From Care To Commerce: The Legal And Moral Misuse Of Surrogacy

By PVS Sailaja

"Motherhood is not just about giving birth; it is the most sacred experience of creation."

The Journey of motherhood has long been revered as one of the most profound expressions of love, sacrifice, and creation. It embodies not only the nurturing of life but also the emotional and spiritual bond that transcends biology. Yet, even this sacred role has not remained untouched by commercial exploitation.

Over time, disturbing reports began to emerge—ranging from the deaths of surrogate mothers and egg donors to child custody disputes, the abandonment of babies born with disabilities, and incidents of trafficking and coercion involving vulnerable women and girls. In Baby Manji Yamada v. Union of India (2008), the SC exposed ethical and legal voids in commercial surrogacy, leading to calls for regulation.

Later, in Devika Biswas v. Union of India (2016), the Court affirmed that reproductive rights are a fundamental part of Article 21. Law Commission of India, in its 228th Report (2009), strongly recommended banning commercial surrogacy while allowing altruistic surrogacy under a strict regulatory framework.

These grave concerns led the Indian government to take legislative action through the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, which banned commercial surrogacy and permitted only altruistic surrogacy, restricted to Indian citizens and NRIs. Similar bans in countries like Thailand, Nepal, Mexico, and Cambodia have forced the commercial surrogacy industry to shift to new, less regulated regions such as Ukraine, Georgia, Laos, Malaysia, Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

This shift reflects a broader post-colonial dynamic where economic disparities and systemic gender inequities enable the relocation of such industries to the Global South—precisely as feminist scholars had long warned. Between 2020 and 2025, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam witnessed a surge in illegal surrogacy and child-trafficking cases, with authorities exposing a major racket involving the sale of babies for up to ₹35 lakh after purchasing them from poor women for just ₹90,000.

DNA tests led to 8 arrests linked to this scam, operated under the guise of IVF treatments. Officials estimate at least a dozen such fraud cases tied to a single clinic, with 4–5 trafficking incidents reported annually. Though 158 fertility centres are registered in Hyderabad, concerns remain over the operations of unlicensed and hidden clinics.

The prediction that women in economically disadvantaged nations would become the new surrogacy frontier, often working under exploitative conditions for meagre compensation, has now materialised, highlighting the urgent need for globally harmonised ethical regulation that protects the dignity of motherhood rather than commodifies it.

As per the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the amended Rules of 2024, only altruistic surrogacy is permitted in India, meaning the surrogate mother cannot receive any financial compensation beyond medical expenses and insurance. Commercial surrogacy remains banned. Surrogacy is allowed only for Indian married heterosexual couples (woman aged 25–50 and man 26–55) and single women (widowed or divorced) aged 35–45, provided they have no surviving biological or adopted child and a medical need for gestational surrogacy certified by a District Medical Board.