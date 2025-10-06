ETV Bharat / opinion

Tireless Karyakarta, Excellent Organiser and Institution Builder: PM Modi Hails V K Malhotra In Write Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to the mortal remains of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence, in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed veteran BJP leader V K Malhotra as an excellent organiser and an institution builder, who traversed the worlds of electoral and organisational politics with equal ease. In a blog post on his website, Modi said that Malhotra, who passed away last week, provided stable leadership to the Jana Sangh and the Delhi unit of the BJP.

"From the late 1960s onwards, VK Malhotra Ji remained a permanent figure in public life. Few leaders can claim to have such a long, unbroken span of public engagement. He was a tireless Karyakarta, an excellent organiser and an institution builder," the prime minister said. Malhotra had the wonderful ability to traverse the worlds of electoral politics and organisational politics with equal ease, providing stable leadership to the Jana Sangh and the BJP's Delhi unit, he said.

"A glimpse of his life will make everyone understand the core ethos of the RSS, the Jana Sangh, and the BJP - courage in the face of adversity, service above self and a deep-rooted commitment to national and cultural values," Modi said. The prime minister recalled the 1999 Lok Sabha elections when Malhotra defeated Congress leader Manmohan Singh from the South Delhi constituency.

"It was a high-profile election, where he was pitted against an important Congress leader. The full might of the Congress ecosystem descended upon his South Delhi constituency, but Malhotra Ji never reduced the level of discourse," Modi said. He ran a positive campaign, ignoring vile attacks and won with over 50 per cent of the vote, the prime minister said, attributing Malhotra's victory to his strong connect on the ground.