Analysis | Lessons Learnt From Operation Sindoor

HAMMER Precision-Guided Bomb : The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) missile with varying guidance systems of GPS, IR, and Laser, which is used to engage targets requiring medium-range precision, such as dynamic or mobile terrorist sites. Costs around ₹3 crore.

SCALP Cruise Missile: SCALP used in Iraq, Libya and Syria, stands for "Storm Shadow", a long-range, air-launched cruise missile. It costs around ₹10-12 crore, used for deep, precision strikes against high-value, fixed targets, including fortified positions and critical infrastructure in enemy territory.

Indian Air Force (IAF) used advanced systems like SCALP Cruise Missiles, HAMMER Precision-Guided Bombs, and Loitering Munitions to conduct these operations with high accuracy and minimal collateral damage. The characteristics are as under:

Operation Sindoor was a coordinated precision strike operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces on 7th May 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. It was executed through the individual efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, conducted from Indian territory. The targets were terror facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. These strikes aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure used for planning attacks against India.

The stated aim for Operation Sindoor was to dismantle the terrorist camps. Have the same been achieved? Yes, temporarily, since these camps will come up again, maybe at the same place or a different place, and we may have to address them again.

The Indian Armed Forces will continue to bring out the lessons learnt during Operations Sindoor. Each Service does an introspection to bring out mistakes in operations if any, and lessons learnt for the future. It is a common saying that the weak points in a defended sector are the inter-battalion boundaries. Similarly, when each Service is doing its own introspection, often, there is a gloss over on the overlapping roles for the employment of each Service. This is likely to happen since at times there is an endeavour to highlight the importance of each of their respective Service. In all this, optimisation of effort becomes a big casualty.

The aim of this article is to conduct a critical analysis of the employment of firepower with special reference to missiles vis-à-vis aircrafts, and draw out some lessons for the future. We should be able to arrive at as to whether we made the best use of each Service and Weaponry in our arsenal.

Now that the initial phase of Operation Sindoor would soon become history and that the operation is in a continuum, we do need to look at some issues such as application of these very principles of war. It is important to introspect and find answers to the questions. Could we have saved a few thousand crores worth of aircrafts in this operation by looking at other options? While the Indian Air Force played a sterling role worthy of its reputation, did some other resources of the other services get underutilised? What deliberations went on behind the scenes to arrive at such decisions? Why were missiles such as Brahmos not employed? Any missed opportunities? These are the questions that come to one's mind when we critically analyse as to whether we could have employed some other weapon systems which are more cost-effective with better pay off, and yet retaining surprise and potency.

War is a synergy amongst the three services which results in an optimised effort in terms of men, materials, and equipment, with the best cost-to-benefit ratio. Except for wars necessitating ground holding role either to capture or deny ground, wars will commence, continue, and culminate with the employment of firepower. Fighting in silos or looking for the lead role by any service or arm negates the good old principals of war such as economy of effort, cooperation, concentration and so on.

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government have displayed the political will and emerged as clear winners. The nation has celebrated the same, and we must continue to be proud of the achievements of the Indian Armed Forces.

Nothing succeeds like success. The Indian Armed Forces performed commendably in the recently commenced Operation Sindoor and brought Pakistan to their knees asking for a ceasefire. The damages inflicted notwithstanding the doubts raised in some quarters regarding the effect on targets or whether Donald Trump mediated or not, we have reasons to see and believe that the three services have performed exceedingly well and come out with flying colours.

Loitering Munitions: Also known as "kamikaze drones", Loitering Munitions, which have advantages of real-time intelligence and autonomous decision making on engagements, are employed for surveillance and target engagement, loitering over enemy territory before executing precision strikes. This is around ₹.5 crore a piece.

In the initial period of Operation Sindoor, the IAF has lost a few aircrafts, which is quite common in any war between any two nations. While the IAF had been gainfully employed in air-specific targets, we need to deliberate whether some targets could have been addressed with other weapon systems or ground-based launchers leading to application of cost-effective weaponry which was underutilised. This issue of cost effectiveness gets predominance in the light of the Tariff war being fought and our counter-measures planned.

Historically and as stated in our manuals of Army, fire planning has always remained a specialised subject and Artillery as an arm has the pivotal role in the same. Times in memorial the world over, this role prevails till today. In fire planning, a detailed analysis is conducted to employ the weapon and ammunition best suited for the target. Assignment is based on the characteristics of each launcher, ammunition and the effect on the target keeping in mind the cost effectiveness. This is a deliberate process prior to any operation where employment of firepower beyond Infantry weapons is visualised.

Particularly in the last few decades, missiles have made rapid advancements in guidance systems, propulsion, and warhead technology. Unlike crewed aircraft, which rely on the skill and endurance of their pilots, missiles are autonomous or remotely guided, minimising the risk of human error.

In that light, when we examine, there were a host of targets which could or should have been engaged by our Artillery systems be it rockets or missiles, Brahmos or even for that matter Prithvi or even Agni missiles. These are highly cost-effective and yet bringing us the same results of destruction with more impunity than the aircrafts.

This aspect appears to have been given relegated in its importance. Let us look at an analysis of missile vs aircrafts in general first. Both weapons and launch systems play vital roles in military strategy and national defence. They have their unique place, and neither can replace the other totally. However, missiles have, in many respects, supplanted traditional crewed aircraft in certain operational contexts, offering distinct advantages in terms of speed, precision, cost-effectiveness, and survivability.

Missiles are characterised by precision guidance, with all-weather capability and reduced collateral damage. Today, missiles travel at supersonic or even hypersonic speeds, allowing for near-instantaneous engagement of targets. Aircraft, by comparison, require time to scramble, reach the area of operations, and potentially evade enemy air defences. Missile are known for rapid response and capable of pre-emptive and reactive strikes.

One of the major considerations in military procurement is the cost of both acquisition and operation. Missiles, though sometimes expensive on a per-unit basis, can be significantly more cost-effective than maintaining fleets of advanced crewed aircraft, when the unit and operational costs are analysed. They outweigh aircrafts due to their lower operational costs, no pilot training or risk, and force multiplication. The survivability and risk mitigation are exceedingly high due to their standoff capability, reduced vulnerability, and ability to minimise human casualties in terms of well-trained pilots.

Missiles also offer a wide range of deployment options and can be tailored to specific mission requirements more readily than aircraft. They provide a huge strategic flexibility in operations, deterrence, and versatility. BrahMos offers several unique advantages that distinguish it in the context of both offensive and defensive operations. It being a supersonic missile, with a standoff capability of 500km, self-evasive, reduced reaction time, precision and lethality, and the cost is far more cost-effective than the use of aircrafts. Ground-based launchers outweigh the use of airborne launchers or aircrafts.

Classic examples in history are in the Gulf War, the US-led coalition's use of Tomahawk cruise missiles demonstrated the ability to cripple enemy infrastructure and command centres with minimal risk to personnel, striking targets deep within Iraqi territory from the safety of ships and submarines. Similarly, missiles were gainfully employed in the Syrian Civil War, and are being employed in the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Iran/Hamas/Houthi war.

While missiles offer many advantages, it is also important to note their limitations. Aircraft still possess distinct benefits in terms of extended loiter time, intelligence gathering, cargo transport, and human decision-making flexibility. In this light, it is necessary to understand that both missiles and aircraft have their roles and need to be employed as such. Except when there are issues of availability, overlapping reach and costs etc, each must be employed in the best manner optimising the costs. In Operation Sindoor, there were so many targets which could or should have been entrusted to our missile systems, which did not happen.

Wars are costly. A well-spoken dictum. But military leaders have a huge role to play in minimising the costs. Let us now focus on a broad cost comparison of the missiles vs aircrafts which could have been or employed in Operation Sindoor.

The estimated unit cost of a BrahMos missile ranges between ₹18-22 crore, depending on the version and configuration. Typically, the Prithvi missile is cheaper than BrahMos, with costs estimated at around ₹4-7 crore while the Agni Unit Cost vary heavily by range and technology, with Agni I estimated at around ₹35-50 crore.

Now let us look at the Rafale, which is ₹800-900 crore per aircraft, including weapons, spares, and associated infrastructure less the operational costs, Mirage 2000 being ₹300-400 crore, and Sukhoi-30MKI being ₹450-550 crore. Over and above, we need to look at the Pilot cost. A simple comparison of employing missile as against aircraft when the reach, precision and potency are there, we could fire around 40 Brahmos missiles or a two hundred Prithvi, instead of losing a Rafale. That is the strategic flexibility which was available in Operation Sindoor.

This certainly is not to negate the necessity of airpower, but is intended only to highlight the issue as to some targets could very well have been engaged by missiles. To highlight, the fact is that losing two aircrafts of each Rafale, Mirage, and Sukhoi would amount to near 4000 crore, including the operational costs. Imagine with the same amount one could fire 200 Brahmos missiles with the same degree of target destruction.

War is one of the best test beds for fielding and updating any weapons, equipment, strategy, employment, or even tactics. Did we attempt to try own Made in India weapons and equipment like Brahmos or loitering ammunition. Such an attempt would have validated them from all angles, such as range, accuracy and precision, lethality, guidance systems and even such issues as collateral damage etc. We could have updated, refined, or even evolved new techniques and employment philosophy. One is not privy to the same, resulting in a nagging doubt whether we missed any opportunities.

When the entire focus of the Indian Army shifts to counter-insurgency and full-time wars are far and few, understanding the best employment of the three services or for that matter even within the Army of all arms and services does lose its focus. The importance of each other and interdependence is best understood in war alone and not in counter insurgency scenario. Operating in silos and converting battle to service or arm specific does not result in synergy.

The above highlights the importance of fire planning wherein all three services are involved. While the broad roles of each service are well stated or conceptualised, there is a need to ensure good interplay amongst the three services to ensure the best weapon for the best target, building in the element of cost effectiveness. Theaterisation attains importance when seen in this light. There should be no scope for turf wars, and constructive collaboration must be harnessed at all costs. Resistance to change especially, at senior ranks is an obstacle for harmony in the Armed Forces. We need to look at fighting cost-effective wars and optimise all resources. Best weapon for the best target must prevail. Made in India must be war-evaluated.

