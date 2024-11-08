Green Internships: Pioneering A Path To Sustainable Campuses And Careers

In a world where climate change and sustainability have become central concerns, educational institutions play a pivotal role in shaping environmentally conscious future leaders.

The launch of AICTE's Green Internship Program marks a significant milestone, not only for our students but for the nation's broader environmental goals. This initiative, in collaboration with the AICTE, salesforce, 1M1B, oppo offers aspiring young minds the unique opportunity to transform their campuses into green, sustainable environments while acquiring invaluable skills in the rapidly growing green economy.

The Green Internship Program has ambitious goals. It aims to align with the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) standards, which emphasise green campus initiatives as part of their assessment criteria.

Interns will undertake live projects to conduct campus audits, suggest energy-saving strategies, and design zero-waste systems, actively transforming their educational institutions into models of sustainability.

With the guidance of industry experts, they will develop a sustainability mindset and gain proficiency in data intelligence tools for climate action. The approach to learning will be dynamic, integrating gamified assessments and data analysis to make the process both engaging and insightful. Focus areas like energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, waste management, water conservation, and carbon footprint reduction ensure that the projects cover all critical aspects of green practices.

The benefits extend far beyond the confines of the campus. According to the International Labour Organization, the green economy could create 24 million new jobs by 2030, with 8.4 million of these in developing countries.

The renewable energy sector alone is projected to add 38 million jobs by the same year, as highlighted by the World Economic Forum. This underscores the immense employment potential in the sustainability and clean energy sectors. Through this program, AICTE is paving a pathway for students to secure these emerging roles while contributing to the nation's sustainability efforts.

Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO of AICTE, Ministry of Education emphasised the importance of the Green Internship Program as a hands-on learning opportunity for students.

"This internship program offers students practical experience in sustainability, equipping them with skills to prepare for emerging sustainability-related jobs in the green economy," he remarked. This practical experience is invaluable, positioning students to be both agents of change within their institutions and ready professionals in the global sustainability market.

The scale of this initiative is unprecedented. The AICTE-1M1B Green Skills Internship targets 100,000 students, aiming to transform their campuses in line with NIRF's green campus standards. This represents a transformative model in climate talent development, job readiness, and environmental stewardship. As students complete their internships, they leave behind comprehensive sustainability roadmaps that can guide institutions toward achieving net-zero goals. This not only benefits campuses but also serves as a testament to the powerful impact of eco-conscious learning on national climate objectives.

To ensure a rewarding experience, students who complete the internship will receive completion certificates, earn two academic credits in their Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) account, and be eligible for recognition and awards. This thoughtful approach to rewarding hard work and achievement highlights the importance of fostering a culture of sustainability in education.

As applications open for this internship on the AICTE Internship Portal ( https://internship.aicte-india.org ) aspiring students are encouraged to seize this opportunity. India’s ambitious net-zero goals require collective action, and AICTE's Green Internship Program is a vital step in empowering students to lead the change toward a sustainable future. With every campus transformed and every student trained, we move closer to a greener, more resilient India.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)