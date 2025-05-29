Pahalgam Tragedy And Operation Sindoor: Recalibrating India's Anti-Terror Strategy

Despite India's strong counter-terrorism strategy and successful strikes on terror and air bases of Pakistan, the Pahalgam attack highlights the urgent need to protect civilians. With rising terrorist sophistication, religious motivations, and continued threats from terror groups headed by Hafez Saeed and Masood Azhar of Pakistan, and moreover Bangladesh is going to emerge as a terror hub, India must adopt comprehensive, multi-pronged measures blending force, law and diplomacy to counter evolving terror threats.

Prevention and Protection

Preventing Pakistan-backed terrorists from entering Jammu and Kashmir is difficult due to the terrain that hinders satellite and drone surveillance. India should acquire Synthetic Aperture Radar, seismic and acoustic sensors, and hyper-spectral imaging to detect tunnels, caves, and hidden equipment. Terrorists have used commercial geospatial images of Pahalgam since January 2025, prompting the prerequisite for stricter regulation of data access via national laws and global bodies like INTERPOL and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. Experts warn that overreliance on TECHINT limits tracking; enhancing HUMINT, regular patrols, real-time monitoring, and involving locals as informants is crucial, especially to secure events like the Amarnath Yatra.

: This image from the May edition of Indian Army's monthly magazine 'Baatcheet' shows military personnel deployed on northern borders of the country (Indian Army via PTI Photo)

Pursuit

Hard Pursuit

K. Subrahmanyam in the Kargil Review Committee Report recommended a clear LoC policy to deter aggression, like Israel's. Post-2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, India signalled readiness to use force across the LoC. Operation Sindhoor marks a formal stance: any future terror act will be considered an act of war. India must develop advanced electronic warfare and intelligence like Israel, disrupting enemy communications and inflicting heavy casualties through technical sabotage like it has done to Hezbollah's communication systems.

This image from the May edition of Indian Army's monthly magazine 'Baatcheet' shows the terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) that were targeted by the Indian military during 'Operation Sindoor' (Indian Army via PTI Photo)

India faces security threats from Pakistan, China, and non-state actors backed by them. As an emerging economic power and key global player, India must conduct covert operations to neutralise enemies and ensure its security. Over the past two years, several prominent terrorists linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and the Khalistan movement have been killed in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Canada.

A key development occurred on May 18, 2025, when Saifullah Khalid, a top LeT commander behind major attacks in India, was killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan. Though the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has not claimed responsibility, these actions are widely attributed to them. In January 2025, amid a diplomatic row with Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India has admitted before a Parliamentary committee that conducts covert operations to dismantle terrorist networks along its borders.

This image from the May edition of Indian Army's monthly magazine 'Baatcheet' shows the Army's air defence systems and debris of Pakistani drones shot down by them (Indian Army via PTI Photo)

India has demonstrated its military strength through precision strikes on terrorist camps, dismantling key LeT, JeM, and Pakistani air bases using credible intelligence. However, it lacks deep-strike capabilities like the U.S. operation that killed Osama Bin Laden. To eliminate high-value targets like Hafez Saeed and Masood Azhar, India must build advanced, integrated capabilities across intelligence, military operations, diplomacy, and logistics. This includes actionable intelligence via HUMINT, SIGINT, IMINT, and GEOINT; radar jamming; stealth infiltration using specialized aircraft or helicopters like the modified Black Hawks used in the Bin Laden raid undetected by radar; and forming elite special forces akin to U.S. Navy SEALs or the British SAS/SBS for high-risk, precision missions.

Soft Pursuit

While developing capabilities for deep penetration strikes India has to strategically leverage lawfare strategy, information warfare and diplomatic warfare against cross-border terrorism.

Lawfare

Lawfare refers to the use of legal systems to gain military, political, or strategic advantage. China has increasingly employed this strategy, using laws like the Coast Guard Law (2021) and the Hong Kong National Security Law (2020) to assert control and influence. Similarly, India must harness domestic and international law to strengthen its geopolitical messaging and address cross-border threats. India’s stance that "any future act of terror will be treated as an act of war" aligns with the ICJ’s Nicaragua v. United States (1986) ruling and UNGA Resolution 3314, which defines aggression to include the use of armed groups by a state. Through lawfare, India can expose and isolate Pakistan by promoting accountability and deterrence. This can be achieved by legally training diplomats and deploying legal advisers at key embassies and international forums, ensuring India effectively navigates global legal systems to protect its national interests.

In this image from the May edition of Indian Army's monthly magazine 'Baatcheet', top military commanders monitor 'Operation Sindoor' live (Indian Army via PTI Photo)

Information Warfare

India must adopt a robust information warfare strategy to shape global opinion, counter Pakistan’s diplomatic narratives, and expose terrorism as state policy. It must tackle disinformation from sources like Pakistan’s DGISPR, China’s Global Times, Turkey’s TRT World, and others, including internal and external media groups from Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia. Western media’s often muted coverage also needs strategic engagement. New Delhi should conduct offensive cyber operations to disrupt terrorist propaganda and networks, track digital footprints, and counter hostile narratives. Mobilising the Indian diaspora and briefing foreign governments and media on terrorist threats and Pakistan’s involvement can reinforce India's position. Publicly releasing evidence like videos, satellite imagery, intercepted communications can boost credibility. For example, India recently released the names of the Pakistani army personnel and key police officials of the Punjab province who were at the funeral of terrorists. Utilising platforms like X, YouTube, and Instagram, alongside think tanks and influencers, can help India broadcast its narrative, reveal state-sponsored terrorism, and garner international sympathy as a terrorism victim.

Diplomatic Warfare

India can counter Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism through diplomatic strategy. Strategic communication and media diplomacy can help shape global opinion by exposing terror networks and their links to Pakistan. For instance, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami to UK highlighted the presence of UN-designated terrorists and Pakistani military officials at terrorist funerals during a Sky News interview.

India has consistently raised Pakistan’s support for terrorism at forums like the UN, FATF, and G20. It must further engage allies such as the U.S., U.K., France, Australia, and regional bodies like SAARC and ASEAN. India is building a broader consensus against terrorism but needs more stronger support amid shifting geopolitics. Therefore, India should engage in global advocacy campaigns to build consensus on redefining state responsibility in cross-border terrorism under international law. On May 21–22, India is sending parliamentary delegations, including senior diplomats worldwide to brief on recent terror attacks and operation Sindhoor.

The future of India’s counter-terrorism strategy depends on adapting to changing geopolitics and emerging technologies like AI-driven battle management systems, quantum computing, and new surveillance tools. It should combine preventive and protective measures, with deep intelligence and elite forces to counter cross-border terrorism and deter local and international groups effectively.

