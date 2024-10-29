ETV Bharat / opinion

India-China Border Agreement: Is ‘Nurturing And Consolidation’ Of Ties The Call From China?

New Delhi: Days after India and China reached an agreement to end the border stalemate in eastern Ladakh, a leading Chinese publication stated that the two Asian neighbours will “cherish the valuable solutions” after bilateral ties “have gone through four years of twists and turns”.

In an editorial headlined ‘New developments in China-India relations require sustained nurturing and consolidation’, the Global Times, the English daily that is widely perceived to be a mouthpiece of the hawkish elements within the Communist Party of China (CPC), stated that the agreement “reflects a shared understanding between China and India regarding the need for stability and development in the bilateral relationship, showcasing both countries’ commitment to resolving differences through peaceful consultation”.

The long-running Sino-Indian border dispute revolves around the sovereignty of several sizable and smaller pieces of territory situated between China and India. The India-China border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stretches over 3,488 km across the Himalayas.

Since the eruption of the eastern Ladakh border standoff on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash between troops of both sides in the Pangong Tso Lake area, relations between India and China have gone into a deep freeze, except for trade ties.

However, ahead of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, China, India, South Africa) Summit in Russia this month, India announced that it has reached an agreement with China for disengagement along the border in eastern Ladakh.

“I can share with you that over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a media briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kazan, Russia, for the Summit. “As a result of these discussions, the agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. And we will be taking the next steps on this.”

Misri said that both sides have been in discussions at a diplomatic level through the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs as well as through meetings of the military commanders at various levels.

“Now, as a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks, an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and this is leading to disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020,” he said.

Following this, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, their first such meeting in five years. During the meeting, Modi said that “mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity should continue to be the basis of our relations”. On his part, Xi urged both China and India to facilitate each other’s pursuit of development aspirations. Xi said the two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, and properly manage differences and disagreements.

Though the meeting and the comments by the two leaders have set off speculations in the media about whether the border issue between the elephant and the dragon has finally been resolved, there has also been scepticism about whether Beijing will walk the talk.

It is in this context that the editorial in the Global Times is of interest to observers. It states that the agreement “has set up a positive image of rationality, restraint and patience between the two neighbouring major countries in resolving border issues through pragmatic negotiations and consultations in this turbulent world”.

“This progress not only helps to break the long-standing stalemate in China-India bilateral relations, laying a foundation for the normalisation of cooperation across various fields but also effectively responds to the earnest hopes of the international community for stable development in China-India relations,” it further states.