ETV Bharat / opinion

Mangoes To Modi: Yunus's Sweet Outreach To India Amidst New Delhi-Dhaka Bilateral Tensions

New Delhi: Though mango diplomacy has long been a norm in India-Bangladesh ties, the eastern neighbour’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s gifting of mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not assume much significance given the tensions in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in August last year.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, Yunus has sent a consignment of 1,000 kg of the Haribhanga variety of mangoes to Modi as a sign of the interim government’s willingness to normalise ties with India.

“One thousand kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes are being sent to New Delhi,” the Daily Star news website quoted an official of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as saying. “We have prepared the list of dignitaries from the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, diplomats, and other officials. We hope to deliver the mangoes to the dignitaries concerned in a day or two.”

Apart from Modi, Yunus is also gifting mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, the leaders of two of the Indian states that border Bangladesh. According to one report, Yunus sent 300 kg of the Haribhanga mangoes to Tripura Chief Minister Sarkar on Thursday.

The Haribhanga mango is a mango cultivar produced in the northwest part of Bangladesh, especially in the Rangpur district. Cultivation of the Haribhanga mango has gained popularity among the farmers of northern districts. These mangoes are round. Haribhanga is highly fleshy and typically weighs 200 to 400 grams. They have been recorded weighing up to 700 grams. In July 2021, India received 2600 kg of Haribhanga mangoes from Bangladesh as a memento of friendship between the two neighbouring countries. It was sent through the Petrapole border of Bangaon in West Bengal.

Yunus’s act should be seen as a continuation of a practice started by Hasina, known as “mango diplomacy”. Apart from mangoes, Hasina also used to send the delicious hilsa fish as gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee and other leaders.

Meanwhile, Tripura, in exchange, sends Bangladesh its famed and juicy Queen variety pineapples as gifts.

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students' revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August.

The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.