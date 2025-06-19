Israel-Iran War: Middle Eastern Conflict With Asian Consequences

The Israel-Iran war has become a global crisis, hitting Asia hardest. With the highest dependency on Middle Eastern energy, Asia’s growth is at risk. If this is to be the 'Asian Century', affordable and secure energy is vital. As the South China Morning Post warns, “The region that has the most to lose from a Middle East collapse may not be in the Middle East—it may be in South Asia.”
Tehran Hit, Regime Holds
On June 16, the Israeli Defence Forces claimed “full air supremacy over Tehran” after destroying over 120 ballistic missile launchers and striking key targets. The IAEA later confirmed that Iran’s centrifuge halls at Natanz were “severely damaged, if not destroyed altogether.” Iran retaliated, launching missiles at Israeli cities, demonstrating its capacity to absorb shock and respond, but only symbolically.
Inside Iran, the regime faces anger but not collapse. Fearing Syria-like chaos, foreign intervention, and sectarian breakdown, most Iranians have remained indoors. As Al Jazeera noted, “Opposition remains fragmented. People hate the regime but fear civil war more.”
The Nuclear Shadow: Erased or Only Delayed
Israel’s objective is to derail Iran’s nuclear programme. Though Natanz was hit, Fordow, a deeply buried enrichment site, remains intact. Reports from Nikkei Asia suggest that Iran still holds enough 60%-enriched uranium to make at least ten nuclear bombs. Experts now worry about a secret breakout attempt. “We don’t know where the enriched material is,” warned Ian Stewart of the Centre for Nonproliferation Studies. Iran has suspended cooperation with the IAEA, making verification impossible. The nuclear threat, then, has not disappeared. It has only been driven underground.
Trump’s Calculus
President Donald Trump has publicly called for the “immediate evacuation” of Tehran. But it is reported that his administration is divided. One faction favours U.S. military involvement to finish the job. Another urges caution, fearing long-term entanglement. As Michael Singh of the Washington Institute explains, “Trump is balancing his non-interventionist base against the real risk of Iran going nuclear.”
Strait of Hormuz: Asia’s Oil Lifeline Under Threat
The most dangerous consequence of the war is its impact on the energy route, the Strait of Hormuz. 20% of the world’s oil flows are under threat. Brent crude spiked to over $75 per barrel. Energy analysts now warn that a short closure could push prices to $100–130 per barrel.
India is highly exposed. More than 60% of its oil comes via Hormuz. A $10 hike in global crude cuts GDP growth by 0.3% and raises inflation by 0.4%, according to India’s Ministry of Finance. Shipping insurers have raised premiums by 20%. Cargo rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope adds 15–20 days and significant costs. Indian refiners are holding prices for now, but margins are tightening.
Trade Disruption and Strategic Corridors at Risk
It’s not just energy. India’s trade with Iran, especially Basmati rice exports worth ₹6,374 crore in FY 2024–25, faces disruption due to insurance issues and port uncertainty.
To make matters worse, Pakistan has stepped in with barter deals. It is offering rice for oil and gas. This undercuts India’s market share and deepens Iran–Pakistan engagement.
Additionally, India’s Chabahar port and the INSTC (International North–South Transport Corridor), both designed to bypass Pakistan, are vulnerable. Reports suggest freight delays and reallocation of Iranian port resources to war logistics. This places India in a strategic bind. It must safeguard energy access without alienating Israel, its critical defence partner.
China: Silent Moves and Strategic Stockpiles
Unlike India, China appears more insulated. It has been over-importing crude for months, building strategic reserves of more than 1 billion barrels. Its diversified supply lines from Russia, Venezuela, and the Gulf provide flexibility.
But strategic risks remain. China has significant Belt and Road investments in Iran and Iraq, including infrastructure and power plants. If the U.S. enters the conflict, “Beijing fears that it may be forced to choose sides if oil disruptions worsen or if Iran drags China into the narrative of resistance,” as one SCMP analyst notes.
Wider Regional Fallout: South and Southeast Asia
The ripple effects are already hitting Southeast Asia. As Al Jazeera reports, energy-importing nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam are facing higher shipping costs and insurance surcharges. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, already under economic strain, are especially vulnerable to supply delays and inflation.
India’s Strategic Dilemma
India’s challenge is to manage the current crisis while preparing for the future. Harsh Pant from ORF suggests that India should reduce its reliance on the Gulf by buying more energy from countries like Africa and Russia. At the same time, it must speed up the development of the Chabahar port and other trade routes to stay connected. With rising risks at sea, stronger naval patrols are needed to protect the western coast. India must also keep diplomatic ties open with both Iran and Israel. Staying neutral but ready is the best way to protect its interests.
Conclusion
This is no longer just a Middle Eastern war. It is an Asian economic and strategic crisis. India, China, and their neighbours must navigate an environment where energy flows are weaponised, alliances are strained, and strategic ambiguity can become a liability.
