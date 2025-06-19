ETV Bharat / opinion

India Should Aim To Grow Better And Not Just Grow Larger

By CR Sukumar

In 2025, India achieved a historic milestone, overtaking Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy with a nominal GDP of $4.187 trillion, marginally surpassing Japan’s $4.186 trillion. This shift underscores the divergent trajectories of two distinct economies: India, a rapidly growing emerging market with a youthful demographic, and Japan, a mature, technologically advanced economy facing demographic challenges. This analysis examines the drivers of India's ascent, the structural differences between the two economies, and the implications of India's persistent inequality for sustainable growth.

Economic Overview

India’s rise to the fourth-largest economy reflects its robust growth, fueled by a population of 1.45 billion, a burgeoning technology and manufacturing sector, and significant infrastructure investments. Japan, with a population of 125 million, remains a global leader in technological innovation and high living standards, though its economy faces constraints from an ageing population and low fertility rates.

Nominal GDP, the total monetary value of goods and services produced annually, places India behind only the United States, China, and Germany. However, GDP per capita highlights a stark contrast: India’s $2,900 per capita income is dwarfed by Japan’s $39,000, a 13-fold difference. This disparity reflects differences in economic structure, wealth distribution, and living standards.

Inequality and Wealth Distribution

India’s economic growth masks significant inequities. Recent data indicate that 1% of India’s population controls nearly 40% of the nation’s wealth, resulting in a high Gini coefficient, a standard measure of income inequality. In contrast, Japan’s Gini coefficient is among the lowest globally, reflecting a more equitable distribution of wealth. This equitable distribution underpins Japan’s high living standards, characterised by modern infrastructure, reliable public transport, and universal healthcare.

CR Sukumar (ETV Bharat)

India’s wealth concentration poses multiple risks:

Economic Instability: Extreme inequality limits the purchasing power of the bottom 43% of the population, who faced food insecurity in 2022, constraining consumer-driven growth.

Social Tensions: The urban-rural divide and high youth unemployment (17.2% in urban areas) fuel resentment, potentially leading to social unrest.

Political Influence: The concentration of wealth in the hands of 1% risks policy capture, undermining democratic fairness.

Youth Frustration: A skills mismatch, with 65.7% of unemployed individuals being educated but lacking training for high-tech roles, contributes to disillusionment among India’s youth.

Labour Market Dynamics