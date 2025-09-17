Modi – The Architect Of A Strong And Self-Reliant India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, September 17. Wishes poured in from several leaders, both from the Centre and the Opposition.
By Amit Shah
The 17th of September is significant in history for a good number of reasons. On this day, artisans and workers across the country joyfully celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti. It was on this day that Hyderabad was liberated from the cruel Nizam and the Razakars.
And, on this day was born a statesman who has dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation and its people – our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This birthday of Modi ji is even more significant, as it marks his 75th year. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Modi Ji and pray to the Almighty to bless him with long life, energy and good health to achieve greatness for India.
Having worked alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for decades, I have deeply felt that his personality is beyond that of a politician. It embodies a mission-driven leader dedicated to the nation’s welfare. For him, the rise of the nation and the well-being of its citizens are not just ideals but guiding principles.
What makes his leadership unique is his constant focus on ensuring an all-inclusive model of governance. His policies and their implementation always emphasise that no individual or community is left behind in the development journey. For him, governance is not a tool of power but a medium of service.
Under his leadership, numerous welfare schemes for the poor have not only been launched but have also achieved their intended goals successfully. We can see that the Jan Dhan Yojana brought over 50 crore people into the banking system, scripting a glorious episode of financial inclusion; the Ujjwala Yojana freed millions of households from smoke and gave them a life of dignity; Ayushman Bharat provided the security of healthcare to the poor; and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana helped economically weaker sections realise the dream of owning a home. Whenever I look into the eyes of a beneficiary and see contentment and trust, I understand how Modi ji’s governance is truly bringing the vision of public welfare to life.
As a Pracharak of the RSS, he travelled across the nation and engaged with all sections of society. He not only closely witnessed the soul of India but also experienced its inner strength. This later reflected in his governance, through his empathy for the poor and the marginalised.
It was also as a Pracharak that Modi Ji acquired the art of organisation. Later, while recasting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisation, he introduced innovative reforms that transformed the party’s functional dynamics. I am fortunate that, as the BJP’s National President, I had the opportunity to implement his vision and organizational insights at the national level.
The hallmark of strong leadership lies in the ability to make decisions in difficult circumstances. In this regard, Modi Ji’s leadership is made of a different metal. I have witnessed him maintain extraordinary patience and clarity of vision, even in the most challenging situations.
Since 2014, there have been several occasions when the nation needed bold and decisive steps. Modi ji firmly upheld the principles of leadership and made decisions in the interest of the nation. The historic demonetization and GST opened a new chapter in our economic reforms. The abrogation of Article 370 will be remembered as a decision that demonstrated not only political courage but also Modi ji’s unwavering commitment to national unity and integrity.
The erasing of the social evil of Triple Talaq was a bold step to protect the dignity and rights of women. None of these decisions was easy. Many of them faced opposition, but Modi ji never wavered. He held firm to the belief that the nation’s interest must be pursued, regardless of resistance or criticism.
When the Covid-19 pandemic shook the whole world, Modi ji not only reassured the public but also advanced the country's industries, scientists and youth towards self-reliance. The world was anxious about India during the pandemic. But it was because of our astute leadership that not only was the vaccine manufactured in the country in record time, but through the technology-driven free vaccination campaign, we presented an exemplary model of COVID management to the world.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has repeatedly proved that national security and self-respect are sacrosanct for our national life. The surgical strike after the Uri attack showed the world that India will no longer remain a silent spectator to terrorism.
The Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama incident further strengthened this resolve. Recently, 'Operation Sindoor' conducted on 7 May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam attack decisively established the policy that whenever the country's identity and the safety of citizens are messed with, India will respond with courage and determination.
These actions not only strengthened the sense of confidence and pride among the people of India but also gave the message to the world that the new India is ready to face every situation to protect its national well-being. Modi ji's strategy is unique in the field of foreign policy as well.
Today, when he stands on an international platform and confidently puts forth India's stand, a wave of pride runs through all of us. While India was often seen as an emerging nation in the past, now, under Modiji's leadership, India is moving towards taking the role of a global leader.
Be it the Paris Climate Agreement, the G-20 Conference, or the address given at the United Nations - everywhere his confidence has been a symbol of India's growing power and pride. From what I know about Narendra Modi ji, I can say that his personality is not limited to policies and programs.
He has a special charisma, which connects him directly with the public. His speech has the flair of spontaneity and simplicity, which makes him reach the hearts of the public. When he talks in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, crores of people feel that the Prime Minister is directly communicating with them. Be it a farmer from a village or a student from the city, or a housewife, everyone starts feeling a sense of affinity with him. This is no common attribute.
Looking back, I see that Shri Narendra Modi Ji has empowered India not merely in economic and political terms, but also in mental and cultural terms. Modi Ji, who has the right understanding of India's internal strength, has a vision that in 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence, our country should restore its stature as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and a great country, and to achieve this, he is advancing the country in this direction rapidly with his visionary policies.
He has instilled the belief in every Indian that we are second to none in this world. In the last 11 years, under his leadership, the country has touched new heights in self-respect, self-reliance and self-confidence, which in my view is both historic and unique.
In fact, true leadership is that which dedicates every moment to the nation and whose vision looks far beyond the present into the future. Today, this personality of Narendra Modi ji is the biggest strength of India.
The author is the Union Home Minister of India and former BJP National President.
