A Global Cybersecurity Milestone: Inside The India-US MoU On Cybercrime

New Delhi: With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated and targeting critical infrastructure, financial systems, and public institutions, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Cybercrime Investigations signed between India and the US signals a strategic partnership aimed at improving intelligence sharing, strengthening law enforcement collaboration, and developing innovative solutions to combat cybercrime.

The MoU was signed between India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Acting United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo in Washington, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

“Cybercrime has intricate linkages with the common security challenges faced by India and the US, such as terrorism and violent extremism, terror financing, drug trafficking, organised crime, human trafficking, illegal migration, money-laundering and transportation security,” the statement reads. “The MoU on Cybercrime Investigations will enable further strengthening of India-US security cooperation, as part of our comprehensive and global strategic partnership.”

From India, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are responsible for the execution of the MoU. From the US side, it is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and its constituent agencies, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center (C3).

The MoU allows the respective agencies of the two countries to step up the level of cooperation and training with respect to the use of cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics in criminal investigations.

The MoU is a major outcome of the ongoing India-US Cyber Dialogue that was initiated way back in 2011. Established to address mutual concerns in cyberspace, this platform facilitates cooperation on cybersecurity, cybercrime investigations, and the development of norms for responsible behaviour in cyberspace.

Cyberattacks often target democratic institutions, such as election systems, media, and public discourse. By working together, India and the US can develop frameworks to protect democratic processes from manipulation and misinformation campaigns.

India and the US play influential roles in shaping global policies on cyber governance. Their partnership in advocating for open, secure, and stable cyberspace helps establish norms that prevent the misuse of digital technologies and ensure accountability for malicious actors.

“This MoU is remarkable because India is still not a party to the Budapest Convention,” Pavan Duggal, advocate in the Supreme Court and cyber law expert, told ETV Bharat. “Consequently, India does not have access to the global cyber cooperation mechanism. As such, we find that Indian cybercrime investigations often come to a dead end.”

The Convention on Cybercrime, also known as the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime or the Budapest Convention, is the first international treaty seeking to address internet and cybercrime harmonising national laws, improving investigative techniques, and increasing cooperation among nations. It was drawn up by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, with the active participation of the Council of Europe’s observer states Canada, Japan, the Philippines, South Africa and the US.

The Convention and its explanatory report was adopted by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe at its 109th Session on November 8, 2001. It was opened for signature in Budapest, on November 23, 2001, and it entered into force on July 1, 2004. As of January 2025, 78 states have ratified the convention, while a further two states (Ireland and South Africa) have signed the convention but not ratified it.