India And Japan Join Hands To Counter China

The third Indo-Japan 2+2 dialogue (involving defence and foreign ministers) was held in the third week of August in New Delhi. The joint statement read that the two nations 'reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening rules-based international order founded on the principles of the UN Charter, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force and emphasised the need for all countries to refrain from any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.'

China, a common neighbour to both, is a growing threat as it seeks territories belonging to both nations, as also others, exploiting deceitful means. Thus, cooperation between India and Japan has been expanding. A major area of concern is the Indo-Pacific. There was discussion in the 2+2 on growing Chinese assertiveness in South and East China Seas amongst other global issues, including the Russo-Ukraine conflict. Japan has imposed sanctions on Russia.

PM in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Apulia, Italy on June 14, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

The Chinese Global Times posted on X on the 2+2 meeting, "India and Japan have been deepening their relations in recent years, focusing on aligning their efforts to counterbalance China's influence and to enhance their respective roles in the Asia-Pacific region.' Prior to the last 2+2 meeting in September 2022, the Global Times had stated, "The closer ties between Japan and India on defence, which apparently target China, would largely increase the uncertainties and concerns over security in the region." China is aware that it is a common foe.

Japan altered its constitution in 2014 which allowed it to exercise its right of 'collective self-defence.' In 2022, it passed laws enabling its military to develop counter-strike capabilities. This implied boosting defence spending and enhancing military capabilities, mainly aimed at the Chinese threat, an action to which China objected. Its military power is rising rapidly.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, attends a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China (AP)

The joint statement also noted the need to revise and update the security cooperation joint declaration inked in October 2008 'to reflect contemporary priorities and be responsive to contemporary security challenges facing them.' The same is expected to be signed later this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tokyo. Evidently, both nations have realised that threats, mainly from China, need more coordination.

Other discussions included sharing naval radar equipment technology as also the sale of the UNICORN (Unified Complex Radio Antenna), the latest technology communication antennas, for naval vessels. As with the US, Japan is considering an agreement to enable naval vessels maintenance and repairs in Indian ports. As bilateral relations grow between the two countries, defence gains importance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented, "Defence has emerged as an important pillar in Indo-Japan ties." The intention remains countering China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, attends a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Xinhua)

The Japanese Air Force is participating in the ongoing Tarang Shakti exercise in India, now into its second phase. Joint exercises involving all three services were held last year, which both nations decided to continue to hold regularly. Both are also members of the QUAD and contribute towards reducing Chinese influence in SE Asia.

While India is strengthening its armed forces to deter Chinese offensive actions it also needs to enhance its diplomatic and economic might as an added deterrent. The stronger the anti-China diplomatic grouping, the better. None better for India in Asia, than Japan, a nation with a strong economy and growing military power.

Japan has disputes with China over the uninhabited Senkaku islands in the East China Sea. The islands, located just 170 Kms from Taiwan have immense strategic value. If lost, the advantage to China could be immense, including choking Japanese trade. China claims these islands belong to Taiwan and therefore to it. Last week Japan reported that a Chinese survey vessel had briefly entered its waters. As per inputs, this is the tenth time such an incident has occurred in the past year.

In August 2022, when China conducted exercises of the coast of Taiwan, as a follow-up of the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the US House speaker, to Taipei, five of its missiles landed in Japan's EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). Japan protested to China on the same. In response, the Chinese spokesperson mentioned, "China and Japan have not carried out maritime delimitation in relevant waters, so there is no such thing as China's military actions being held in or entering Japan’s EEZ.’

China is adopting a similar policy of challenging the status quo against Japan, the Philippines and India. Its actions are akin to salami slicing, whether it be on land or sea. For Japan, an added threat flows from China’s nuclear-powered ally, North Korea.

Thus, the three, India, Japan and the Philippines, are moving closer. Japan and the Philippines inked a defence pact in July this year boosting defence cooperation, including joint exercises. The Japanese foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, mentioned, "A free and open international order based on the rule of law is the foundation of regional peace and prosperity."

Post the latest China-Philippines boat ramming incident in the South China Sea involving both nations coast guards, the US, guarantor of security for the Philippines and Japan, issued a warning. It mentioned in a statement, "The US reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippines armed forces, public vessels or aircraft – including those of its coast guard – anywhere in the South China Sea."

India and the Philippines also have close defence cooperation. The Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel Francisco Ignacio, mentioned in a recent interview, "Defence equipment acquisitions from India is just one aspect of a larger defence relationship. Defence to defence and military to military dialogue, exchanges of views on issues of common concern also play an important part in this relationship." Philippine cadets are being trained in Indian academies. It has also procured BrahMos missiles from India.

While the US has defence partnerships with Japan and the Philippines, it is India's closest strategic ally. Thus, it would desire that the three nations cooperate against a common foe, China. The India-Japan 2+2 dialogue is just that, joining hands against Chinese aggressiveness. With both nations having close ties with the Philippines, it is only a matter of time when the three become one group against China. Alongside the US, this could be a formidable diplomatic and military grouping.

