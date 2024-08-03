ETV Bharat / opinion

Leveraging AI for the Future: Indian GCCs Leading Global Innovation

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have emerged as vital components of the global business ecosystem. Originally set up to handle back-office functions, these centers have evolved to take on more strategic roles, contributing significantly to innovation and value creation. India, with its vast talent pool and cost-effective operations, has become a hub for GCCs, attracting numerous multinational corporations.

The Rise of GCCs in India

India's journey as a destination for GCCs began in the 1990s, primarily driven by the need for cost-effective IT services. Over the decades, India has established itself as a premier location for GCCs, leveraging its skilled workforce, robust IT infrastructure, and favourable business environment.

India has emerged as a global hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with approximately 1,800 centers employing around 1.3 million people as of 2024. This rapid growth is concentrated in key cities like Bengaluru, which hosts 42% of these centers focusing on technology and R&D, and Hyderabad with 16% known for its IT and biotechnology sectors. Other significant locations include Delhi National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai.

The benefits of setting up GCCs in India are numerous, including cost efficiency, a large skilled talent pool, advanced infrastructure, strong government support, and the presence of innovation hubs driving technological advancements. However, challenges such as infrastructure saturation, talent retention, regulatory complexity, and data security need to be addressed.

Successful strategies for setting up GCCs include diversifying locations to tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, leveraging government incentives in SEZs and GIFT City, building strategic partnerships with local entities, investing in skill development programs, and adopting advanced technologies like Generative AI and IoT to enhance efficiency and innovation.

These factors collectively position India as a premier destination for GCCs, driving global business operations and innovation​ (India Briefing)​​ (Deloitte United States)​​ (MachineCon GCC Summit 2024)​.

GCCs in India have transitioned from handling back-office tasks to managing core business functions, including product development, innovation, and customer engagement. This evolution has been accelerated by the integration of advanced technologies, particularly Generative AI. Generative AI is playing a pivotal role in transforming Indian GCCs by enhancing customer experience, streamlining operations, fostering innovation, and optimising talent management.

The Messages from MachineCon GCC Summit 2024

By Balaji Narasimhan, Head of Operations | GCC Site Leader at TransUnion - "Navigating the Future with Innovation and Agility"

Balaji Narasimhan's message underscores the pivotal role of innovation and agility in steering Global Capability Centers (GCCs) towards a successful future. This dual focus on innovation and agility positions GCCs not just as operational hubs, but as strategic assets that drive business growth and transformation on a global scale.

By Avinash Samrit, Country Head – India & President – Global Capability at Clean Harbors - "Driving Excellence Through Strategic Global Capabilities"

Avinash Samrit's message highlights the importance of leveraging strategic global capabilities to achieve excellence in operations and service delivery. This approach ensures that GCCs are not merely support units but integral parts of the global strategy, driving continuous improvement and competitive advantage.

These messages from leaders at the MachineCon GCC Summit 2024 reflect a forward-thinking perspective on the role of GCCs, emphasising the need for continuous innovation, agility, and strategic integration to navigate the complexities of the global business landscape.

Fostering innovation is another significant benefit of GCCs. According to KPMG, GCCs are crucial in driving global business growth through technological advancements and workforce upskilling. They have evolved from performing back-office functions to becoming centers of excellence in innovation and operational efficiency. NASSCOM supports this view, noting that 80% of new GCCs prioritise AI/ML capabilities, emphasising the sector's focus on digital transformation to enhance organisational efficiency and global competitiveness​