire’ between Israel and Iran, touting an end to what he called the 12-day war. However, the initial optimism surrounding this announcement quickly faded amidst a flurry of contradictory accounts and renewed hostilities between the warring parties.

This deeply fractured narrative surrounding the ceasefire means the status of any true cessation of hostilities remains tentative, casting a long shadow over the Persian Gulf and the safe passage of crude oil from the Strait of Hormuz. Any supply disruption in the vital trade link has a profound impact on global energy security and economic stability, affecting countries such as India and China that depend on a large quantity of crude oil imported from Gulf countries.

Earlier reports emerging from Tehran suggested that the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) has given approval to close the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has immediately sent ripples of shockwaves across global energy markets and diplomatic circles. While, according to the Iranian media reports, the final decision to close the Hormuz Strait lies with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, the very notion of such a measure underscores the volatile geopolitical landscape of the Persian Gulf and its profound impact on international energy trade and stability.

Any crude oil supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz would represent a significant impact on economies such as India and China, as the narrow passage remains the most critical maritime chokepoint for global crude oil supplies.

In a swift response to these alarming reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the Chinese authorities to leverage their considerable influence to dissuade Tehran from any such course of action. The appeal to China is particularly strategic, given Beijing's immense reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy needs.

Strait of Hormuz: The Lifeline of Global Oil Supply

This narrow maritime passage, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and the broader Indian Ocean, is arguably the world's most vital oil transit chokepoint.

The Strait of Hormuz is situated between Oman and Iran. At its narrowest point, it is approximately 39 kilometres, or 24 miles wide, with shipping lanes just two miles wide in each direction, separated by a two-mile buffer zone. This confined space makes it exceptionally vulnerable to disruption. Its strategic location grants Iran a commanding position, as it controls a significant portion of the Strait's northern coastline.

The Strait of Hormuz is the sole sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, making it an indispensable artery for the transportation of oil from major Middle Eastern producers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2023, approximately 21 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products flowed through the Strait.