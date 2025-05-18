Operation Sindoor And Disinformation: How India Tackled Pakistan's Fake Claims?

The vanquished always seek to cover their losses and project small gains as victory. This is more pronounced when the loser has to save face not only in the domestic arena, which he controls by brute power, but also globally. The winner must always leave the vanquished some wriggle room to ensure that peace is re-established.

Pushing the adversary into a corner makes resolving a conflict difficult. Further, the winner aware, that he has achieved his aim, will not boast, while the defeated would make tall claims of victory, largely to save face. The press conferences between the two sides, involving the DGMOs, was a study in contrasts.

It is the gap between lies of the vanquished and truth of the winner which impacts minds of those who develop opinions from social media to determine whom to believe. It is also dependent on whom the individual supports. We must remember that neutrals are miniscule and ignored. This was evident in the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

For Pak, a drubbing at the hands of India in any event, sports field to operations is unacceptable, largely based on its ideology. While it may not win a conflict on the battlefield, it would certainly try to do so on social media, where it can influence minds by playing fake narratives to convey it has the upper hand. Thus, social media was where Operation Sindoor was largely played out, with one side stating facts, while the other attempting to twist defeat into victory.

From day one of Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan disinformation campaign came out in an organized manner, aimed at projecting that Pak armed forces rendered a crushing defeat on India. This is nothing new. Pak has been playing this game for decades, exploiting its trained and brainwashed interns.

The DGISPR regularly conducts internship programs on media sciences for its youth. The last one was conducted in Jan-Feb this year involving over 2500 youth. An article on the same mentioned that the youth are taught, ‘how to manage the army’s image during a crisis.’ Operation Sindoor was a crisis and their role was to project a positive image of Pak.

India does not possess such an organization, mainly because the nation does not need to hide truth. At every stage of Operation Sindoor, Indian media briefings gave facts and figures with proof of targets engaged and results achieved. Where there was no proof, they mentioned it did happen but would not share details, as with the downing of Pak aircraft. Pakistan media briefings were a joke from the very start. Their claims were outrageous, proof was missing, all statements were just jargon.

However, the fact is that with all their media houses under strict control of the ISI (Inter Service Intelligence) and all publications only based on what the army releases, they have the ability to manipulate local views. Hatred for India adds to their internal fervour to believe only what raises stakes for Pakistan.

The Pak disinformation campaign flooded social media, attempting to sway the public, both domestic and international, based on their narrative. They claimed to have downed India’s S 400 air defence system based in Adampur as also destroyed the airfield which was termed as victory. The visit of the Indian PM to the base, posing with the S 400 in the background highlighted Pakistan’s lies. This is just one example of Pakistan’s fake claims on social media.

Another was the downing of Indian aircraft. Pak’s claims varied from two to six. There was no evidence, except doctored clips. When question by CNN on his claims of destroying Indian aircraft, Pak defence minister Khwaja Asif mentioned, ‘It’s allover social media.’ When proof was further insisted, he changed the subject, claiming he could not hear the question.

Another aspect which Pakistan attempted to desperately hide was their approaching India for a ceasefire. It is known that Pakistan, after suffering losses to its airbases and air defence systems, which form the backbone of their defence, realized that further operations could be detrimental, approached India for a ceasefire. However, for a ‘Jihadi’ army, approaching for a ceasefire is akin to a surrender.

Hence, it played out across social media that it made no such call and the ceasefire was negotiated by the US. The reason was face-saving before the public it needs to continue controlling. Its leaders thanked Trump for the ceasefire, while its foreign office in a statement denied approaching India.

The Indian statement of the conversation between the two DGMOs on the hot line, was given by the Indian DGMO in a matter-of-fact manner without degrading Pakistan. It is not that the conversation was not recorded, and could be released, however India maintains silence, enabling the Pak army to save face amongst its people.

How was the campaign played out. Pakistan used a collection of doctored videos, deep fakes and even clips from video games to highlight their successes. Each was called out. They also circulated fake documents from Indian intelligence agencies to prove their point. Old clips from exercises, on occasions even of other countries, were shown to display their preparedness.

They edited India’s media briefing, clips from Indian news networks to highlight India admitting to losses of strategic assets. In a specific case it even showed a fake CNN report on losses to Indian forces in comparison to them, which CNN denied ever publishing.

Finally, Pakistan journalists at CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg, NYT, published anti-India narratives with baseless claims and no evidence. This did sway the international audience to some extent. Each of Pakistan’s narrative was given a boost by hundreds of its media handles aiming to provide it authenticity.

Pakistan was backed in its efforts by Turkey and China. Turkey’s state funded media, including TRT world and Anadolu Agency as also Global Times of China boosted the Pak narrative. The reasons were obvious. Turkey and Chinese manufactured defence products, used by Pakistan in Operation Sindoor failed to breach Indian defences.

Turkey’s drones were brought down in mass numbers while Chinese radars failed to detect and destroy a single Indian missile. It was a setback to their industry, which could only be overcome by claiming major losses to Indian assets, employing their defence equipment.

Both are aware that their defence products would now be discarded in lieu of Indian and Russian defence equipment which stood the test of war and emerged victorious. Indian indigenous equipment would now be in global demand, while they would lose their market. On the sidelines the blame game would begin, with Pakistan accused of employing their equipment in an unprofessional manner.

The disinformation game has just begun. With passage of time there would be many more edited videos, fake clips and articles projecting a fake narrative appearing on social media from Pak. India, which avoids projecting lies, will maintain silence, aware that those who matter in Pak and the world are aware of Indian capabilities and the success it achieved in just three days. It is the Indian public which must guard itself from being swayed by lies flowing from across the border.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)