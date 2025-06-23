West Asia Crisis | Lessons From The Israel-Iran Conflict

Israel's Operation Rising Lion and Iran's response with Operation True Promise 3 has already set the pot boiling in West Asia. Attacks by both sides continue, one dominated by air power and the other by missiles, which are their core strengths, respectively. Destruction of infrastructure and civilian casualties are steadily on the rise.

Israel, which fired the first salvo, has been unable to achieve its objectives of ending or slowing down Iran's nuclear weapons programme. Iran, on its part, had promised 'revenge', which it continues to do by missile strikes. And amid this ongoing conflict, there are a collection of lessons, which concern India. Iran is amongst the most sanctioned countries on earth, with few allies. While Israel, despite its continued assault on Gaza resulting in thousands of deaths, is supported, armed and backed by the US. All on the belief that it must have the wherewithal to safeguard itself against 'perceived' enemies. It is a major US ally, maintaining a power balance in the region. Operation Rising Lion had tacit US approval.

This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on Sunday, June 22, 2025 (AP)

A nation's close allies depend on its ability to influence domestic politics in the target country. Israeli backers, including American Jews, play a major role in US domestic politics. Further, Tel Aviv generally acts with Washington's blessings. Thus, US support for Israel is constant. Israel terms Trump as the 'most supportive US President.' The US entering the war against Iran highlights the same. Iran, notwithstanding its growing proximity with China and Russia, could gain limited military but largely diplomatic support, which means little compared to military backing from Washington for Israel. India, despite being a strategic ally of the US, receives far less backing.

India's influence in Washington is quite low as compared to Tel Aviv, even with Delhi hiring high-profile lobbyists in Washington. Moreover, India's archrival Pakistan has geopolitical importance for the US, which eventually impacts support to India. There are allies who promise military intervention under illogical circumstances, making a mockery of their support. Pakistan swore to attack Israel only if it launched nuclear weapons on Iran, something unlikely. While Islamabad criticises Israel for attacking Iran, it permits US aircraft to use its airspace, playing to both sides.

Approach of nations in a conflict is guided by individual interests, never collective. A few members of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), pushed by Pakistan, condemned Israel. Several of them destroyed Iranian missiles meant for Israel, which translates to duplicity in words and action. Many permitted Israel to exploit their airspace. It is also possible that Pakistan may allow the US to use its air bases to target Iran.

India, on the other hand, refused to endorse the SCO statement criticising the Israeli attack as it has close ties with both - Tel Aviv and Tehran. It towed a neutral path as it did during the Russia-Ukraine war, despite pressure from both Europe and the US. Similarly, the US and Europe sympathised with the Pahalgam terrorist incident, but stopped short of blaming Pakistan for the terror attack. For all nations, the golden rule remains that their problems are their own, unless it impacts others. Ukraine is backed by Europe because it affects their security, but is largely ignored by Asia and Africa.

Success gets a boost when an out of box approach is employed. Innovative military actions take time to plan and implement. Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web and part of Israel's Operation Rising Lion involved launching drones and missiles from within the adversary’s territory, by-passing air defence systems and destroying critical assets from close range with accuracy. Another example was Israel’s pager operation against Hezbollah.

Such operations are fraught with risk. Spider Web took a year and a half as did the Israeli's setting up drone bases deep inside Iran. While Israel knew it would have to engage Iran’s nuclear facilities at some time, Ukraine exploited the ongoing conflict to plan and launch. These operations can only be successful if supported by dissidents within. Israel’s MOSSAD has a strong network within Iran, as there are many pro-Ukraine and anti-war groups within Russia. In both cases of Iran and Russia, internal intelligence failed, thereby enabling these operations to be successfully conducted. Emphasis should remain on both, external and internal intelligence. There is a need to continuously monitor anti-national groups.

Wars are moving from kinetic to non-kinetic with increased emphasis on long-range air strikes as also employment of missiles and drones. In addition is the fact that current and future conflicts will involve multi-domain operations. Israel targeted Iranian military leadership by luring them into believing operations are not imminent, while simultaneously employing cyberattacks.

People take shelter in an underground metro station as a precaution against possible Iran missile attacks in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 22, 2025 (AP)

Israel also exploited its links with dissident groups within Iran alongside its airstrikes to gain initial surprise and success. While Iran and Israel do not share borders, kinetic operations cannot happen. But, Tel Aviv’s actions against Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon have also largely been air power driven, with limited incursions. In India, non-kinetic operations also dominated Operation Sindoor. This limits military casualties, but increases collateral damage due to accuracy restrictions on most missiles.

Added is the growing importance of air defence and the need to suppress the opponent's air defence systems with the commencement of operations. Israel had largely degraded Iran’s air defence capabilities in its previous strikes of October 2024, as also its first attack, where it employed an unprecedented 200 aircraft. India did the same prior to the launch of its ‘second wave’ of air strikes on Pakistan, as part of lessons learnt after the first strike against terror camps.

Losses are part and parcel of military operations and should be accepted. In no nation, currently engaged in conflict, are opposition political parties demanding that material losses be declared. It is only in India that the opposition works to degrade claims of victory, solely for political gains. Maturity in politicians is visible across the world, less India.

No matter how modern or technologically superior the equipment, there are always chances of failure. Israel’s Iron Dome, ground and ship-based Patriot missiles as also the THAD air defence systems of the US, failed to block all Iranian missiles. Some breached these systems and hit their targets, resulting in civilian and military casualties. No matter how advanced the air defence systems are, they can never guarantee 100 per cent security. Victory will come with losses.

Strategic intelligence must be accurate and wherewithal to achieve goals should exist. Israel was well aware of Iran's nuclear sites, but still did not procure the right ammunition to cause requisite damage. It is now to see how far the US helps them achieve their end goals, possibly far-fetched. Further, Israel’s intelligence assessment of Iran’s missile capabilities was vastly off target, resulting in it facing Iranian missile strikes daily. Indian strategic intelligence too had shortcomings in Operation Sindoor.

Nations should concentrate on strengths and exploit enemy's weaknesses. Israel is using its strong airpower to maximum effect against Iran and its missiles. Simultaneously, Israel has built its air defence while degrading those if Iran, which is largely helping in achieving its initial goals.

Finally, there should be an achievable end state. Israel's claims of destroying all Iranian nuclear facilities may not be feasible on its own. Iran is seeking an end to the conflict, provided Israel stops its strikes. Iran’s initial offer for talks was rebuked by US President Donald Trump stating an ‘unconditional surrender.’

It will now be left to European nations to find a middle path. Russia, the only nation with influence in Iran, and the one to hold all enriched Uranium produced by Iran, offered to mediate, but was rejected by Trump, who is desperate to seek credit for the same. Ultimately, Israel may be forced to cede to a ceasefire without achieving its objectives.

India accepted the ceasefire offer from Pakistan only after achieving its end goal of conveying a firm message on terror strikes being unacceptable. It has also made it clear that it can cause severe damage to Pakistan’s military assets in case it continues to support terrorism. India should emerge more experienced from this Israel-Iran conflict.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)