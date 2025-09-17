ETV Bharat / opinion

Modi – The Architect Of A Strong And Self-Reliant India

By Amit Shah

The 17th of September is significant in history for a good number of reasons. On this day, artisans and workers across the country joyfully celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti. It was on this day that Hyderabad was liberated from the cruel Nizam and the Razakars.

And, on this day was born a statesman who has dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation and its people – our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This birthday of Modi ji is even more significant, as it marks his 75th year. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Modi Ji and pray to the Almighty to bless him with long life, energy and good health to achieve greatness for India.

Having worked alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for decades, I have deeply felt that his personality is beyond that of a politician. It embodies a mission-driven leader dedicated to the nation’s welfare. For him, the rise of the nation and the well-being of its citizens are not just ideals but guiding principles.

What makes his leadership unique is his constant focus on ensuring an all-inclusive model of governance. His policies and their implementation always emphasise that no individual or community is left behind in the development journey. For him, governance is not a tool of power but a medium of service.

Under his leadership, numerous welfare schemes for the poor have not only been launched but have also achieved their intended goals successfully. We can see that the Jan Dhan Yojana brought over 50 crore people into the banking system, scripting a glorious episode of financial inclusion; the Ujjwala Yojana freed millions of households from smoke and gave them a life of dignity; Ayushman Bharat provided the security of healthcare to the poor; and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana helped economically weaker sections realise the dream of owning a home. Whenever I look into the eyes of a beneficiary and see contentment and trust, I understand how Modi ji’s governance is truly bringing the vision of public welfare to life.

As a Pracharak of the RSS, he travelled across the nation and engaged with all sections of society. He not only closely witnessed the soul of India but also experienced its inner strength. This later reflected in his governance, through his empathy for the poor and the marginalised.

It was also as a Pracharak that Modi Ji acquired the art of organisation. Later, while recasting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisation, he introduced innovative reforms that transformed the party’s functional dynamics. I am fortunate that, as the BJP’s National President, I had the opportunity to implement his vision and organizational insights at the national level.

The hallmark of strong leadership lies in the ability to make decisions in difficult circumstances. In this regard, Modi Ji’s leadership is made of a different metal. I have witnessed him maintain extraordinary patience and clarity of vision, even in the most challenging situations.

Since 2014, there have been several occasions when the nation needed bold and decisive steps. Modi ji firmly upheld the principles of leadership and made decisions in the interest of the nation. The historic demonetization and GST opened a new chapter in our economic reforms. The abrogation of Article 370 will be remembered as a decision that demonstrated not only political courage but also Modi ji’s unwavering commitment to national unity and integrity.

The erasing of the social evil of Triple Talaq was a bold step to protect the dignity and rights of women. None of these decisions was easy. Many of them faced opposition, but Modi ji never wavered. He held firm to the belief that the nation’s interest must be pursued, regardless of resistance or criticism.