China's DeepSeek Disruption: Artificial Intelligence Warfare, And India's Challenges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as the defining technological race of the 21st century. It is the next big revolution after the Industrial Revolution. The United States led the global AI race so far, with companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta setting the standard. However, this dominance is now under serious threat from China's DeepSeek which has taken the world by storm. It has made a remarkable breakthrough in AI efficiency, cost reduction, and scalability. Even the US President Donald Trump was forced to react describing the development as a "wake-up call" for American companies, and urged them to prioritise winning in competition.

At a fraction of the cost of OpenAI’s GPT-4, Anthropic’s Claude and Meta's Llama, the Chinese models have performed at par, if not better. This magnificent achievement has enormous implications—not just for AI research and businesses, but also for military strategy, global economic competition, and national security. Countries across the globe would rush to integrate cheaper and equally effective China’s AI solutions into their governance. They will reshape the balance of power between nations. India faces both opportunities and risks as it navigates this fast-changing AI landscape.

DeepSeek’s Game-Changing AI Innovation

The world believes that AI firms need to invest in enormous computational power to train models like GPT-4. OpenAI has invested at least $100 million in computing expenses so far. Hundreds of thousands of top-tier GPUs that cost between $30,000 and $40,000 are required to process massive datasets. DeepSeek slashed these costs by a staggering 94 per cent, developing an equally powerful model with just $6 million in training expenses.

They achieved this through several revolutionary techniques. For example, OpenAI uses 32-bit floating points, to store a number. This requires 4 bytes of memory. However, DeepSeek uses 8-bit floating points, which ensures the accuracy of two digits beyond decimal but needs memory of just 1 byte. This tweaking significantly reduces memory usage and thence energy consumption of the Chinese model.

Similarly, most AI models read and process one word at a time. DeepSeek changed this approach by allowing its model to process entire phrases at once enabling it to read an entire sentence, reducing the processing time. Consequently, while GPT-4 takes two seconds to generate a response, DeepSeek could do the same in one second with 90 per cent accuracy. Since AI models handle billions of words per training cycle, cutting processing time to half is an immense efficiency gain.

Additionally, OpenAI’s GPT-4 keeps 1.8 trillion parameters active during every calculation. DeepSeek using an advanced algorithm, activates specific neural pathways only when needed, resulting in only 37 billion active parameters at a time. This method again drastically reduces the number of computations per query, making it far more efficient than the brute-force approach used by OpenAI. Acknowledging this, Andrej Karpathy, former AI Director at Tesla in a post said that DeepSeek has made it look easy to train an AI model on what is essentially a "joke of a budget".

The Threat to Big Tech like Nvidia

DeepSeek’s efficiency is not good news for any hardware giant like 'Nvidia'. Its multi-trillion empire depends on selling expensive, high-powered AI chips. But DeepSeek's optimised, lightweight models can run on lower-end GPUs which are found in gaming computers. The moment DeepSeek announced its new training methods, the investors realised that AI firms could now achieve state-of-the-art performance without Nvidia's expensive hardware. Nvidia lost $589 billion in market capitalisation in one day, which is by far the single greatest one-day value wipeout of any company in history.