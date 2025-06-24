Amid Fragile Iran-Israel Ceasefire, Possibility Of Supply Disruptions In Hormuz Strait And Its Implications For India

By Krishnanand
Reports emerging from Tehran indicated that the Iranian Parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that could authorise the government to close the Strait of Hormuz. This alarming development unfolds against a backdrop of intensely conflicting reports regarding a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, adding layers of complexity to an already volatile region.
The reports of Israel blaming Iran for violating the ceasefire and Iran’s denial of its violation came within hours after the US President Donald Trump announced a ‘complete and total ceasefire’ between Israel and Iran, touting an end to what he called the 12-day war. However, the initial optimism surrounding this announcement quickly faded amidst a flurry of contradictory accounts and renewed hostilities between the warring parties.
This deeply fractured narrative surrounding the ceasefire means the status of any true cessation of hostilities remains tentative, casting a long shadow over the Persian Gulf and the safe passage of crude oil from the Strait of Hormuz. Any supply disruption in the vital trade link has a profound impact on global energy security and economic stability, affecting countries such as India and China that depend on a large quantity of crude oil imported from Gulf countries.
Earlier reports emerging from Tehran suggested that the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) has given approval to close the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has immediately sent ripples of shockwaves across global energy markets and diplomatic circles. While, according to the Iranian media reports, the final decision to close the Hormuz Strait lies with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, the very notion of such a measure underscores the volatile geopolitical landscape of the Persian Gulf and its profound impact on international energy trade and stability.
Any crude oil supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz would represent a significant impact on economies such as India and China, as the narrow passage remains the most critical maritime chokepoint for global crude oil supplies.
In a swift response to these alarming reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the Chinese authorities to leverage their considerable influence to dissuade Tehran from any such course of action. The appeal to China is particularly strategic, given Beijing's immense reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy needs.
Strait of Hormuz: The Lifeline of Global Oil Supply
This narrow maritime passage, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and the broader Indian Ocean, is arguably the world's most vital oil transit chokepoint.
The Strait of Hormuz is situated between Oman and Iran. At its narrowest point, it is approximately 39 kilometres, or 24 miles wide, with shipping lanes just two miles wide in each direction, separated by a two-mile buffer zone. This confined space makes it exceptionally vulnerable to disruption. Its strategic location grants Iran a commanding position, as it controls a significant portion of the Strait's northern coastline.
The Strait of Hormuz is the sole sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, making it an indispensable artery for the transportation of oil from major Middle Eastern producers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2023, approximately 21 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products flowed through the Strait.
This volume represents roughly 20-25 percent of the world's total petroleum liquids consumption, or about one-third of all seaborne traded oil. Major oil producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE all rely on this strait for their exports, making it a linchpin of the global energy supply chain. Any sustained closure would trigger an unprecedented energy crisis, sending oil prices skyrocketing, destabilizing economies, and potentially leading to global recession.
Fragile Ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz
Iran possesses several asymmetric capabilities to disrupt or close the Strait of Hormuz. These include deploying a wide array of naval mines, which can deter or block shipping through covert and rapid placement.
The country also has a diverse arsenal of anti-ship missiles, capable of targeting oil tankers and commercial vessels from various platforms, creating high risks for maritime traffic.
Furthermore, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy employs fast attack craft for "swarm" tactics, designed to overwhelm and threaten commercial shipping in the confined Strait. Finally, advanced armed drones and UAVs could be used for reconnaissance, targeting, or as kamikaze weapons, adding another layer of complexity to disrupting navigation.
India's Energy Security at Stake: A Direct and Profound Impact
For India, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and a significant energy consumer, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would have immediate and severe repercussions on its energy security.
India imports over 80 percent of its crude oil requirements, and a substantial portion of this vital commodity transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 40 percent of India-bound crude oil flows through this chokepoint, originating from key suppliers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait. This makes India exceptionally vulnerable to any disruption.
Immediate Impact on India
A closure would immediately trigger a massive surge in global crude oil prices, which would directly translate into higher retail prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India. This would trigger inflation, increase transportation costs, and most importantly, erode household purchasing power, impacting the common citizen directly as they will be forced to spend a good amount of their earnings on energy and transportation costs.
Supply Chain Disruption
Increased fuel price is one of the concerns for Indian policymakers; another issue is the extreme shortage of fuel for Indian consumers. While India maintains strategic petroleum reserves, these are finite and designed for short-term disruptions, not a prolonged closure of such a critical maritime choke point.
Moreover, higher energy costs and potential supply shortages would significantly dampen economic activity in the country. Industries reliant on energy-intensive processes would face crippling costs and India’s exports could become uncompetitive, and overall economic growth will be slowed down.
Perhaps this is the reason why India is seeking a de-escalation of the situation in the Gulf region. India is close to both Israel and Iran. While India has close military ties with Israel, it is also developing a strategic maritime port in Iran to diversify its energy supply. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Iranian leadership after the US strike on its nuclear plants and urged de-escalation.
