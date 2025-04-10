ETV Bharat / opinion

Circular Economy Is An Economic Necessity

By A Shyam Kumar

India generates approximately 62 million tonnes of waste annually, with plastic, electronic, and hazardous waste increasing rapidly. The economic boom in India has led to a six-fold rise in annual material consumption, jumping from 1.18 billion tonnes in 1970 to 7 billion tonnes in 2015. This figure is projected to rise further to about 14.2 billion tonnes by 2030, resulting in a significant increase in waste generation.

The traditional linear economic model of "take, make, and dispose" is no longer sustainable. The growing pressure on landfills, depletion of natural resources, and environmental damage caused by unchecked waste disposal necessitate urgent action. With a rising population, rapid urbanization, climate change, and environmental pollution, India must transition towards a circular economy.

The principles of sustainable development and climate awareness are rooted in our heritage of treating waste as a valuable resource, where commodities are reused and recycled through a circular economy approach. There is an urgent need to adopt more sustainable patterns of consumption and production while ensuring that materials remain in circulation. Circularity is the concept of using materials for as long as possible at the highest possible value.

By 2050, India's circular economy is expected to have a market value of $2 trillion and create 10 million jobs. This presents a significant opportunity for start-ups and developers of new recycled products. The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific has recently been inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This event marks a significant milestone in fostering regional cooperation for sustainable waste management and the promotion of circular economy

initiatives. The Forum will emphasise the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R), with the goal of creating a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable production and consumption patterns. Through insightful discussions, policy recommendations, and collaborative partnerships, it aims to strengthen global and regional commitments to resource efficiency, climate resilience, and environmental sustainability.

Launched in 2009, the Forum seeks to promote sustainable waste management, enhance resource efficiency, and advance principles of the circular economy across the region. In light of the environmental challenges arising from rapid economic growth, resource depletion, and increasing waste generation, it has become a vital platform for policy dialogue and capacity building.

The circular economy is not merely an alternative; it is essential. This approach signifies a fundamental shift in how we produce, consume, and manage materials. A well-functioning circular economy not only conserves natural resources but also promotes industrial innovation, economic competitiveness, and job creation. It plays a vital role in the future by integrating principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling at every stage, from product design to end-of-life management.

Waste should not be viewed as a burden but rather as a resource. By focusing on eliminating waste and continuously using resources, the circular economy offers a new paradigm that emphasises the importance of taking a comprehensive view of products and processes. Our production systems need to adopt practices aligned with the principles of the circular economy, which will not only reduce resource dependency but also enhance competitiveness. A development approach based on the circular economy is one of the key strategies for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

The Government has been actively formulating policies and promoting projects to steer the country towards a circular economy. Various rules have been notified, including the Plastic Waste Management Rules, e-Waste Management Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, and Metals Recycling Policy.

NITI Aayog has also undertaken several initiatives to ensure sustainable economic growth, directly addressing challenges in utilising waste as a resource and evolving perspectives on the recycling industry in India. Significant progress has been made in promoting the use of fly ash and slag generated from the steel industry in other sectors.