Gaza Deal And Trump’s Middle East Balancing

By forcing both sides to accept the deal even if partially, Trump may have balanced several positions all at once, reflecting the complexity of his Middle East policy. Trump’s carte blanche to Netanyahu in the region has tested the US-Israel alliance to its hilt, even since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. That test reached an inflection point with Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha. Trump’s ire at Israel’s attack on Qatar may have been publicly restrained but privately the concerns were conveyed to Israel much more strongly. Subsequently, Trump’s Executive Order guaranteed Qatar security.

A series of diplomatic manoeuvres that culminated during the side-lines of the 80th session of the UNGA meet last month, now seems to be in its home-stretch, particularly with what appears to be the final offer to Hamas for a ceasefire in the form of the 20 point agenda proposed by Trump. In an extremely fraught conflict such as the Israel-Gaza war where questions of sovereignty, identity, religion and culture have morphed into an inexorable and existential threat to both sides, finding peace through a 20 point agenda may be equivalent to finding needle in a haystack, yet Trump’s proposal deserves commendation for mixing opportunity with accountability. Specifically, Trump has intended to force Netanyahu’s hand in agreeing to accept the current peace proposal, as he sees this as the last opportunity for enforcing some kind of peace, even if temporary. Personally, Trump may also be running against a deadline for his Nobel contention.

As with most things related to the US’s policy these days, Trump’s policy in the Middle East can be a mind-bender to wrap one’s head around. Trump’s long-arc of policy shifts ranging from his desire to turn Gaza into a riviera to his latest Gaza peace plan may in the end be Trump’s choices being shaped by regional compulsions as much as Trump trying to shape regional politics.

For the US, the Middle East remains a chimera that it has chased for long and continues to do. Despite the strategic pull-out from the region and a strategic shift to the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East remains critical to the Trumpian logic. The Trump administration looks at the region through a mix of economic and strategic logic. Economically, Trump is ready to throw the gauntlet in expanding the economic agenda in the region. If the Abraham Accords was the skeleton, IMEEC is Trump’s meat on the bones. As the conflict in the Middle East dragged on, it did not prevent him from exacting the economic potential of the region. In a deal with the UAE, Trump has secured a market for America’s high-end chips, even as lack of trust and a strategic competition has prevented China from being that option for the US. The only other country in the region which can be counted on for being a strong partner of the US, at least under the Trump administration, is Saudi Arabia which continues to hedge. Riyadh’s defence pact with Pakistan was, if anything, a guarantee against America’s unreliability as a security guarantor and perhaps also a statement against America’s perceived stonewalling of its desire for a civil nuclear pact.

Tents sheltering people displaced by Israeli strikes are pitched near the heavily-damaged Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani mosque at the Qatari-built Hamad City residential complex in northwestern Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 6, 2025. (AFP)

The strategic geography of the Middle East makes it the modern era’s proverbial Rome, where all the roads of global economic development converge. In Trump’s economic worldview, that is a goldmine. Yet, the post October 7 developments in the region have imposed limitations on both; Trump’s ability to influence decision-making by regional actors or the regional countries’ own view ability to carve themselves out of regional politics. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have tried to come out of the shadow that Israel-Hamas conflict has cast on the entire region but such attempts have been constrained by the domestic and regional backlash generated by Israel’s actions. As such, Trump inherently feels that he can with the lure of economic development and the fear of America’s military wrath may be the most effective combination to set things right in the Middle East.

While Israel, its strongest ally in the region, is connected with the US by overlapping Judeo-Christian values, a strong Israel lobby in the US, innovation, and a historically moral arc that extends up to the holocaust, for Trump and the MAGA movement Israel means much more. Trump and his base are fighting against a waning support for Israel in the US, especially the youth. Furthermore, firing from the shoulders of Israel allows Trump to circumvent the firing line of domestic criticism especially among the youth against Israel’s actions in the region. These advancements could work for Trump in the upcoming Midterm elections next year. As such, Trump views both as a historic opportunity to be the US president which brought peace to the region, while remaining fully supportive of Israel. His unique ability to mobilise force should other alternatives exhaust, works as deterrent and persuasion for both sides.

The details of the Gaza deal remain blurry at best but its contours may be visible. For both Israel and Gaza the current deal marks a compromise in some areas but after years of fighting and a conflict that clubs history, culture, geography and religion in a unique way, this might be a real chance at peace even if in the absence of any absolute guarantees.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.