Eri, The Poor Man’s Silk, Can Emerge As Potent Sector For Strengthening Livelihood In Telangana

By Dharavath Saicharan, Suraksha Chanotra, Anil Kumar ST

Eri silk, also known as Ahimsa silk, is one of India’s most unique and ethical silk varieties. Unlike mulberry or muga silk, eri silk does not require killing the silkworm to extract the thread. The moth emerges naturally from the cocoon, making this a cruelty-free and environmentally friendly form of silk production.

Traditionally popular in Northeastern India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, this sustainable craft is now gaining attention in other parts of the country, including Gujarat, Bihar, and Odisha. Its ethical appeal, low-input requirements, and adaptability to local agro-climatic conditions make it a viable option beyond the Northeast. A recent case study from Telangana further supports this potential, demonstrating that eri culture is not only feasible but also promising in the state's dryland regions, particularly when integrated with existing castor cultivation.

Life Cycle of Eri Silkworm (Samia ricini)

The eri silkworm undergoes complete metamorphosis, progressing through four key stages—egg, larva, pupa, and adult. The female moth lays approximately 350 eggs (650 per gram) of Disease-Free Layings (DFLs). These eggs hatch into larvae that feed voraciously on castor leaves for 20-25 days. Once matured, the larvae spin open-ended, spindle-shaped cocoons in two to three days (depending on temperature). Unlike other silk varieties, eri silk does not require killing the silkworm to extract the thread. The entire cycle from egg to moth completes in roughly 30–35 days, and farmers can rear five to six batches per year depending on climatic and host plant availability.

(From the left) Eri silkworms, pupal shells, and adult moth (Special Arrangement)

Geographical Distribution and Cultural Significance

Eri silk finds its cultural and commercial roots in the Northeastern states of India—primarily Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. The fabric is often woven into traditional shawls, garments, and ceremonial attire. Recently, Meghalaya’s eri silk earned a prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, affirming its regional uniqueness and cultural value. The recognition has not only brought pride to the region but also increased interest in this silk variety at a national level.

Economic Potential: Why Eri is Called the ‘Poor Man’s Silk’

Eri silk is widely referred to as the “poor man’s silk” due to its affordability, minimal input requirements, and significant economic returns. For example, one gram of DFL costs around ₹18 and contains approximately 650 eggs. With a survival rate of 65% (approximately), about 423 larvae are expected to mature. Since it takes two cocoons to produce one gram of shell, the surviving larvae can yield around 211 grams of cocoon shell per gram of DFL.

At a market rate of ₹900 per kilogram of cocoons, the income from one gram of DFL would be about ₹190. This means that from an investment of ₹1,800 for 100 grams of DFL, a farmer could earn approximately ₹17,000 in a single cycle (might vary based on location), excluding costs related to labour and leaves. Such returns, especially from backyard rearing with basic care, offer a reliable and accessible side income for small and marginal farmers.

Silkworm Pupae as Nutritious Food

The benefits of eri sericulture go beyond silk. After reeling, the silkworm pupae remain a rich source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. In Assam and several other Northeastern states, these pupae are commonly consumed either boiled, sun-dried, or incorporated into local chutneys. They serve not only as a low-cost nutritional supplement for rural households but also hold economic value when sold in local markets.

Importantly, there is a growing need to popularise the practice of pupal consumption in other parts of the country as well, where malnutrition and protein deficiency remain prevalent. Promoting pupae as a nutrient-rich and sustainable food option can enhance dietary diversity and offer additional income opportunities for sericulture-based communities through value-added processing and marketing.

(From the left) Eri silkworm prepupae three and seven days after spinning. (Special Arrangement)

A case study from Telangana

Encouraged by this synergy, a tribal couple—Guguloth John and Geetha—initiated eri silkworm rearing in their home after guidance from their relative, Dharavath Saicharan. Saicharan, a Scientist-B at the Central Silk Board, currently posted in Assam, drew inspiration from the women-centric eri rearing systems in the Northeast.

Motivated by their example, he helped John and Geetha rear their first batch using locally available castor. From just 10 grams of seed (procured from CSB-ESSPC Hosur, Tamil Nadu), they raised 500 mature worms and harvested 250 grams of cocoon shell. With this initial success, they now plan to rent agricultural land after the next castor season to scale up their operations and create a sustainable model of Eri cultivation in Telangana.

(From the left) Eri worms feeding on castor leaves; Gogulothu Geetha feeding castor leaves to eri silkworms; eri silkworm cocoon in nets. (Special Arrangement)

Eri’s Emerging Potential in Telangana

Telangana, though not traditionally associated with eri silk, is naturally equipped to support its cultivation. According to the Castor Outlook – March 2024 report from PJTSAU, the state has more than 1,580 hectares under castor cultivation, especially in districts like Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Jangaon and other parts of Telangana. Castor (Ricinus communis) is the primary host plant for eri silkworms and thrives in Telangana’s dryland conditions, making it an ideal match for rearing.

In addition to this, both tapioca-based and castor-based eri culture offer farmers the dual benefit of silk production and income from byproducts—such as tapioca tubers and castor oil—which can be processed into a wide range of food, cosmetic, and industrial products, thereby creating multiple streams of revenue and adding value to existing cropping systems.

To realize this potential, strategic integration with state agricultural and horticultural universities through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), along with the implementation of targeted awareness and training programmes, will be crucial. Such collaborations can ensure scientific guidance, capacity building, and widespread adoption at the grassroots level.

National Encouragement: Mann Ki Baat Recognition

The couple’s efforts come at a time of renewed national interest in eri silk. In his 123rd Mann Ki Baat episode on June 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Meghalaya’s eri silk and celebrated its recent GI tag. He highlighted its cruelty-free and sustainable nature, its climate versatility (warm in winter and cool in summer), and its appeal to global markets seeking ethical textiles.

The Prime Minister also praised the role of women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) in promoting eri sericulture and encouraged all citizens to support such indigenous crafts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local initiatives.

Weaving a Sustainable Future

Eri silk isn’t just a fabric—it’s a thread of hope for rural India. With minimal investment, high profitability, ethical production, and post-reeling nutritional benefits, Eri sericulture presents a multi-dimensional opportunity for sustainable rural development.

Telangana, with its abundant castor resources and growing scientific engagement, is well-positioned to become a hub for Eri silk outside the Northeast. With greater awareness, government support, and community participation, this forgotten silk can once again weave livelihoods, dignity, and economic resilience into the fabric of rural India.

(The writers are scientists at the Central Silk Board. Opinions expressed are their own.)