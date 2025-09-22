ETV Bharat / opinion

Making Healthcare More Accessible: Reflections From The Surgeon's Table And The Hospital Office

The reforms extend beyond the walls of hospitals into the financial safety net that families rely on. Health insurance premiums, which were earlier taxed at eighteen per cent, are now exempted from GST altogether. This makes policies more affordable, especially for middle-class households and senior citizens who are often the most in need of complex surgical interventions. As insurance becomes cheaper and more accessible, more patients are likely to seek cover, which in turn allows hospitals to manage care without the fear of patients defaulting on payments. It also reduces the anxiety patients feel when confronting large bills for surgery, implants, or intensive care.

One of the most impactful changes is the reduction of GST on drugs and medicines from twelve per cent to five per cent, with thirty-three life-saving drugs, including those for cancer and rare diseases, now completely exempted. For a patient recovering from surgery or living with chronic conditions, this could translate into significant savings over weeks and months of treatment. Similarly, diagnostic kits, surgical consumables, oxygen, and anaesthetics, all critical elements in the operating theatre and in post-operative monitoring, have been brought under a five per cent GST bracket. For families struggling with hospital bills, these are not marginal adjustments but meaningful reductions that can affect decisions such as whether to opt for timely surgery or delay treatment due to cost.

When the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms were announced, I felt both relief and cautious optimism. As a surgeon and hospital administrator, I see daily the fine line between what is clinically possible and what is financially sustainable for patients. The new tax changes have the potential to reduce one of the largest non-clinical cost burdens in healthcare. Medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, and even insurance premiums now come with substantially lower or nil GST, and this shift could make a very real difference for patients in need of surgical and multispecialty care.

From the surgeon's perspective, these reforms could make a difference in the quality of implants and devices that patients choose. In many cases, patients reluctantly opt for lower-cost options due to prohibitive taxes on premium implants and surgical hardware. A reduction from eighteen per cent to five per cent in GST on devices changes this equation, making higher-quality options more attainable. For someone undergoing joint replacement, trauma surgery, or cardiac intervention, this may directly translate into better outcomes and quicker recoveries.

As a hospital administrator, I recognise that the challenge now lies in ensuring that these benefits reach patients. The risk with any such reform is that savings can be absorbed by suppliers or lost in administrative inefficiencies rather than passed on to those who need them most. Procurement teams in hospitals must renegotiate contracts with suppliers to reflect the new tax environment, and billing systems must be updated so that patients can see these benefits transparently. Insurance providers too must update their policy structures to ensure that patients benefit from both lower premiums and broader coverage.

These GST changes also align well with the government’s expansion of public insurance schemes, and when combined with the exemption of GST on private health insurance premiums, this creates a dual system of protection, public schemes for those most vulnerable and more affordable private policies for the rest of the population. The result, if implemented effectively, could be a significant widening of the healthcare safety net in India.

File photo of AIIMS Delhi

The financial relief is not just about affordability but also about timing. Patients often delay surgery until conditions worsen because of cost pressures, leading to more complicated procedures and poorer outcomes. By lowering the non-clinical costs of treatment, these reforms encourage earlier intervention, better recovery, and ultimately lower healthcare expenditure over the long term. For surgeons like myself, that is perhaps the most meaningful outcome: being able to treat patients at the right time, with the right technology, without seeing cost as the biggest obstacle.

The responsibility now lies with all of us, including doctors, administrators, insurers, and policymakers, to ensure that the benefits flow through in practice. If we succeed, the long-standing dream of accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare for every Indian will be one step closer to reality.

