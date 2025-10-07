ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Why India Needs To Encourage Curiosity, The Lifeline Of Innovation, To Improve Its Nobel Score

Every year, as October arrives, the announcement of Nobel Prizes in science, literature, peace, and economics becomes big news worldwide. Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has honoured innovations that benefit humanity. True to the vision of Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel, who established the prize, the Nobel Foundation has recognised works and research primarily driven by curiosity, creativity, and originality.

According to the Indian Constitution, cultivating a scientific temper is a fundamental duty of every citizen, introduced through Article 51A (h) in the 42nd Amendment of 1976. This provision calls upon every citizen to develop a questioning attitude, humanism, and a spirit of reform. In essence, it encourages rationality, open-mindedness, and evidence-based thinking over superstition and blind acceptance. It reminds us that the ultimate goal of scientific advancement is human welfare.

Yet, despite being the most populous nation with a large number of scientists, creative writers, and economists, India has won only nine Nobel Prizes so far. In contrast, the United States of America has won over 400, while the United Kingdom, Germany, and France each have more than a hundred. Even a small country like Sweden has produced 35 Nobel laureates. In a way, Nobel counts are also indicators of national development. If India truly aims to become a developed nation by 2047, this indicator must also be taken seriously. The core issue is that we have not nurtured curiosity and creativity effectively among our children and students.

Stanford List – Celebration Without Impact

The number of Indian scientists appearing in Stanford University's "Top 2% Scientists" list, prepared with Elsevier's collaboration, is steadily rising. In 2024, nearly 5,300 Indian scientists featured on it, which is indeed a matter of pride. Yet, despite this large pool of scientists, India has not produced Nobel-level breakthroughs in science in recent decades.

If so many Indians appear in such rankings, it means research activity is happening at scale. But true scientific glory is not measured by the number of papers published. It is measured by creativity, originality, and benefit to society. Take for example the mRNA research that enabled COVID-19 vaccines, or the early foundational research in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both were the results of decades of painstaking curiosity-driven work. These scientists were searching for answers to "why?"— not chasing awards.

A Problem of Our Own Making

Children are naturally curious; they constantly ask “Why?” If nurtured, this curiosity leads to discoveries and innovations. It also unlocks creativity. Unfortunately, our education system weakens this natural trait. Questioning is undervalued. Asking “Why?” is often seen as disruptive. Arguments are discouraged. Children are taught that accepting things as they are is a sign of maturity.