China's DeepSeek Disruption: Artificial Intelligence Warfare, And India's Challenges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as the defining technological race of the 21st century. It is the next big revolution after the Industrial Revolution. The United States led the global AI race so far, with companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta setting the standard. However, this dominance is now under serious threat from China's DeepSeek which has taken the world by storm. It has made a remarkable breakthrough in AI efficiency, cost reduction, and scalability. Even the US President Donald Trump was forced to react describing the development as a "wake-up call" for American companies, and urged them to prioritise winning in competition.
At a fraction of the cost of OpenAI’s GPT-4, Anthropic’s Claude and Meta's Llama, the Chinese models have performed at par, if not better. This magnificent achievement has enormous implications—not just for AI research and businesses, but also for military strategy, global economic competition, and national security. Countries across the globe would rush to integrate cheaper and equally effective China’s AI solutions into their governance. They will reshape the balance of power between nations. India faces both opportunities and risks as it navigates this fast-changing AI landscape.
DeepSeek’s Game-Changing AI Innovation
The world believes that AI firms need to invest in enormous computational power to train models like GPT-4. OpenAI has invested at least $100 million in computing expenses so far. Hundreds of thousands of top-tier GPUs that cost between $30,000 and $40,000 are required to process massive datasets. DeepSeek slashed these costs by a staggering 94 per cent, developing an equally powerful model with just $6 million in training expenses.
They achieved this through several revolutionary techniques. For example, OpenAI uses 32-bit floating points, to store a number. This requires 4 bytes of memory. However, DeepSeek uses 8-bit floating points, which ensures the accuracy of two digits beyond decimal but needs memory of just 1 byte. This tweaking significantly reduces memory usage and thence energy consumption of the Chinese model.
Similarly, most AI models read and process one word at a time. DeepSeek changed this approach by allowing its model to process entire phrases at once enabling it to read an entire sentence, reducing the processing time. Consequently, while GPT-4 takes two seconds to generate a response, DeepSeek could do the same in one second with 90 per cent accuracy. Since AI models handle billions of words per training cycle, cutting processing time to half is an immense efficiency gain.
Additionally, OpenAI’s GPT-4 keeps 1.8 trillion parameters active during every calculation. DeepSeek using an advanced algorithm, activates specific neural pathways only when needed, resulting in only 37 billion active parameters at a time. This method again drastically reduces the number of computations per query, making it far more efficient than the brute-force approach used by OpenAI. Acknowledging this, Andrej Karpathy, former AI Director at Tesla in a post said that DeepSeek has made it look easy to train an AI model on what is essentially a "joke of a budget".
The Threat to Big Tech like Nvidia
DeepSeek’s efficiency is not good news for any hardware giant like 'Nvidia'. Its multi-trillion empire depends on selling expensive, high-powered AI chips. But DeepSeek's optimised, lightweight models can run on lower-end GPUs which are found in gaming computers. The moment DeepSeek announced its new training methods, the investors realised that AI firms could now achieve state-of-the-art performance without Nvidia's expensive hardware. Nvidia lost $589 billion in market capitalisation in one day, which is by far the single greatest one-day value wipeout of any company in history.
India’s Position: Rising Challenges and Opportunities
The resounding success of the Chinese AI model has forced Indians to confront a difficult question: Why isn't India leading in AI? Zerodha, founder and CEO Nithin Kamath quoted in an article in 'Business Today' says "I think the problem that has always plagued India is short-termism. Problems are typically addressed through a patchwork or the Jugaad mentality."
This is a dampener for any ground-breaking technology to succeed in India. There is a need for a long-term dedicated approach supported by a responsive ecosystem to achieve it.
AI in Conventional Warfare
DeepSeek’s advancements are not just business disruptions—they are potential game-changers for warfare too. AI has transformed the entire warfare philosophy. AI-driven algorithms can rapidly analyse enemy movements, predict battle outcomes, and optimise logistics to maintain strategic superiority.
China’s AI advancements could have several direct military consequences for India. A system as powerful as DeepSeek could provide it with real-time decision-making capabilities. The AI-assisted battlefield intelligence could allow the PLA to rapidly analyse its own troop movements, respond instantly to military threats, and optimise counter-strategies at a pace no human command structure can match. Surveillance drones and AI-guided precision warfare could enhance China’s ability to dominate contested border regions.
AI in Grey Zone Warfare
China already has one of the most sophisticated cyber warfare programs. Seemingly authentic AI-driven narratives can be generated and spread rapidly in social media as part of opinion, psychological and legal warfare (part of the ‘three warfare strategy’ of China). This may undermine India’s cohesiveness. Simultaneously, hacking tools could target India's defence infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and financial systems. DeepSeek’s open-source model allows China (and its allies) to integrate AI into cyberattacks with higher precision and automation.
What Should India Do?
To maintain competitiveness, India must act quickly. Strengthening its AI ecosystem, investing in semiconductor production, and prioritising AI-driven defence technology is critical. Increased government funding and R&D incentives for AI startups can encourage innovation and lessen dependency on foreign models. Military-grade AI innovations need to be developed to counteract China’s AI-enabled warfare capabilities. If India lags behind in AI development, it risks becoming technologically dependent on foreign AI solutions, potentially compromising national security and economic strength.
Conclusion
The rise of DeepSeek marks a pivotal shift in the AI race. Big Tech’s control over AI development is weakening. While AI was once seen as a commercial tool, it is now a core driver of national defence, military superiority, and global economic competition. The decisions India makes over the next few years will determine its position in the AI-driven world order. India must decide whether it will compete or be left behind.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)