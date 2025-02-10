Exam Warriors Redefined: Beyond The Battlefield of Exams

Nature, in its infinite wisdom, has bestowed upon each human being a distinct identity – from our fingerprint to iris, from our perceptions to thoughts, from our talents to achievements. This profound truth about human uniqueness has been the defining feature of our society and our educational system must mirror this uniqueness. Every child possesses certain innate talent; some dazzle with academic brilliance, others with a flair for creativity, and still others with athletic prowess and professional acumen. Reflecting this uniqueness, Swami Vivekananda once said, "Education is the manifestation of perfection already present in man."

Drawing out the natural talent of a child and creatively engaging her in academic and extra-curricular pursuits of her choice have been formidable challenges before our educational institutions. Our role, as educators and policymakers, is to nurture the unique talent of a child, leading to her excellence in chosen pursuit. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has marked a paradigm shift as to how we define and nurture talent. It is a philosophical framework that can truly descry the nuanced contours of uniqueness that exist in each of our children that contribute to our country's advancement.

Under our Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) visionary leadership, we are implementing wholesome reforms in education to ensure that the educational journey of a child remains ever exciting and memorable, shorn of any stress and pressure, neither during the studies nor during the exams. This perspective is central to our educational reforms, right from foundational learning to the highest levels of education and research.

A few years ago, the Bal Vatika or toy-based learning for our young learners would have invited widespread scepticism. Today, thanks to NEP, these innovative approaches are revolutionising early education, making learning a joyful undertaking rather than a burdensome obligation. Our new education system recognises that each child blossoms as per her natural talent.

Our credit transfer policy that puts in place an Academic Bank of Credit, represents yet another innovative step ahead. It recognises that life's path may not always be linear, but zigzag and that learning can occur in a variety of circumstances and at varying paces. Learners could halt formal education as they pursue a passionate interest, obtain practical experience, or support their family. When they return to formal education, their experiences and accomplishments come handy and these are valued and incorporated into their academic record of credit. This adaptability underscores that the doors to learning are always open, bringing people back to the learning ecosystem at any point in their lives.

The Government is committed to nurture a culture where exam success never overshadows holistic development, threatening the mental well-being of our youth. Recognising this critical challenge, our government has made it a national priority to help overcome exam-related stress. The Prime Minister's ground-breaking "Pariksha Pe Charcha" initiative represents our commitment to transforming how students, parents, and educators need to approach assessments. The Prime Minister's interaction with students, parents, and guardians, has turned exam anxiety into a national dialogue. He has endeavoured, over the years, to allay anxiety around exams that puts needless strain on impressionable minds. The practical tips of the Prime Minister, drawn from his own life and experiences, have been well received by the exam-goers, ensuring a hassle-free and stress-free optimal exam performance by them. In an example of true leadership, we are witnessing a visionary leader's dedication to fostering the future generation of Indians that contributes to nation-building and ensures the nation's inexorable march towards progress.

Parents and civil society are central to this transformation. Pareeksha Pe Charcha has been transformative in highlighting the critical importance of mental health and supportive learning environments. This is a mindset that needs to be magnified and permeated across classrooms, and students of all ages, across our entire educational landscape - not just 10th and 12th Boards. The pressure and stress with exams, need to be dispelled from all stages of learning.

In the wise words of Rabindranath Tagore, "Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time." Our approach to educational change is guided by this wisdom. The idea that stress in education is inevitable needs to give way to the understanding that real learning thrives in nurturing environments. When communities, educators, and families work together to create an atmosphere where students can flourish, success ensues. From the classroom to the playground, from vocational training centres to research laboratories, we must create spaces where diverse talents can find their spark and flourish. The traditional one-size-fits-all approach is sought to be changed to give way to a more nuanced, responsive system that recognises and nurtures individual potential.

As we progress rapidly towards a 'Vikasit Bharat', our education system stands as a key foundation stone of national transformation. We recognise that every skill has merit, every journey has value, and every child has the right to discover her unique path to excellence. When we nurture diverse talents, we strengthen the fabric of our society and enhance our nation's capabilities across all spheres.

Today, I call upon every parent, teacher, and citizen of our great nation. The transformation of education is not merely a government initiative – it is a national mission that demands our collective commitment and shared perspectives. We will achieve our goals when collaboration and partnership between the Government and civil society define our policies and actions.

Our children are our future. They will shine with their unique talents and make the country proud. A bright future beckons us. We hold that in the uniqueness of every child lies the uniqueness of Bharat's future. Stress-free learning will be the key to honing the unique contributions of our immensely talented students.