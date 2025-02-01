Union Budget 2025-26: Maha Kumbh Mela Escaped The Attention Of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman got up for the eighth time to present the country’s annual budget. The economic survey presented a day earlier had made it clear what her challenge was to be cognisant of neighbouring China and emerge as a manufacturing power as she unveiled policies that increased its consumption and employment.

What the Finance Minister, in her attempt to be judged by the past represented by illustrious finance ministers that included Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and many more, forgot was the revenue possibilities that the ongoing mega religious event Mahakumb created.

What Nirmala did not talk about was the rate of growth underlined by the accretion of riches coming to the country by organising the Kumbh Mela for the first time in 144 years. Here in Prayagraj, originally called Allahabad, 20 odd crores seemingly have taken a dip in the cold war of the Sangam. Not just that, by going to Prayagraj Kumbh for a customary dip, crores of devotees- more than the combined population of the US and Canada have seemingly spent Rs.2.5 lakh crores and may have, in the process, added 1 per cent to the country’s GDP.

Strangely, such an important event that changed the nature of our GDP escaped the attention of our FM. It is here that Prime Minister Modi’s slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Sabka Vishwas' acquired meaning to this concept. What was the harm of having four such events in different parts of the country and add some 3-4 per cent GDP every year plus colossal employment. This way we could have beaten China and the sceptical West in this game of numbers in thrall of AI.

However, the FM’s budget had enough to make the middle class happy. The big expectation that was met was that the slab for the personal income tax was changed. Now tax-payers will not have to pay any tax till Rs.12 lakhs. Other slabs were also streamlined. By this intervention alone, the government decided to forego about Rs. 1.20 lakh crore as tax and that is supposed to add to increased consumption.

This should make the anti-middle class happier. The government expects Delhi’s restive electorate to vote for the BJP in the state assembly elections scheduled for February 5. In many ways, the timing of the Budget as well as the announcement of this relief to the income tax payees could not have come at a better time. Though Delhi’s electorate has been spoilt by freebies like cash transfers that are taking place in different ways, the supporters of the BJP will be enthused by Sitharaman's budget.

What about employment? The economic survey talked about the detrimental impact that the artificial impact would have on employment, the budget is cognisant of it and is trying to support job skilling and other ways to make the workforce ready for the demands of tomorrow. The surveys that are relying to buttress the fact that the skills of the job seekers are getting better, it can safely said that these surveys should be taken with dollops of salt.

Simultanously, the budget is also trying to improve the work conditions of the farming community - this stems from the knowledge that the farmers are abandoning their traditional vocation and selling land.

There is some politics that is visible in the way the budget has marked Bihar for special attention. A new greenfield airport is coming up plus the central government has announced the formation of the Makhana board, which will help those who are engaged in the production of this commodity better prices.

Makhana's popularity has been increasing rapidly and there are five lakh families that are involved in its cultivation and processing. While other favours have been showered on Bihar, some states have been left behind. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered why Andhra Pradesh has been ignored altogether. Interestingly. Andhra Pradesh and its ruling party, TDP, is one of the two pillars on which the BJP government at the Centre rests.

There are some small promises that this government has made to increase employment, but some government officials call it a "nowhere budget". They think there were many possibilities that were not explored by the government at a time when a global crisis was staring at us. While the Economic Survey cautions us, the budget fails to do that. What's clear is that the government is relying more on the blessings of Mahakumbh rather than its own efforts to create jobs and consumption.

