Analysis | How A Rattled Pakistan Released Dossier And Promoted Munir As Field Marshal

Pakistan has taken two steps to cover its defeat in Operation Sindoor, which compelled it to request for a ceasefire, while simultaneously projecting its 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,' which in Arabic is, 'a structure made of lead,’ as a success. The first is the immediate promotion of its army chief, General Asim Munir, to Field Marshal, and the second is the release of a dossier on India with a collection of fake accusations. All this while its controlled media outlets and army of disinformation experts push the Pak army agenda to declare it the victor.

Historically, Pakistan remains the only country to interpret Field Marshal Viscount Slim’s book title, ‘Defeat into Victory,’ literally. Despite being pushed back from Kashmir in 1948, stopped only by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru approaching the United Nations, Pakistan claims victory on the basis of having taken some part of the state. In 1971, till the day before the surrender, Yahya Khan, Pakistan’s dictator, had his media announcing heavy Indian losses and Pakistan being close to victory. The surrender compulsorily put his lies to rest.

In this photo released by the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, checks on a child injured in the suicide bombing in Khuzdar, as Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, second right, looks on during their visit to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 (AP)

In 1999, despite a humiliating withdrawal from Kargil, Musharaff overthrew Nawaz Sharief and became the martial law administrator, whereas logically he should have been sacked for launching an operation which failed while costing over a thousand lives, and resulting in an embarrassment to the country. He subsequently became President before he was forced into exile. Never has a Pakistani general ever accepted his failure.

The latest in converting defeat into victory was the announcement to promote Asim Munir as a Field Marshall taken by their lame cabinet led by Munir’s puppet, Shehbaz Sharief. The cabinet note read that he was granted the rank 'in recognition of his superior strategy and courageous leadership… (and) inflicted a decisive defeat on India.' Tail within their legs, begging for a ceasefire and terming it as 'superior strategy and courageous leadership,' while Munir hid in a secure bunker. Some joke.

An Indian army soldier shows the remains of the ammunition used by Pakistani troops in the recent skirmishes along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan during a media tour in Poonch sector, India, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (AP)

There is some similarity between Ayub Khan, the previous Field Marshall in Pakistan and Asim Munir the current. Ayub Khan appointed himself as Field Marshall post a coup in 1959, replicating the British tradition which he so admired, while Asim Munir sent the document nominating him as Field Marshall to Shehbaz Sharief to approve. Both were undeserving.

The second action was the release of an anti-India dossier by the Pakistan government. The emphasis of the dossier was that Pahalgam was a false flag operation done by India, timed with the visit of US Vice President JD Vance. It mentions, ‘It is evident that Pahalgam attack was a false flag operation orchestrated by India and deliberately exploited as a pretext to justify its aggression, serving internal political objectives rather than genuine security concerns.’

Indian army soldiers carry out a military drill at an undisclosed location along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan during a media tour in Indian-controlled Kashmir, India, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (AP)

To justify its claims the dossier had photographs of Indian politicians and members of the press who questioned security failures at Pulwama, twisted to include Pahalgam. The fact that it was Pak-backed terrorists who killed innocent tourists, after confirming their religion, was never mentioned, hinting towards a false flag operation. For Pakistan, hiding its involvement was paramount, as it has been accepted as the global focal centre of terrorism.

The dossier goes on to mention that the Indian strike in Operation Sindoor only targeted Mosques, killing innocent people. It fails to mention that Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj and Brigadier Mohd Furqan Shabbir attended funeral services of slain terrorists, killed at the LeT centre in Muridke, whose coffins were draped in the national flag, implying they were treated at par with members of the armed forces.

Indian army soldiers guard near a forward post along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan during a media tour in Poonch sector, India, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (AP)

The prayers were led by Abdul Rauf, a LeT commander who is a specially designated global terrorist by the US and carries a bounty on his head. Senior officers of this rank never attend similar prayers for soldiers who die. The Pak DGISPR tried to cover Rauf’s input with claims that he was a common individual and not a terrorist. There were no takers for his lies.

The dossier displayed pictures of unknown people; most likely Baloch killed in Baluchistan by the Pak army, as killed in Indian strikes. Even damages to their infrastructure were from unknown locations, all fake. On the contrary, Indian media briefings were proof of targets prior and post engagement, displaying the impact of the strikes. Pakistan’s media game was called out globally, but within Pak it had traction as no media house can publish anything other than what is approved by the DGISPR.

The dossier went on to claim that Pakistan caused immense damage to Indian military assets. The dossier mentioned, ‘Pakistan responded with precision strikes solely on military targets. 5x Indian aircraft and large unarmed aerial vehicles were confirmed shot down, including 3x Rafale, MiG-29 and SU-30. S-400 battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also attacked and effectively neutralized and 84x Indian drones shot down. BrahMos storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota were also destroyed.’

A zigzagging road is seen leading to forward posts along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan during a media tour in Indian-controlled Kashmir, India, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (AP)

There was no evidence to back their claims, other than ‘social media,’ as admitted to by their defence minister Khwaja Asif. PM Modi visited Adampur immediately after the ceasefire, landing at the airfield, and posed for a photograph with the intact S 400 behind him. Every single lie of Pak targeting of Indian military assets were called out.

When India announced seven delegations of parliamentarians covering the length and breadth of the globe to project Pakistan’s involvement in Pahalgam, resultant Indian actions in Operation Sindoor and its decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, Pak followed suit. Bilawal Bhutto was nominated to head the Pak team. He mentioned, ‘I will lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage.’

India, aware of lies Pakistan would propagate to hide its true losses, has now begun steadily releasing inputs on actual strikes across the border, destruction of its army posts as also terrorist camps and launchpads. The videos are being shared by those who command formation which actually conducted the fire assaults. The HQs which Pakistan claimed to have destroyed are the same ones where media briefings and videos are being presented, adding to Pak lies.

Ultimately what emerges is that the nation, so used to lying and converting defeat into victory, is currently at a loss on how to counter the Indian governments global outreach and information blitz, proving all of Pak’s lies. Asim Munir, the newly appointed Field Marshal misinterpreted Field Marshal Slim’s book to read, ‘defeat of the Pak army is victory for me.’

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)