Field Marshal Asim Munir: A Reminder of Zia ul-Haq?

The Economist ran a full-length feature on Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in August 2025. The article didn't just document a rising Pakistani military leader, it framed a narrative. The article is detailed, access-rich, and unusually flattering. It cast Munir as a pious but pragmatic strongman. He has been portrayed as a bulwark against extremism, and a reliable partner for the West in the region. Coming just weeks after a limited India–Pakistan military exchange and Munir's private lunch with Donald Trump, the piece was impossible to ignore. The question is not only what it said, but why it said it?

There is a credible reason to believe that the article may be part of a larger image-building campaign coordinated by Rawalpindi’s information machinery. Pakistan’s military has long operated sophisticated narrative management strategies. They have cultivated sympathetic think tanks, foreign journalists, and use Pakistan-based intermediaries to push curated profiles of military leaders.

File - Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir (ANI)

Munir's portrayal as both devout and modernising fits a longstanding template of a soldier-saviour who can rescue Pakistan from political dysfunction, control extremism, and re-engage the West. A small but growing circle of analysts from the Middle East and others in Washington have joined the chorus, describing Munir as a stabilising actor with geopolitical utility.

There's also the Trump factor. Trump has a known comfort with authoritarian figures. He prefers dealing with strongmen who can promise immediate outcomes in trade, security cooperation, or border control, without accountability. For the Trump administration, projecting Munir as the new face of Pakistan makes strategic sense. It simplifies diplomacy and gives the White House a direct line to the country’s real power centre. It also aligns with Trump's instinct for transactional diplomacy. If you can’t trust the state, trust the general.

Residents of the last village near the LoC in Salotri return to their home, which they had left behind during heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 6-7, in Poonch on May 16, 2025 (ANI)

India must read this carefully. The risk isn’t that the world has changed overnight. It hasn't. But perception management often comes before policy shifts. Munir’s image is being rehabilitated in Washington. The narrative power, if left uncontested, tends to harden into conventional wisdom.

Munir's actual rise within Pakistan began well before this narrative push. In May 2025, weeks after the India–Pakistan confrontation, Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, the first such promotion since Ayub Khan. While the move was styled as a mark of institutional recognition, its symbolism was unmistakable. It told the Pakistani public that their military had defeated the arch rival, India. By honouring Munir, the army also reinforced its own centrality as Pakistan’s ultimate political institution.

File - Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir (AP)

Munir has emerged as arguably the only true decision-maker in Pakistan. He operates through a combination of religious legitimacy, nationalist posturing, and strategic communication. He has refined the GHQ model of indirect rule into a smoother, more internationally palatable form.

There is no doubt that Pakistan, long diplomatically sidelined after the fall of Kabul, suddenly found itself back in Washington’s calculus. But this alignment remains shallow. Trump may value order over democracy. But, the U.S. security establishment has not forgotten the ISI's record, Pakistan's duplicity in counterterror operations, or its double games in Afghanistan.

Pakistanis, who were stuck in Iran due to Israeli strikes on Iran, enter homeland through Taftan, a joint border crossing point on Pakistan Iran border, Thursday, June 19, 2025 (AP)

Munir's success in Washington is conditional. It is contingent on his ability to deliver short-term outcomes without triggering long-term liabilities. For India, the concern isn't just the transfer of arms or trade preferences, but the legitimisation of the Pakistan Army model as a force for regional stability. That would alter the narrative battlefield more than any border skirmish.

Even as Munir courts Washington, he must retain China's favour. Beijing remains Pakistan's primary defence partner and its most generous creditor. The China–Pakistan Economic Corridor is not only a physical infrastructure network, it is a strategic scaffold that undergirds Pakistan’s economy.

File - Col. Sofiya Qureshi addresses the media regarding the ‘Operation Sindoor' missile strike after Pahalgam terror attack, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on May 7, 2025. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, also seen (ANI)

Is Munir attempting to revive the Bhutto-era tactic of dual alignment of playing the U.S. and China off each other for maximum leverage? In the 1970s, Pakistan helped facilitate Kissinger's opening to China. Munir may hope to position Pakistan again as a bridge between competing powers. The room for manoeuvre is smaller now. China's strategic patience is limited. While Beijing has remained silent on Munir's overtures to Washington, any long-term shift in orientation could provoke a quiet recalibration. It could affect funding, limited arms transfers, or strategic distancing. Munir's balancing act if miscalculated, could leave Pakistan exposed on both fronts.

In this photo released by the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, checks on a child injured in the suicide bombing in Khuzdar, as Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, second right, looks on during their visit to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 (AP)

The most direct shift in Munir's leadership is his recalibrated approach to India. In an April 2025 speech, he described Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and questioned the premise of Hindu-Muslim coexistence in one nation. The language echoed the ideological framing of Zia-ul-Haq. It reflected Munir's nationalism, religious credibility, and implicit confrontation. This was not a slip. It was the emphasis and reintroduction of ideological confrontation into military doctrine.

Following the speech, proxy activity picked up across the LoC. Cyber interference increased, and narrative campaigns targeting Indian military actions in Kashmir were amplified across social media platforms.

Munir needs to be mindful that India's threshold for tolerance has shifted. Operation Sindoor marked a new doctrine. It was swift, surgical retaliation combined with international signalling. Another misstep from Pakistan may not lead to escalation control.

India's response to the above must be calm, calculated, and strategic. First, it must reinforce its contacts in Washington. It means continuous engagement with U.S. lawmakers, think tanks, and media to expose Pakistan's double games. Second, India must diversify its defence diplomacy. There is a need to deepen ties with France, Israel, Japan, and Australia, ensuring its partnerships remain wider than one axis. Third, it must invest in narrative warfare. Not propaganda, but precise, evidence-based messaging that counters Pakistan’s portrayal as a stabilising force.

What should concern India most is that a coalition of internal and external actors is working to reframe Munir’s leadership in terms palatable to the West. Once such narratives take hold, they shape perceptions of legitimacy and constraint. They determine who gets blamed in crises, who is invited to mediate, and who gets the benefit of the doubt.

Munir may or may not be a transformational leader. But he is a serious actor with ambition, institutional backing, and a growing international footprint. India must not overreact. But it must not underestimate either. The task is not to fear Munir. It is to understand what version of Pakistan he represents and to prepare for what that Pakistan may attempt next.

