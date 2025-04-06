Geopolitics | India And Bangladesh Must Understand Each Other

Finally, after much suspense and without a formal announcement, the bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mohammad Yunus finally took place in Bangkok. Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain had mentioned that Dhaka had approached New Delhi for scheduling the same. India was expected to respond post observing Yunus's Beijing visit, however did not. Relations between the two states have been under strain since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August last year and subsequent attacks on minorities in the country.

The meeting when it did take place was possibly sharing of matters of concern, with no concrete outcomes. The Indian foreign secretary mentioned, "PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," adding PM Modi mentioned India desires, "strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossing are necessary to maintain border security and security. The PM also underlines India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh."

In this photo released by Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, poses for a photograph with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 04, 2025 (Indian Ministry of External Affairs via APIndian Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

Bangladesh media mentioned that Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters in Bangkok, "Chief Adviser has discussed all issues of our mutual interests. For example, renewal of the Ganges water treaty, Teesta water sharing, border killing." Sheikh Hasina's extradition was also raised. Shafiqul Alam added, "I would say the meeting was very constructive, productive and fruitful."

Earlier in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had commented, "Every day, someone in the (Bangladesh) interim government stands up and blames India for everything." He added, "They have to make up their minds on what kind of relationship they want to have with us." Bangladesh responded with a similar remark mentioning that New Delhi should determine the relationship it needs, adding that Indian media paints them in a poor light.

Bangladesh's interim government has evidently failed to control internal law-and-order. Simultaneously, its economy is in free-fall and its garment export industry, which was already struggling has been further dented with additional 37 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Islamist groups including Hizb ut-Tahrir, Tawhidi Janata, Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami and Ansarullah Bangla Team, which were earlier banned, are gaining ground and at the forefront in targeting minorities. Some of these groups are even represented in the interim government. All share a common goal of an Islamist Caliphate.

Any country where radical Islamists take centre stage could end up as a terrorist state and hence a worry, especially when it happens next door. There are unconfirmed reports of India warning the Bangladesh army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, of an impending coup by pro-Islamist, pro-Pakistan generals.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, center, arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in Samut Prakarn Province, Thursday, April 3, 2025 (Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry via AP)

Added concerns are Dhaka's growing ties with Islamabad and Beijing. While each nation can pursue its own foreign policy, the messaging from Yunus is their intent to foster close ties with anti-India nations. Increased visits by members of Pakistan's ISI as also training imparted to the Bangladesh Army by Pakistan will involve anti-India and pro-Islamist ideologies, adding to Delhi's security concerns.

Worse was Yunus commenting on India’s Eastern states in Beijing as also involving China in the Teesta River and port projects, both adding to India’s security concerns. Indian assessment is that Pakistan is keen to re-ignite insurgency in India's NE, as also push Kashmiri terrorists into India exploiting Bangladeshi territory. Dancing to Pakistan's tunes, Yunus has been calling for reinvigorating SAARC, which is stalled due to Pakistan supporting terrorism.

While Bangladesh leaders blame growing anti-India sentiment to Delhi’s continued support to Sheikh Hasina, India believes it is being encouraged by the Yunus government. Added are anti-India comments from members of the Yunus regime. Bangladesh had approached India in December for a visit by Yunus, prior to his Beijing visit, but failed to receive a response, implying disinterest from Delhi.

Both nations share a large border. India remains the only neighbour which can assist Bangladesh in every form, including development and meeting its food shortages. A recent case in point is Delhi accepting export of 50,000 tons of rice to Bangladesh at reduced cost. India, during Hasina’s reign, was also Bangladesh’s foremost developmental partner, investing over USD 8 Billion in multiple connectivity projects. These are now at a standstill.

India’s alternate connectivity to the NE through Bangladesh has also been impacted. Similarly, investments in the country by Indian companies have stalled. Unless the anti-India sentiment is reversed and the government convinces Delhi of its intent, it is unlikely that Indian assistance would recommence.

India’s displeasure was evident in the recently concluded Raisina dialogue in Delhi. There was no participant from Bangladesh, a rarity, as compared to the past, where a minimum of two speakers from Dhaka participated. Added was India raising Bangladesh's treatment of minorities with both, President Trump as also the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. Bangladesh felt India was distorting facts.

Increased tensions between students, Islamists and the Bangladesh army as also internal differences within the military establishment are issues of concern for India. Rumours of the army chief being close to India as also working alongside Delhi to reintroduce Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party under a different avatar continue doing rounds in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh army has enhanced its deployment to maintain control over the country. There are also reports of policy disagreements between the army chief and the head of the interim government, Mohammad Yunus.

All in all, instability in Bangladesh is on the rise. General Waker-Uz-Zaman recently warned the polity, "If you cannot forget your differences and work together, if you keep mudslinging at each other, fight each other and kill each other, the country's and this community's freedom will go in vain."

On the contrary, Bangladesh insists India repatriates Sheikh Hasina to face trial over her actions. India’s silence on the subject as also its reluctance to accept Yunus’s continued demand on recommencing SAARC are concerns. Further, despite requests by Bangladesh for India to recommence its stalled projects and begin discussions on pending unresolved river-water issues, there has been no response.

The fact remains that Bangladesh needs Indian support in multiple spheres. It will always be India which will be the first responder whenever Bangladesh is in a crisis. Simultaneously, India needs to maintain ties with Bangladesh as it remains the source for maximum illegal immigration as also a possible conduit for Pakistan’s ISI to infiltrate terrorists for Kashmir and re-ignite NE militancy. Further, India does not desire a third active front.

However, Dhaka unresponsive to Indian concerns, is pushing relations further apart. It does not comprehend that Maldives and Sri Lanka, which moved away from India, closer to China, subsequently reversed track, when they understood that New Delhi has no ulterior motives and was their best bet. Unless the anti-India sentiment is curbed, religious minorities protected, India will likely keep a distance.

Dhaka should know that despite all their demands, Sheikh Hasina will remain on Indian soil and the same is legally tenable. Simultaneously, snubbing Bangladesh by not announcing a bilateral at the PM level, till the last minute is also not an ideal message from a powerful neighbour. Finally, India seeks a stable neighbourhood. Instability in Bangladesh is not in India’s security interests.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)