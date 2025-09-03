India And Japan Forge Carbon Market Alliance To Advance Climate Goals

By CP Rajendran

A growing number of Asian nations are establishing carbon markets, with significant developments anticipated by 2025. However, these initiatives require governments to navigate complex intersections of economic, energy, and climate policy.

Carbon markets, formally known as emissions trading systems (ETS), are regulatory tools that place a price on carbon emissions. They function by creating a market for trading carbon credits (also called permits or allowances), each of which represents the right to emit one metric ton of carbon dioxide or an equivalent amount of other greenhouse gases.

These credits are the fundamental trading unit of the carbon market. The system operates on a "cap-and-trade" principle: a central authority sets a cap on total allowable emissions, and regulated entities must surrender credits equal to their emissions. Companies that reduce their emissions below their allocated level can sell their surplus credits to those who exceed theirs, creating a financial incentive for cost-effective emission reductions.

In a key move within this landscape, India and Japan have entered a bilateral agreement on carbon trading. During a recent visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two nations formalised a Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM). This framework will facilitate international carbon credit trading in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

The mechanism is designed to channel Japanese investment and advanced technology into low-carbon projects in India. By implementing these projects, the initiative will generate emission reduction credits, which both countries can share to meet their respective climate targets. This partnership aims to significantly accelerate India's transition to green energy and deepen bilateral climate cooperation.

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) falls under the priority area of Indo-Japanese cooperation designated as ‘Green Energy Focus for a Better Future’, underscoring a shared commitment to a sustainable economic pathway.

The Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) is a bilateral scheme developed by Japan to support developing nations in adopting low-carbon technologies. Unlike older mechanisms, the JCM treats both Japan and India as co-implementors of projects, ensuring a shared benefit in emission reduction credits.

The framework operates under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement (2015), allowing for the international trading of carbon credits derived from projects. The JCM encourages Japanese investment and the transfer of low-carbon technologies to India. It provides support for building domestic ecosystems, localising technologies, and developing high-tech infrastructure for clean energy. The mechanism helps India to acquire the necessary funding and technological support to achieve its climate objectives and transition to a low-carbon economy.

The carbon credits generated under this system will not adversely affect India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. This Japan-India agreement serves as a model for India’s future collaborations with other countries on carbon credit trading under Article 6. India’s Union Cabinet has authorised the Ministry of Environment, Forest andClimate Change (MoEFCC) to finalise the implementation rules and sign similar agreements with other nations.

After years of negotiation, a foundational framework for a global carbon market was finally established at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November 2021. These rules operationalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, creating a unified international approach to carbon trading.

The agreed-upon framework establishes two key mechanisms:

1) A Centralised System: Open to both public and private sectors, this system will be overseen by a global supervisory body.

2) A Bilateral System: This allows countries to trade carbon offset credits directly with one another to help meet their national emission targets (Nationally Determined Contributions).

Proponents argue that the framework established under Article 6 is a transformative step forward. Creating a robust and transparent global market for carbon credits generates powerful financial incentives for both nations and private companies to invest in and develop emission-reducing technologies and initiatives.

This includes funding for advanced solutions like mechanical carbon capture and storage systems, as well as nature-based projects such as large-scale afforestation and reforestation. The ability to generate revenue from verified emission reductions makes such projects more economically viable, accelerating their deployment.

Ultimately, this market-driven approach is designed to channel capital towards the most cost-effective ways to reduce atmospheric carbon levels, complementing regulatory measures in the global effort to mitigate climate change.

A landmark achievement of the 2024 Baku UN Climate Conference (COP29) was the signing of long-awaited global carbon market rules, concluding nearly a decade of complex negotiations. These rules, established under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, provide a comprehensive framework for the creation, trade, and international registration of carbon credits.

Article 6 outlines how countries can use voluntary cooperation to achieve their climate targets. The newly agreed-upon framework addresses two key mechanisms: Article 6.2 sets the rules for bilateral trading of carbon credits between countries. It is designed to promote sustainable development while ensuring environmental integrity and transparency through technical reviews and a robust tracking system.

And, Article 6.4 establishes a centralised global carbon market, overseen by a UN supervisory body. This body will be responsible for approving emission-reduction projects and ensuring they use rigorous methodologies before any credits are issued.

This breakthrough is critical for ensuring the integrity and credibility of the international carbon market. It provides the necessary structure to channel investment into genuine emission reduction projects worldwide. The success of this framework is vital to the United Nations' overarching aim of achieving "net zero" by 2050—a monumental goal that hinges on a delicate balance between unwavering determination and pragmatic realism.

In a significant step toward its climate goals, China launched its long-awaited national Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in July 2021. Initially encompassing the power sector—one of the country's largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions—the program mandates participation from 2,225 major companies.

As the world's largest single carbon market by volume, the scheme is a central pillar of China's strategy to achieve its ambitious pledge of carbon neutrality by 2060. By putting a price on carbon and creating a cap-and-trade system, the ETS provides a market-based incentive for emitters to reduce their carbon intensity and transition toward cleaner energy sources. The program is expected to expand over time to include other high-emission industries, significantly amplifying its impact on global efforts to mitigate climate change.

The European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), launched in 2005, is the world's first and largest transnational carbon market. As a cornerstone of the EU's climate policy, it is a market-based mechanism that puts a price on carbon to incentivise greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions in key sectors like energy, industry, and aviation.

The system operates on a 'cap-and-trade' principle:

1. A strict cap is set on the total amount of GHGs that can be emitted by covered entities.

2. This cap is reduced annually, ensuring emissions decline over time to meet the EU's climate targets.

3. Companies receive or buy tradable emission allowances.

4. A company that reduces its emissions below its allowance can sell its surplus, while a company that exceeds its limit must purchase additional allowances.

This creates a continuous financial incentive for companies to innovate and cut pollution at the lowest possible cost. For India, as it develops its own carbon market involving both obligated entities and voluntary participants, the EU-ETS offers invaluable lessons. By studying the European experience—including its methodologies for measuring emissions, ensuring verification, and maintaining market integrity—India can incorporate best practices and avoid potential pitfalls.

Developing a clear, robust, and transparent set of domestic carbon crediting methodologies, informed by the world's most mature carbon market, will be crucial for the success and credibility of India's own climate initiatives. Any government-sponsored laws or acts that would allow companies to opt for carbon offsetting programs should also have mechanisms to hold the companies responsible for maintaining the integrity of the carbon credit market and thus avoiding market manipulation.

This should also not allow polluters to simply buy their way out of meaningful action rather than cutting emissions at the source, as critics argue.

