Circular Economy Is An Economic Necessity

By A Shyam Kumar
India generates approximately 62 million tonnes of waste annually, with plastic, electronic, and hazardous waste increasing rapidly. The economic boom in India has led to a six-fold rise in annual material consumption, jumping from 1.18 billion tonnes in 1970 to 7 billion tonnes in 2015. This figure is projected to rise further to about 14.2 billion tonnes by 2030, resulting in a significant increase in waste generation.
The traditional linear economic model of "take, make, and dispose" is no longer sustainable. The growing pressure on landfills, depletion of natural resources, and environmental damage caused by unchecked waste disposal necessitate urgent action. With a rising population, rapid urbanization, climate change, and environmental pollution, India must transition towards a circular economy.
The principles of sustainable development and climate awareness are rooted in our heritage of treating waste as a valuable resource, where commodities are reused and recycled through a circular economy approach. There is an urgent need to adopt more sustainable patterns of consumption and production while ensuring that materials remain in circulation. Circularity is the concept of using materials for as long as possible at the highest possible value.
By 2050, India's circular economy is expected to have a market value of $2 trillion and create 10 million jobs. This presents a significant opportunity for start-ups and developers of new recycled products. The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific has recently been inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
This event marks a significant milestone in fostering regional cooperation for sustainable waste management and the promotion of circular economy
initiatives. The Forum will emphasise the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R), with the goal of creating a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable production and consumption patterns. Through insightful discussions, policy recommendations, and collaborative partnerships, it aims to strengthen global and regional commitments to resource efficiency, climate resilience, and environmental sustainability.
Launched in 2009, the Forum seeks to promote sustainable waste management, enhance resource efficiency, and advance principles of the circular economy across the region. In light of the environmental challenges arising from rapid economic growth, resource depletion, and increasing waste generation, it has become a vital platform for policy dialogue and capacity building.
The circular economy is not merely an alternative; it is essential. This approach signifies a fundamental shift in how we produce, consume, and manage materials. A well-functioning circular economy not only conserves natural resources but also promotes industrial innovation, economic competitiveness, and job creation. It plays a vital role in the future by integrating principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling at every stage, from product design to end-of-life management.
Waste should not be viewed as a burden but rather as a resource. By focusing on eliminating waste and continuously using resources, the circular economy offers a new paradigm that emphasises the importance of taking a comprehensive view of products and processes. Our production systems need to adopt practices aligned with the principles of the circular economy, which will not only reduce resource dependency but also enhance competitiveness. A development approach based on the circular economy is one of the key strategies for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.
The Government has been actively formulating policies and promoting projects to steer the country towards a circular economy. Various rules have been notified, including the Plastic Waste Management Rules, e-Waste Management Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, and Metals Recycling Policy.
NITI Aayog has also undertaken several initiatives to ensure sustainable economic growth, directly addressing challenges in utilising waste as a resource and evolving perspectives on the recycling industry in India. Significant progress has been made in promoting the use of fly ash and slag generated from the steel industry in other sectors.
To facilitate the transition from a linear to a circular economy, 11 committees have been established focusing on key areas. India’s leadership in global
sustainability efforts, demonstrated through initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Panchamrit Goals announced at COP 26, underscores the commitment to achieving a net-zero future by 2070.
Additionally, programs like Swachh Bharat Mission & AMRUT 2.0 aim to tackle urban waste and wastewater recycling. The government's focus on Bio-CNG, plastic waste management, and e-waste recycling reaffirms its dedication to creating a low-carbon, resource-efficient society. Embracing a circular economy could yield substantial annual benefits for India, significantly reducing congestion and pollution, which would contribute positively to the economy.
Maximising resource efficiency and minimising the consumption of finite resources will encourage the emergence of new business models and entrepreneurial ventures, propelling the transition towards self-reliance.
Now is the time to modernise and integrate traditional sustainable practices with technological advancements to enhance the circular economy. The recycling industry in the country should develop and adopt innovative technologies to reduce dependence on natural resources and decrease imports of critical minerals needed for economic growth.
The Centre plays a crucial role in formulating policies and regulations, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks, which incentivise recyclers and integrate the informal sector into formal recycling systems. These initiatives aim to streamline waste management and promote eco-friendly production across industries.
The government has also established several market-based EPR regulations focused on e-waste, end-of-life vehicles, plastic packaging, waste tires, waste batteries, and used oil. Registered recyclers earn additional profit from the sale of EPR certificates, which is separate from the revenue generated from recycled products.
While the government has laid down these policies, industry-wide adoption of circular approaches is essential for driving sustainable growth and resource efficiency. Companies must move beyond single-use models and design products with recyclability in mind.
Integrating biodegradable, reusable, and modular components will help extend product life cycles and reduce waste. The adoption of emerging technologies can transform waste management systems and improve recovery rates. Businesses need to collaborate across the value chain to optimise resource utilisation, create closed-loop production systems, and build markets for secondary raw materials. Circularity requires active consumer participation, so industries must invest in campaigns to engage consumers, incentivise recycling, and promote sustainable consumption behaviors. Both central and state governments should ensure a transition to green economic growth through policy tools, coordination, and advocacy.
It is vital for individuals and industries to continue implementing the circular economy to improve quality of life for the present without compromising that of future generations.
(The writer is working in WASH sector as a consultant)
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)