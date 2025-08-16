ETV Bharat / opinion

From LAC Tensions To Tianjin Summit: Why Wang Yi’s India Visit Matters

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister and Politburo member Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi on August 18–19 for the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary issue comes at a delicate moment in India–China relations.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to travel to Tianjin, China, at the end of this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the outcome of Wang's discussions with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will be crucial in determining the diplomatic atmosphere for that engagement.

"At the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on August 18-19, 2025," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release on Saturday. "During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India's SR, NSA Doval."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with Wang during the course of the visit, the Ministry added.

Wang's visit to India is set to be closely watched in New Delhi and beyond. As a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Beijing's top diplomat, his two-day trip carries weight well beyond routine diplomacy. Though he will engage in the SR talks on the India–China boundary question with Doval, this dialogue gains added significance because it comes barely two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Tianjin on August 31–September 1 to attend the Shanghai SCO Summit. Against the backdrop of a fraught boundary situation and shifting geopolitical alignments, Wang's India visit offers both opportunities and challenges for bilateral ties.

The India–China boundary question remains the most serious obstacle to normalising ties between the two Asian giants. Despite over three decades of talks, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues to be undefined and contested, leading to frequent friction.

The 2020 Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh, the deadliest in decades, marked a turning point, pushing relations into a prolonged freeze. However, the two sides came to an agreement ahead of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year, during which Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting.

The SR mechanism, established in 2003, is tasked with working toward a political settlement. However, in recent years, its focus has shifted more toward managing tensions than resolving the boundary itself. Against this backdrop, Wang's meeting with Doval will be critical in terms of how both sides can inject fresh momentum into disengagement talks and create a more stable environment for Modi's China visit.

The timing of Wang’s visit is politically sensitive. Prime Minister Modi’s expected attendance at the SCO Summit in Tianjin will mark his first visit to China since the 2020 border crisis. For such a high-profile engagement to take place, there needs to be at least a minimum level of stability on the border.