India Should Aim To Grow Better And Not Just Grow Larger

By CR Sukumar
In 2025, India achieved a historic milestone, overtaking Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy with a nominal GDP of $4.187 trillion, marginally surpassing Japan’s $4.186 trillion. This shift underscores the divergent trajectories of two distinct economies: India, a rapidly growing emerging market with a youthful demographic, and Japan, a mature, technologically advanced economy facing demographic challenges. This analysis examines the drivers of India's ascent, the structural differences between the two economies, and the implications of India's persistent inequality for sustainable growth.
Economic Overview
India’s rise to the fourth-largest economy reflects its robust growth, fueled by a population of 1.45 billion, a burgeoning technology and manufacturing sector, and significant infrastructure investments. Japan, with a population of 125 million, remains a global leader in technological innovation and high living standards, though its economy faces constraints from an ageing population and low fertility rates.
Nominal GDP, the total monetary value of goods and services produced annually, places India behind only the United States, China, and Germany. However, GDP per capita highlights a stark contrast: India’s $2,900 per capita income is dwarfed by Japan’s $39,000, a 13-fold difference. This disparity reflects differences in economic structure, wealth distribution, and living standards.
Inequality and Wealth Distribution
India’s economic growth masks significant inequities. Recent data indicate that 1% of India’s population controls nearly 40% of the nation’s wealth, resulting in a high Gini coefficient, a standard measure of income inequality. In contrast, Japan’s Gini coefficient is among the lowest globally, reflecting a more equitable distribution of wealth. This equitable distribution underpins Japan’s high living standards, characterised by modern infrastructure, reliable public transport, and universal healthcare.
India’s wealth concentration poses multiple risks:
Economic Instability: Extreme inequality limits the purchasing power of the bottom 43% of the population, who faced food insecurity in 2022, constraining consumer-driven growth.
Social Tensions: The urban-rural divide and high youth unemployment (17.2% in urban areas) fuel resentment, potentially leading to social unrest.
Political Influence: The concentration of wealth in the hands of 1% risks policy capture, undermining democratic fairness.
Youth Frustration: A skills mismatch, with 65.7% of unemployed individuals being educated but lacking training for high-tech roles, contributes to disillusionment among India’s youth.
Labour Market Dynamics
India’s unemployment rate stood at 5.1% in April 2025, compared to Japan’s 2.5%. Urban youth unemployment in India, at 17.2%, highlights a critical challenge: a skills mismatch in a rapidly modernising economy. The informal sector, employing a significant portion of India’s workforce, lacks social security and job stability, further exacerbating inequality. Japan’s labour market, by contrast, benefits from low unemployment and a highly skilled workforce, though it faces challenges from a shrinking labour force due to demographic decline.
Consumer and Infrastructure Dynamics
India’s 250-million-strong middle class drives a consumer boom, with digital innovations like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transforming even rural economies. However, rural areas lag in infrastructure and access to services, with 35.5% of children under five facing malnutrition. Japan’s $39,000 per capita income supports a high quality of life, with widespread access to modern amenities, advanced healthcare, and efficient public transport systems.
India’s Universal Health Coverage Index has improved through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, yet high out-of-pocket healthcare costs and inconsistent rural healthcare access remain challenges. Japan’s universal healthcare system, by contrast, ensures near-total coverage with advanced facilities, supported by its higher per capita income.
Policy Recommendations
To address its wealth gap and ensure sustainable growth, India should consider the following policy measures:
Progressive Taxation: Strengthening wealth and inheritance taxes, alongside improved tax compliance, could redistribute resources more equitably.
Education and Skilling: Expanding access to quality education and vocational training, particularly in rural areas, can address the skills mismatch and boost employability.
Rural Investment: Enhancing agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure, and healthcare access (e.g., expanding Ayushman Bharat) would reduce regional disparities.
Social Safety Nets: Strengthening welfare programs, such as food subsidies and unemployment benefits, can alleviate poverty and enhance economic stability.
Conclusion
India’s ascent to the world’s fourth-largest economy is a testament to its dynamic growth and potential as a global economic powerhouse. However, its high inequality, reflected in a low per capita income and significant wealth concentration, limits the translation of national prosperity into improved living standards for all.
Japan’s model of equitable growth offers valuable lessons for India, emphasising the importance of inclusive policies and investments in human capital and infrastructure. To rival Japan’s quality of life, India must prioritise equitable growth, leveraging its youthful demographic to transform its economic success into shared prosperity. The challenge is not merely to grow larger but to grow better, ensuring that economic gains lift all segments of society.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)