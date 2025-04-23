Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Grim Reminder Of The Evolving Threat To India's Stability

Terrorists have struck again in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Although the frequency of such attacks has significantly decreased following the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has not been entirely eradicated. On April 22, 2025, a brutal attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in J&K, claimed the lives of at least twenty-six and injured twenty others, most of whom were tourists.

The Resistance Force (TRF), a relatively new terrorist outfit that emerged in the aftermath of Article 370’s revocation, has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is widely known to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based and Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation. This attack is arguably one of the most significant assaults targeting non-local civilians in the last six months. It follows a similar pattern to the TRF's previous attack on October 20, 2023, in Ganderbal, where a local doctor and six non-local workers were killed. The timing of this latest assault — coinciding with the official visit of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance to India — raises questions and suggests a deeper, strategic motivation. This, coupled with changing political dynamics in Muslim-majority South Asian countries, the return of political and economic stability in J&K, and internal communal tensions in India, warrants a holistic analysis of the incident.

Ambulances carrying mortal remains of the people who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack leave as they are being shifted to the native states of the victims, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 (PTI)

While the core drivers of terrorism—separatist ideology, religious extremism, and Pakistan’s direct support—remain consistent, the evolving political landscape in J&K appears to be a significant aggravating factor. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which turned J&K into a Union Territory, there has been a marked decline in terrorist activity. Much of the long-standing demand for political representation was addressed through the 2024 assembly elections, which saw a high voter turnout, as did the general elections that same year. With declining violence, an elected government in place, and ongoing development initiatives by the central government, J&K has steadily emerged as a favored tourist destination. According to figures from the Union Territory’s Department of Tourism, over seven crore Indian and foreign tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

For a region long burdened by militancy and conflict, such figures signify progress. This resurgence in stability and economic activity, however, stands in direct opposition to the goals of separatist and extremist forces, including the Pakistani state. The recent attacks targeting non-local workers and now tourists seem designed to shatter this emerging stability. The Pahalgam attack must also be viewed in the broader context of shifting political currents in South Asia’s Muslim-majority countries. In recent years, radical Islamist groups have gained or tightened their grip on power in countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has emboldened extremists across the region. In Bangladesh, the political ouster of Sheikh Hasina—through student-led protests orchestrated by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JeI-B)—has further exacerbated India’s security concerns. The reestablishment of ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh adds another layer of complexity.

The TRF's targeted killing of tourists in Pahalgam, alongside the reported involvement of Bangladeshi elements in communal violence, suggests a coordinated attempt to destabilise India on two fronts: politically and socially. These actions point toward a larger objective—creating panic and eroding national unity by sowing communal discord.

This shift in terrorist tactics is evident. Since the revocation of Article 370, there has been a discernible transition from attacking security forces to targeting non-local civilians. Even within that, the focus has moved from indiscriminately attacking workers of all religions to specifically targeting non-Muslims. The October 2023 Ganderbal attack, for instance, predominantly killed non-local workers, whereas the Pahalgam attack focused on tourists. These targeted killings reflect a disturbing evolution in terrorist strategy—from mere separatism to a campaign aimed at undermining national cohesion. The choice of timing—during the visit of the U.S. Vice President—also signals a deliberate attempt to draw global attention to the region and falsely portray that the conflict in J&K is far from resolved.

: Secririty personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

The Pahalgam attack also prompts critical introspection about India's counterterrorism strategy. It is true that terrorism and militancy in J&K have decreased considerably in the past five years, largely due to a robust security framework, accelerated development projects, and the restoration of democratic governance. However, the ability of terrorists to still carry out such a high-casualty attack suggests the existence of local support networks. Without such assistance, these operations would be far more difficult to execute. Therefore, while existing counterterror measures and development initiatives must continue, there is a pressing need to identify and dismantle the local extremist infrastructure. More importantly, as terrorists increasingly aim to destabilise India's social fabric, state responses must incorporate deradicalisation programs and community outreach efforts to prevent vulnerable individuals from falling prey to extremist ideologies.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)