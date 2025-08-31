Analysis | India And Japan: Shared Values, Trust, Strategic Outlook

Japan has been one of India’s oldest Annual Summit-level mechanisms, with a Peace Treaty with Japan signed on 28 April 1952. There is long drawn and steadily growing strategic convergence between India's Act-East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and Japanʼs Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Japan share a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnershipʼ. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.

In the last two decades, the defence and security relationship between India and Japan has seen an upswing. Past agreements on defence and security include the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation in 2008, Defence Cooperation and Exchanges MoU in 2014, Information Protection Agreement in 2015, Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services Agreement in 2020 and co-development of the UNICORN naval mast (2024).

In the November 2024 Agreement, India and Japan had undertaken a military co-development and co-production project to make specialised radio communication equipment used by naval warships. This includes the Japanese developed NORA-50 antenna, which is a Unified Complex Radio Antenna called UNICORN. It integrates all communication functions on a warship, is a stealthy and integrated mast antenna system for naval vessels. It has a distinctive horn-shaped design that houses multiple antennas to reduce a ship's radar signature and improve radio wave detection capabilities for tracking missiles and drones, essential for modern warfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets guests during the Japan India Economic Forum in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP)

In the context of topsy turvy global geopolitics, under-written by President Trump’s provocative trade tariffs and confrontations, the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Japan is significant. The 15th India-Japan Annual Summit of Modi with Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in this complex global environment is indicative of continued India’s deliberate protection of national interests in a multipolar world.

Japan has advanced technologies in shipbuilding, aero-engines and submarines, areas of immense interest to India in her military transformation. Significantly, hence, in a bilateral meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba had a comprehensive engagement on a wide variety of issues, including security and defence. The ‘Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation’ enlarged India and Japan in having an indispensable role in a free, open, peaceful, prosperous and coercion-free Indo-Pacific region that upholds rules-based international order.

While the current declaration is momentous, India and Japan have approached security and defence in five distinct areas. One, in the ‘Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation’ that was adopted that clearly stated that India and Japan will contribute to each other’s defence capabilities and readiness, by promoting interoperability and synergy between their defence forces. Importantly, the ‘Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation’ mechanism will examine future security needs and co-development and co-production of equipment and technology.

Two, the visit of PM Modi to Japan is very significant, hence as the two nations announced technology-sharing in new fields that would effectively support the operational plans. One major follow up will be enhanced R&D cooperation between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency of Japan (ATLA)

India majorly needs joint R&D into cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum, semiconductor, autonomous technology, future networks, biotechnology and cybersecurity.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during the Japan India Economic Forum in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP)

Three, India and Japan have several ongoing bilateral defence exercises, with the most prominent being the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) for navies, since 2012, and the Dharma Guardian exercise for armies, which started in 2018, Dharma Guardian, an annual exercise, focuses on counter-terrorism, joint tactical operations, urban warfare, improving intraoperability and UN peacekeeping operations. Japan is also a permanent partner in the multilateral Malabar naval exercise with the US and Australia and Milan (multilateral naval).

Other cooperative engagements include the JA-MATA (Japanese for “we will meet again”) exercise between the Indian and Japan Coast Guards, which concluded in July 2025. This exercise aims to enhance joint tactical operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen mutual understanding between the Indian and Japanese armies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre left, listens to Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, centre right, during a meeting in Tokyo, Friday Aug. 29, 2025. (AP)

In the Joint Declaration of 27 August 2025, the two sides have agreed to increase the complexity and sophistication of bilateral exercises between their forces and have tri-service exercises to prepare for humanitarian and disaster relief operations (HADR) by their special operations units in the Indo-Pacific.

Four, there is strong promotion in utilisation of each other’s repair and maintenance facilities of defence platforms. This will facilitate Japanese warships to be maintained in elaborate facilities existing in India.

Five, India and Japan announced support for a peaceful settlement of disputes, freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea consistent with international law as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The two countries promised to provide maritime security and law enforcement assistance.

India and Japan also have dialogue mechanisms, like the Defence Ministers’ meetings, Chiefs’ visits, and Joint Service Staff Talks. India and Japan will move towards upgrading the 2008 Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, and will review progress in defence and technology transfers. The security environment has changed enormously since 2008, and an update to the framework is required.

Outside the realms of defence and security relationship, India and Japan also have a multi-faceted relationship. Cooperation between the countries also extends to plurilateral platforms such as the Quad, International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI).

The bilateral trade in 2023-24 was $22.8 billion and in 2024-25 was $25.15 billion. Imports from Japan continue to outweigh exports. India’s main exports are chemicals, vehicles, aluminium, and seafood; imports include machinery, steel, copper, and reactors. Japan is India’s fifth-largest source of FDI, with $43.2 billion cumulative investment up to December 2024.

Japan has consistently ranked India as the most promising long-term investment destination. Around 1,400 Japanese companies operate in India, and more than 100 Indian companies are present in Japan. Japan indicated an upscaling of Japanese investments in India. The original target of 5 trillion yen in public and private investments and financing by 2026 has been achieved. It should be revised to 7-10 trillion yen.

India and Japan on Friday agreed to further expand ties and deepen cooperation in areas such as security, economy, clean energy and human resources. The two nations released a “joint vision” for cooperation for the next 10 years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba held talks in Tokyo. (AP)

The two sides are expected to start a digital partnership involving AI and semiconductors, and focussed on public infrastructure. They are also likely to promote a bilateral energy partnership in hydrogen and renewable energy projects.

The flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail is the flagship project symbolising advanced technology transfer and skill development. The latest tranche of JPY 300 billion ($2.2 billion) was signed in March 2023. The two sides are also considering launching a mobility partnership encompassing railways, roads, and bridges across India. The two countries are looking to diversify and secure supply chains through the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI), which also involves Australia.

About 54,000 Indians live in Japan, mainly IT professionals and engineers. There are more than 665 academic partnerships between Indian and Japanese universities. The future of India-Japan relations is bright.