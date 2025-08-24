ETV Bharat / opinion

Foreign Universities Set To Transform India's Higher Education

By Siva Prasad Nagalla

Every year, nearly four lakh Indian students leave for foreign shores, most to pursue postgraduate studies in engineering, science, and management. For many families, this represents a costly dream, often running between ₹30 lakh and ₹1 crore per student. Now, a major policy shift could fundamentally alter this trend. India has officially opened its doors for top foreign universities to establish campuses here, a transformative move rooted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and backed by new regulations from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Exodus Challenge

The staggering outflow of over 13 lakh Indian students studying abroad represents more than just individual aspirations—it reflects systemic gaps in India's higher education landscape. This migration drains approximately $20-30 billion annually from the Indian economy, a substantial hemorrhage of foreign exchange that could otherwise fuel domestic development. The exodus is driven by limited seats in premier institutions, inadequate research infrastructure, and a growing demand for globally recognized qualifications that align with international industry standards.

An infographic about Indian students studying abroad (ETV Bharat)

India's higher education system, despite its scale, struggles with capacity constraints and quality variations. While the country produces millions of graduates annually, the gross enrollment ratio in higher education remains below global averages, standing at around 27 percent. The NEP 2020 ambitiously targets raising this to 50 percent by 2035, recognizing that expanding access alone is insufficient without corresponding improvements in quality and global competitiveness.

Strategic Policy Response

The decision to invite reputed global institutions represents both necessity and strategic ambition. By bringing world-class education to Indian soil, the government aims to address multiple challenges simultaneously: retaining talent, reducing financial burden on families, elevating academic standards, and strengthening the country's research and innovation ecosystem. This policy shift aligns perfectly with NEP 2020's vision of transforming India into a global knowledge superpower while making quality education more accessible and affordable.

The initiative also supports the broader goal of increasing gross enrollment ratios at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. By expanding capacity through foreign partnerships, India can accommodate more students while exposing them to international pedagogical approaches and global best practices.

Mutual Attractions

For foreign universities, India presents an irresistible opportunity. The country offers one of the world's largest student markets, with a rapidly expanding middle class eager for globally recognized credentials. Setting up campuses here allows these institutions to tap into this vast market without requiring students to travel abroad, while simultaneously attracting learners from neighboring South Asian countries, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

India's growing industries—particularly in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, clean energy, and digital technologies—offer fertile ground for collaborative, industry-linked research. The country's strategic location and increasing economic importance make it an attractive hub for universities seeking to expand their global footprint and influence.

Academic Transformation

When established, these foreign campuses are expected to focus on high-demand areas such as data science, robotics, biotechnology, global business, finance, creative arts, and design. Many institutions plan to introduce dual-degree models where students complete part of their coursework in India and the remainder abroad, offering the best of both worlds.

Their academic programs will likely be distinguished by interdisciplinary learning approaches, project-based coursework, and robust industry integration—features that remain relatively rare in most Indian institutions. The emphasis on critical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving could catalyze a broader transformation in India's academic culture, moving beyond traditional rote learning methods toward more dynamic, research-oriented education.

Quality Control and Standards

The UGC has established stringent entry criteria to ensure quality. Foreign universities must be ranked among the world's top 500 institutions, establishing a fundamental quality threshold. The regulatory framework mandates that at least 60 percent of core faculty must hold PhDs from globally ranked institutions, ensuring academic credibility. Additionally, institutions must invest 10 percent of their campus budgets in local research activities and reserve 15 percent of seats for need-based scholarships, promoting both research development and accessibility.