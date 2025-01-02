ETV Bharat / opinion

Explained | Importance Of India’s Engagement With Arctic Nations

Himadri, the abode of snow' is India’s first research station located at the International Arctic Research base, Norway. ( Source: National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with Olafur Ragman Grimsson, Chairman of the Arctic Circle, here on Thursday marks yet another significant step in India’s global environmental diplomacy.

“Pleased to meet former President of Iceland and Chairman of @_Arctic_Circle @ORGrimsson,” Jaishankar posted on his X handle. “Discussed the activities of the Arctic Circle and the potential for deeper cooperation.”

The meeting comes ahead of the Arctic Circle India Forum to be held in New Delhi in May this year.

“In addition to @_Arctic_Circle #India Forum in May and next Assembly the discussion with FM @DrSJaishankar included the #PolarDialogue, #geopolitical and #geoeconomic importance of the #Arctic, #Greenland and #Trump + more,” Grimsson posted on his X handle after the meeting.

The Arctic Circle is the largest network of international dialogue and cooperation on the future of the Arctic and planet Earth. It is an open democratic platform with participation from governments, organisations, corporations, universities, think tanks, environmental associations, indigenous communities, concerned citizens, and others.

For New Delhi, engagement with this network is increasingly vital due to the intersection of India’s strategic, environmental and economic interests with the Arctic’s evolving dynamics.

The Arctic, often called the “barometer of global climate change”, holds vital lessons for nations worldwide, including India. With its increasing engagement with Arctic countries, India is not only prioritising scientific collaboration, but also positioning itself as a key stakeholder in discussions on sustainability, energy security, and equitable resource use.

It is worth mentioning here that India has been an observer nation in the Arctic Council, a high-level intergovernmental forum, since 2013. India had also adopted its own Arctic Policy in 2022.

What are the Arctic Circle India Forum and the Polar Dialogue?

Arctic Circle Forums are held all over the world on specialised subjects. These are organised in collaboration with governments, ministries and organisations of the host countries. The Arctic Circle India Forum will be held in New Delhi in May this year and will be co-hosted by the Observer Research Foundation think tank.

The forum is expected to emphasise the growing importance of India’s role in the Arctic and highlight the mutual benefits of collaboration in areas such as climate change, sustainable development, science, and trade.

Launched in October 2024, the Polar Dialogue’s key focus is on science and research cooperation in the Arctic, Antarctic and the Himalayas, the Third Pole region, as well as other ice-covered areas of the world. High-level political leaders participated and committed to the Polar Dialogue for the purpose of enhancing constructive dialogue with the scientific community.

The 2024 Polar Dialogue took place at the Arctic Circle Assembly, held in Reykjavík, Iceland, on October 17-19, and consisted of a series of sessions, consultative meetings, workshops and high-level Plenary Sessions.