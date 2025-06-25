Lack Of Sting In Bowling, Dropped Catches, Long Batting Tail Did India In At Leeds

Kolkata: Forty-two summers ago, June 25 witnessed the wildest of celebrations across the length and breadth of the country after India won their first World Cup (Prudential Cup) in 1983. But today, on another June 25, the Indians are staring at one of the most embarrassing moments in cricket history after they lost the first Test at Leeds by a five-wicket margin to England.

As India lost the opener of the Tendulkar-Anderson Series, the knives are out in the open, targetting head coach Gautam Gambhir and new captain Shubman Gill. However, the entire blame cannot be put on a young skipper, who got the hot seat all of a sudden.

After the defeat yesterday, India have now have seven losses in their kitty out of nine Tests since the New Zealand series in October last year. In between, the Indians have won a solitary Test in Perth and managed to draw in Brisbane in the same series against Australia. The fact that India have been on a losing spree may have slipped from the minds of cricket mandarins who picked the squad for England.

The hosts, who are not a side to be called formidable, managed to come up trumps against the much-hyped visitors. The visitors were in the news since the time talismanic Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the game. The matter was hyped so much so that the team selection and other important aspects were brushed under the carpet going into the series.

The selection of final XI also made little sense. A long tail exposed after a fairly inexperienced batting was put to test in swinging conditions. In the first essay, India lost the last six wickets for 41 runs to eventually fold up at 471. The batting didn't get any better in the second innings too. The visitors lost seven wickets in 77 runs to give England the chance to claw back.

Despite an inexperienced batting, they didn't fare badly at the end of the day. Scoring 5 five centuries (Rishabh Pant 2, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul) isn't a bad display, particularly in English conditions. But then, they had to defend that with commensurate bowling and fielding.

Now, despite the five centuries, the batting that looked solid at the outset wasn't anywhere near that. Pushing newcomer Sai Sudharsan to number 3 may have been a bad ploy in seaming conditions. A promising newcomer with a good back foot play succumbed to the tactics by Englishmen in both the essays.

On both occasions Sudharsan failed to foil the Englishmen's bid to set him up before being shown the door. Whereas, a prolific run-getter like Karun Nair could have batted at number 3 given his experience and solid defence. Nair looked uncomfortable lower down the order. As former India player Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Abhimanyu Easwaran should have been drafted in as an opener seems right at this moment. With 27 first-class hundreds and nearly 8000 runs under his belt, Easwaran should have walked into the side as a specialist opener in Headingley.

Gill though did justice to his talent and fame, but as a batter alone. His field setting acumen and bowling change tricks though can be put under the scanner. Still, Gill is no pushover as he will improve with time and experience.

The most disappointing part was the bowling. Frankly speaking, no Indian bowler looked like posing trouble to the English batters, barring the champion Jasprit Bumrah. But no team can win a Test match with one strike bowler as one needs 20 wickets to wrap up. Bumrah looked unplayable with his vicious swing and immaculate length that sent English batters in a tizzy. Everytime Bumrah rolled his arms, the hosts were found wanting.

However, the Indian speedster found no support from the other end with Mohammad Siraj banging one after another without any thought process working behind. Prasidh Krishna also bit the dust in absence of any clear-cut plan.

Now the biggest question that arises is why Shardul Thakur was given a look in when he was asked to bowl only 16 overs (6 in first innings and 10 in second) in the entire match. The logic that Shardul's swing would make the difference in English conditions fell flat on its face. The argument of his all-round ability also didn't work after he managed a total of 5 runs in 2 innings.

Leaving out left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Akash Deep on the bench was a strategy that seemed to have boomeranged at Leeds. Lastly, as the saying goes, catches win matches was perhaps a forgotten phrase in the Indian dressing room. Dropping catches at crucial junctures took the match away from India.

England, on the other hand, ticked most of the boxes with a side that will struggle against any good quality side. However, credit must go to captain Ben Stokes and opener Ben Duckett to plug loopholes and make the most of it with an average bunch.