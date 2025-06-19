ETV Bharat / opinion

Israel-Iran War: Middle Eastern Conflict With Asian Consequences

The Israel-Iran war has become a global crisis, hitting Asia hardest. With the highest dependency on Middle Eastern energy, Asia’s growth is at risk. If this is to be the 'Asian Century', affordable and secure energy is vital. As the South China Morning Post warns, “The region that has the most to lose from a Middle East collapse may not be in the Middle East—it may be in South Asia.”

Tehran Hit, Regime Holds

On June 16, the Israeli Defence Forces claimed “full air supremacy over Tehran” after destroying over 120 ballistic missile launchers and striking key targets. The IAEA later confirmed that Iran’s centrifuge halls at Natanz were “severely damaged, if not destroyed altogether.” Iran retaliated, launching missiles at Israeli cities, demonstrating its capacity to absorb shock and respond, but only symbolically.

Inside Iran, the regime faces anger but not collapse. Fearing Syria-like chaos, foreign intervention, and sectarian breakdown, most Iranians have remained indoors. As Al Jazeera noted, “Opposition remains fragmented. People hate the regime but fear civil war more.”

The Nuclear Shadow: Erased or Only Delayed

Israel’s objective is to derail Iran’s nuclear programme. Though Natanz was hit, Fordow, a deeply buried enrichment site, remains intact. Reports from Nikkei Asia suggest that Iran still holds enough 60%-enriched uranium to make at least ten nuclear bombs. Experts now worry about a secret breakout attempt. “We don’t know where the enriched material is,” warned Ian Stewart of the Centre for Nonproliferation Studies. Iran has suspended cooperation with the IAEA, making verification impossible. The nuclear threat, then, has not disappeared. It has only been driven underground.

Trump’s Calculus

President Donald Trump has publicly called for the “immediate evacuation” of Tehran. But it is reported that his administration is divided. One faction favours U.S. military involvement to finish the job. Another urges caution, fearing long-term entanglement. As Michael Singh of the Washington Institute explains, “Trump is balancing his non-interventionist base against the real risk of Iran going nuclear.”

Strait of Hormuz: Asia’s Oil Lifeline Under Threat

The most dangerous consequence of the war is its impact on the energy route, the Strait of Hormuz. 20% of the world’s oil flows are under threat. Brent crude spiked to over $75 per barrel. Energy analysts now warn that a short closure could push prices to $100–130 per barrel.