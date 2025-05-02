Do Microbiomes Contribute To The Health Of Humans, Animals, Plants And Soil?

Yield of a crop is the net output of its metabolism and health. Genetic yield potential of a crop is not the same as absolute yield potential of the crop. Why is there a gap between these two? The genes inherited from parents contribute to the phenotype of individuals only to some extent. If that is so, who else is regulating our metabolism and health?

Nutritive value of fermented foods is often enhanced and is considered good for animal and human health. Who is responsible for the increased nutritive value of a fermented food? Organic farming allows sustained absorption of nutrients from the soil. Who is facilitating the sustained release of nutrients for the crop?

Disease-suppressive soils are a natural phenomenon where soils exhibit the ability to prevent plant diseases caused by soil-borne pathogens. What factors are contributing to this suppression? Suitability of soil to grow a particular crop, cropping pattern, crop succession in a given region is known to the farmers from their experience. What is the guiding factor?

Immunity of a C-section baby is likely to be less compared to the baby born in a natural delivery? What could be the reason for this difference? What we assimilate from our food and what the plants can absorb from the soil are actually the guiding forces for crop and animal health, a fact that we realised more in the 21st century. Is it always the food that is responsible for better health or is there any indirect influence on foods?

Microbes are crucial for sustainability

Answers to these questions can be traced to the large number of invisible microbes associated with humans, animals and plants. The hidden and mostly unseen diversity of microorganisms plays a pivotal role, which serves as the foundation of healthy sustainable food systems. The role of microbes directly influences the availability and nutritional value of food. Trillions of microorganisms live inside, in different parts of the body of humans, and animals. Similarly, trillions of microorganisms live around plants around a hyperactive root-zone, and a selected few microorganisms inside the plants.

Microbiome – the microbial community of a niche

Microbiome has become highly popular with the metagenomic analysis of 'gut-microbiome' unleashed by a scientific consortium from different parts of the world in 2010. 'Microbiome' is the collection of all microbes (like bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and their genes that live in a specific environment, such as the human/animal/plant body or an organ of body of the plant/animal/human (multicellular organisms), in the soil, sea bed, thermal spring etc..

It essentially encompasses the microbial community in a particular habitat. It took so long for us to realise the powerful role played by these unseen majority of living organisms. Human diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, autism spectrum disorders, and anxiety conditions are thought to be linked to the microbiome.The gut microbiota continuously adapts to the host environment and so is the soil microbiota of the root zone for plants, mostly influencing the nutrition and other metabolic functions of multicellular organisms. The invisible microbes serve multiple critical functions for their multicellular hosts, including regulating host immunity, procuring energy from food, and preventing the colonization of pathogens.

The gastrointestinal tract of animals and humans and the root zone of plants are similar with intense microbial activity. The gastrointestinal tract in humans/animals and active root zone in plants is home to vast microbial communities including bacteria, fungi, archaea, and viruses. The microbe population is sparser in the upper gut (stomach, duodenum, and jejunum) with approximately 103 bacteria per mL of aspirate, where there are approximately 107-1012 bacteria per mL of aspirate in the lower gut (ileum and proximal colon). The numbers of microbes around the root zone including rhizosphere (the soil around the plant), and rhizoplane (the root surface) is many orders of magnitude higher than the microbial numbers in a unit measure of the bulk soil. The number of microbes living inside the plants (endophytes) is much smaller like the numbers in the upper gut. The rhizosphere and rhizoplane microbes perform diverse functions for plants like the gut microbiota for humans and animals. The microbes aid in the digestion of food, production of essential vitamins, synthesis of metabolites, prevention of colonization by pathogenic microbes, immune regulation, metabolism of chemicals, detoxification etc.

Healthy microbiome vs. dysbiosis

Maintaining a healthy proportion of beneficial microbes, also called 'eubiosis', is therefore essential for human and plant health. Microbial imbalance is known as 'dysbiosis' which could often happen with the irrational use of antibiotics and other antimicrobials or sometimes due to dietary changes. The associations between commonly known metabolic disorders and gut microbial dysbiosis are a consequence or cause is being explored in several of these disorders. Dysbiosis of the plant-associated microbiome including rhizosphere and rhizoplane has been increasing with the increased focus of plant breeders focus on the crop yields, and the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in large quantities, to ensure food for the increased population in the last 75 years.

Transfer of healthy microbiomes to alleviate health disorders

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) proved useful in treating Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), obesity, anxiety disorders etc., Fecal microbiota from corresponding healthy donors from a donor bank is given to the patients suffering from such diseases. Similarly, soil suppressive-ness was also be transferred using the microbial characteristics to the disease-conducive soils to prevent soil-borne diseases.

Better understanding of the microbiome, therefore, can help restoration of the eubiotic-state for different cropping systems to ensure sustainable benefits. Dysbiosis may occur due to increase in the proportion of new bacteria, alteration in the relative proportion of benevolent microbes to pathogenic ones, as well as the translocation of microbes. Contributing factors for the progression of diseased state include microbe-microbe interactions, microbial metabolites, host immune response, host physiology, diet, and the host environment.

Nutrition of multicellular organisms regulated by the microbiome

Our gut microbiome is largely influenced by our diet and so is the physicochemical nature of the soil for the plant, in absorption and assimilation of nutrients. The microbes modulate the richness of specific colonizers and their individual and collective functions. Microbial community changes facilitated by diet/soil properties could have a detrimental effect for host health due to the essential role that the microbiome plays in regulating host physiology. Therefore, utilizing diet and diet-based (influenced by microbiome) studies to change microbial communities could present novel strategies for better health of humans, animals and plants. Dietary intervention has the potential to be a powerful tool in helping patients overcome microbial dysbiosis.

The microbial composition plays a significant role in making the nutrients available to humans, animals and plants. The microbial communication with the multicellular organisms through microbiota-derived metabolites like indole for modulation of host physiology is beginning to unfold. Myriad of microbes can produce myriads of metabolites making things complicated to analyze even with the use of the latest technologies. The important role played by a few small ​biological molecules like hormones and vitamins in the health of multicellular organisms is widely known. It is a challenge now to understand the myriad of small molecules produced by the trillions of microbes associated with these multicellular organisms has opened a new era of health management.

Microbiome-based solutions as low hanging fruits

Over 200 microbiome-based start-ups are focusing on the study and application of microbial communities, particularly within the human gut and root zone of plants, to develop new diagnostics, therapies, and products for better health. These start-ups are actively exploring the potential of manipulating the microbiome to treat diseases, improve health, and even develop new wellness products. The microbiome-based companies in India are still focused on decoding microbial DNA using a metagenomic approach to identify what organisms are there, and not their functions. It is necessary to understand that different organisms can do different things depending upon the environment they live in. High time to realise that it is not the genes but their functions in the community that determine the state of health or disease.

