Canadian Hypocrisy

Addressing his weekly press meet, MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, accused Canada of blocking Australia Today, an Australian news network. He mentioned, "We understand that the social media handles and pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, have been blocked and are no longer available for viewers in Canada. This happened just a few hours after this outlet carried a press conference of the External Affairs Minister along with Penny Wong."

He termed it as "hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech." Never has this happened in Canada thus far, indicating that it was desperation on its lies being exposed which compelled Ottawa to act.

Even Australia Today responded strongly to the block. It issued a statement on X, mentioning, "The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on social media, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open journalism."

It further commented that it will 'continue to strive for transparency, accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter.’ This accusation coming from a news outlet based in a co-member state of the ‘five-eyes’ movement was a slap on the face of Justin Trudeau and his government.

The report in Australia Today carried Penny Wong raising Canadian allegations on the targeting of Khalistani extremists by India and Jaishankar’s response. What irked Ottawa was the response. Jaishankar covered three aspects in his reply, allegations without evidence, surveillance of Indian diplomats and political space to anti-India elements in Canada. This has been raised by India repeatedly, however, what was damaging for Trudeau was it being raised in Australia and Penny Wong accepting the Indian viewpoint.

The Trudeau government’s actions were clearly a sign of guilt and not just hypocrisy towards free speech as claimed by the Indian spokesperson. Its blocking an ally's network where accusations against Ottawa were reiterated indicating that Justin Trudeau is aware that what was raised was the truth and that till now, he was the principal liar, desperate to save his seat. If Canada was right, there was no need to block the network which only reported a conversation. A simple statement by the foreign office could have been enough.

What Trudeau is also scared about is that his own people are no longer believing him. They have begun to understand that the entire game against India was based on half-truths with no evidence, or else chargesheets would have been filed to date, but solely his backing Jagmeet Singh's beliefs, to secure his chair. Further, a nation like Canada, which demands the rule of law is itself breaking the Vienna Convention by trailing, monitoring and intimidating Indian diplomats. They would have screamed to the world if India had done the same.

Silence from Ottawa on why it resorted to blocking Australia Today also highlighted that while India adhered to laid down Vienna conventions, they were breaking them. Reality is now coming home to bite Trudeau. It is only a matter of days before the Canadian opposition highlights the issue in the Canadian parliament, embarrassing Trudeau to no end.

Ottawa howled when India threw all additional Canadian diplomats out of the country quoting the Vienna Convention. Initially, Ottawa hesitated, but with New Delhi stating that it would remove their diplomatic immunity, there was no choice. Canada tried to object but New Delhi refused to listen and there was no nation which could preach India. Canada was compelled to eat humble pie.

This time, its lies and illegal practices are out in the open and there is nothing it can do to silence them. It is aware that it is in the wrong and could come in for global criticism. The only other nation where Indian diplomats face the same form of pressure is Pakistan. It is time for India to place both Pakistan and Canada on the same level, both nations supporting terrorist activities.

There has been no comment from any Canadian diplomat. Not a tweet by its foreign office, foreign minister or even its High Commission in New Delhi. Evidently, its illegal actions have been called out and it can do nothing. Such silence is deafening and only adds credence to the fact that what Jaishankar stated was correct.

The Toronto police also compelled the Indian consulate to cancel its outreach for the Indian diaspora, claiming it could not provide security. What it signified was that national politics are dominated by members of pro-Khalistan groups and the Canadian police are either scared of them or lack resources to control them. A sad state for a nation which calls itself developed and adheres to the rule of law.

India has been going all guns blazing against Canada for its fake accusations including naming India’s home minister, Amit Shah, as being behind the assassination. It did seem that Canada was garnering some support however, its recent actions have backfired and would damage Canadian reputation. It cannot place the same blame against India nor can it defend its actions, as it would no longer be believed.

This Indian pressure and accusations against the Trudeau government come at a time when there is already growing uncertainty within Canada with the re-election of Donald Trump. Every senior Canadian government representative, including its deputy foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, and Jagmeet Singh have been harping that the arrival of Trump signals dark days for the Canadian economy. They seek unity within Canadians to manage the backlash expected from the US. The bad blood between Trudeau and Trump is legendary.

India, on its part, must continue harping and exposing Canadian lies on every platform. It cannot let Ottawa blame India without any proof. This time Canada, by blocking the Australian network, has shot itself in the foot. India must not let it recover.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)