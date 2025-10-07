Analysis | Why India Needs To Encourage Curiosity, The Lifeline Of Innovation, To Improve Its Nobel Score
For India to compete globally, curiosity must not be stifled but encouraged and this requires educational reforms.
Every year, as October arrives, the announcement of Nobel Prizes in science, literature, peace, and economics becomes big news worldwide. Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has honoured innovations that benefit humanity. True to the vision of Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel, who established the prize, the Nobel Foundation has recognised works and research primarily driven by curiosity, creativity, and originality.
According to the Indian Constitution, cultivating a scientific temper is a fundamental duty of every citizen, introduced through Article 51A (h) in the 42nd Amendment of 1976. This provision calls upon every citizen to develop a questioning attitude, humanism, and a spirit of reform. In essence, it encourages rationality, open-mindedness, and evidence-based thinking over superstition and blind acceptance. It reminds us that the ultimate goal of scientific advancement is human welfare.
Yet, despite being the most populous nation with a large number of scientists, creative writers, and economists, India has won only nine Nobel Prizes so far. In contrast, the United States of America has won over 400, while the United Kingdom, Germany, and France each have more than a hundred. Even a small country like Sweden has produced 35 Nobel laureates. In a way, Nobel counts are also indicators of national development. If India truly aims to become a developed nation by 2047, this indicator must also be taken seriously. The core issue is that we have not nurtured curiosity and creativity effectively among our children and students.
Stanford List – Celebration Without Impact
The number of Indian scientists appearing in Stanford University's "Top 2% Scientists" list, prepared with Elsevier's collaboration, is steadily rising. In 2024, nearly 5,300 Indian scientists featured on it, which is indeed a matter of pride. Yet, despite this large pool of scientists, India has not produced Nobel-level breakthroughs in science in recent decades.
If so many Indians appear in such rankings, it means research activity is happening at scale. But true scientific glory is not measured by the number of papers published. It is measured by creativity, originality, and benefit to society. Take for example the mRNA research that enabled COVID-19 vaccines, or the early foundational research in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both were the results of decades of painstaking curiosity-driven work. These scientists were searching for answers to "why?"— not chasing awards.
A Problem of Our Own Making
Children are naturally curious; they constantly ask “Why?” If nurtured, this curiosity leads to discoveries and innovations. It also unlocks creativity. Unfortunately, our education system weakens this natural trait. Questioning is undervalued. Asking “Why?” is often seen as disruptive. Arguments are discouraged. Children are taught that accepting things as they are is a sign of maturity.
As a result, originality in research has substantially declined. The focus has shifted to producing more publications, earning higher citations, and filing patents—while truly new ideas get less recognition. This has turned India into a country of skilled professionals, but not of innovators who make world-changing breakthroughs.
Fostering a Culture of Curiosity
Curiosity is not just a natural instinct—it is a cultivated discipline. It leads people to ask meaningful questions and think from new perspectives. Many Nobel-winning discoveries were entirely unexpected, born from fresh ways of seeing problems. Curiosity breeds creativity, courage, and lifelong learning. Across disciplines—science, literature, arts, technology—human progress has always been curiosity-driven.
For India to compete globally, curiosity must not be stifled but encouraged. This requires educational reforms. Rote learning must give way to question-based learning. Novelty in research should be rewarded. Funding and recognition must go not only to quantity of output but also to creative ideas. Policies must support risk-taking in research. Even if results take time, investment in basic research is essential. Society's attitude must shift—children’s curiosity should be valued, not treated as an obstacle. Global collaborations must increase. India should not just add numbers but contribute ideas that change the world.
The Goal Ahead
The shortage of Nobel Prizes for India is not merely due to lack of funds or infrastructure. The deeper cultural problem is our failure to nurture curiosity. No matter how much we expand institutions or facilities, they will not yield global recognition if they fail to empower students to ask “Why?”. Curiosity is not a luxury—it is the foundation of innovation.
If India truly wants to stand on the world stage with transformative innovations, curiosity must be protected, encouraged, and honoured from childhood through every stage of life. Only then will we move from counting research papers and patents to celebrating genuine innovators. Until then, we may have to remain content with a handful of Nobel Prizes—or equivalent global honours—arriving only occasionally.
