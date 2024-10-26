ETV Bharat / opinion

Multiple Entry Multiple Exit Is Difficult To Implement In Higher Educational Institutions

File - Members of different student's Organisation AIDSO, AISA, KYS, SFI, and others hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against National Education Policy 2020, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on 21 September, 2020. ( ANI )

Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (MEME) as a feature was introduced in the National Education Policy (NEP) -2020, with the aim to make education accommodative, inclusive, diverse, learner-centric, flexible and aligned with the global best practices.

"The NEP 2020 seeks to reform the Higher Education system by providing, among other things, flexibility to students in terms of choice of subjects to study and academic pathways. A creative combination of disciplines for study with multiple entry and exit points is one of the major recommendations of NEP, 2020," the then MoS Education Subhas Sarkar, said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha during the winter session last year.

The reply came in to a question from Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) MP Sridhar Kotagiri, who wanted to know whether the Government is considering to develop new options for Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (MEME) in NEP to resolve hurdles in managing MEME in several areas.

Sarkar also referred to the comprehensive guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission with regard to the MEME sheme for a better understanding.

File - Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship tableau, based on the theme 'Vedas to Metaverse' showcasing the key aspects of National Education Policy (NEP 2020), passes through the Rajpath during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on 26 January, 2022 (ANI)

What it aims to achieve?

The guidelines from the UGC, in its statement of objectives, listed out seven key aspects as its reasons which MEME would serve for.

The statement said it would remove rigid boundaries and facilitate new possibilities for learners while banking on reducing the dropout rate and improving GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio).

The MEME would offer creative combinations of disciplines of study. It would also offer flexibility in curriculum and novel course options to students, in addition to discipline-specific specialisations and different designs of the Master's programme.

The scheme would provide for credit accumulation and transfer along with provision of evaluation and validation of non-formal and informal learning for the award of a degree and encourage lifelong learning, while facilitating encashment of credits earned when the learner resumes his/her programmes of study.

Whilst the Union government is pushing hard for the several features of the NEP implementation in the States, the implementation of the MEME option in higher educational institutions (HEIs) is a chimera. It faces several impediments, let’s discuss them.

File - Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the launch of a new initiative under NEP on the completion of two years of National Education Policy 2020, at Ambedkar International centre in New Delhi on 29 July, 2022. (ANI)

'Curriculum Restructuring'

Institutions need to redesign their curricula to offer flexible and modular courses. It requires a massive overhaul in the academic programs and requires breaking down conventional degree programs into smaller, stackable certificates and diplomas, Permitting students to exit and re-enter at various stages. It can be a complex task for institutions with fixed structures and monolithic curriculums.