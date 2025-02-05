ETV Bharat / opinion

India's Green Hydrogen Revolution: Opportunities, Challenges, And The Road Ahead

By Pradeep Karuturi

The recent announcement by NTPC of its integrated green hydrogen project, with a monumental investment of ₹1.85 lakh crore, marks a defining moment in India's energy transition. Located in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh, this Green Hydrogen Hub will encompass renewable energy generation, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure, placing India firmly on the global map of green hydrogen pioneers. But what makes green hydrogen so significant, and why is this project a milestone for India’s energy security?

Why Green Hydrogen Matters

Green hydrogen, produced through electrolysis powered by renewable energy, is the most sustainable form of hydrogen. Unlike grey or blue hydrogen, which relies on fossil fuels and emits significant carbon dioxide, green hydrogen is virtually emission-free. Its versatility makes it indispensable for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors like steel, fertilizers, refineries, and transportation. For a nation like India, which is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, green hydrogen offers a crucial pathway to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change.

NTPC's Project: A Game Changer

Spread over 1,600 acres, NTPC’s Green Hydrogen Hub is designed to integrate renewable energy projects, electrolysers, green chemical production, and supporting infrastructure like a desalination plant and a transmission corridor. With an annual target of 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen and 7,500 tonnes of derivatives like green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel, the project exemplifies a comprehensive approach to green hydrogen production. Beyond environmental benefits, the project is set to bring ₹1.85 lakh crore in investments to Andhra Pradesh, creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission

India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, underpins this transformative journey. To produce five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, the mission aims to attract over Rs 8 lakh crore in investments, create 600,000 jobs, and reduce fossil fuel imports by Rs one lakh crore. A Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) fund has allocated Rs 13,000 crore to stimulate demand and drive down costs, thereby positioning India as a global leader in green hydrogen production.

Challenges On The Horizon

Despite its promise, green hydrogen faces several obstacles. The production cost remains prohibitively high, ranging from $3.5 to $5.5 per kg, compared to $1.9 to $2.4 per kg for grey or blue hydrogen. Electrolyser technology—a critical component — is another cost-intensive barrier, with prices between $500 and $1,800 per kW. Moreover, limited domestic manufacturing capacity for electrolysers and associated components like membranes, compressors, and control units exacerbates dependency on imports.

This could result in large losses for investors and a significant amount of unproductive capital tied up in stranded assets. Investors would then be asking themselves if it does make sense to invest in capital-intensive, complex, risky, and long-term projects if they risk turning into stranded assets before the payback period. This first-mover disadvantage is a significant challenge, highlighting the important need for careful policy planning and risk management in the transition to a low-carbon energy economy. On the other hand, early adopters have a competitive advantage of learning by doing and being able to build subsequent facilities faster, cheaper, and more efficiently.