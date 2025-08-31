China, India And The USA – Spot Friend And Foe!

By Vishnu Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting China after a seven-year hiatus, signalling an ostensible attempt to turn a new leaf in bilateral ties following the setback of the Galwan clashes and the protracted military standoff since June 2020. Meanwhile, a dark cloud hangs over India–U.S. relations, which had been on a steady upswing ever since President Clinton’s landmark visit to India in March 2000.

The diplomatic architecture that New Delhi painstakingly built over the past quarter century now appears to have been severely jolted. Does this mean India

must recalibrate its strategic equations? Could yesterday’s adversaries become partners, and trusted friends drift apart? Not so fast.

The pressure of immediate events often clouds the broader realities of geopolitics. It is important, therefore, to step back and view the larger picture rather than rush to hasty conclusions.

First China. Our northern neighbour, with which we share an unsettled border of nearly 4,000 km, is an ascendant major power, India-US, determined to shape the regional and global order to its own advantage. It is a well-known fact that China looks down upon India and seeks to confine her within the narrow limits of the subcontinent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, in Tianjin, China. (PTI)

Beijing has repeatedly blocked India’s bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council, shielded Pakistan-based terror masterminds who target India, and openly supported Islamabad in its armed conflicts against us. Time and again, China has betrayed India while outwardly professing friendship and goodwill. China is acutely aware that India, by virtue of its vast geography and demographic weight, is the only country capable of emerging as a credible peer. It has, therefore, done everything possible to stymie the Indian growth story—and will continue to do so. Beijing has sought, often with some success, to undermine India’s relations with each of its South Asian neighbours. It has also made strategic investments, including in military facilities around India, that directly impinge on our economic and security interests.

It is worth recalling that the Galwan incursion—where India lost many of its brave soldiers—was launched within months of President Xi Jinping’s visit to India in October 2019, and at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when India was perceived as vulnerable. That, unlike in the past, India confronted

China head-on and matched its military buildup—forcing Beijing into a tactical retreat—speaks volumes about the resolve of India’s current leadership. Some experts have pointed to the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in Russia in October 2024 (prior to Mr. Trump’s re-election as U.S. president) as a sign of Beijing’s intent to reset relations with New Delhi.

It came after four years of futile and costly eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation in the icy Himalayan terrain, with neither side gaining any meaningful advantage.

China’s economy was under strain, and President Xi was reportedly facing mounting domestic political pressure. Meanwhile, the looming prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House added to Beijing’s unease; during his first term, Trump had vigorously targeted China and was threatening to double down if re-elected.

Against this backdrop, Beijing appeared keen to signal a thaw with India. Yet, the visuals of President Xi’s body language during the customary handshake with Prime Minister Modi suggested he was swallowing a bitter pill. Geography dictates that India and China will always remain neighbours and must find ways to coexist peacefully. There will be moments of cooperation when interests align, but more often the relationship will be defined by competition—and at times confrontation. The reality is that Beijing and New Delhi are unlikely to become friends anytime soon.

Next, the US. The U.S. administration has imposed the highest punitive tariffs on India, with senior American officials accusing India of facilitating the Ukraine conflict and labelling it a "tariff Maharaja." The U.S. president has even gone so far as to describe the Indian economy as "dead." Meanwhile, Pakistan seems to have regained favour in Washington. The breathless coverage in both Indian and international media, along with the constant commentary from political pundits, might give the impression that all is lost.

However, it's crucial to take a deep breath and consider the broader context. What we're witnessing from the U.S. today can best be described as India's External Affairs Minister put it, as "out of the syllabus." The current administration is wielding the nation's considerable economic and military power, swinging it indiscriminately at both allies and adversaries alike. Canada has been told to become the 51st state, while the once-stable NATO alliance now faces uncertainty. Russia has been embraced as a strategic partner, while Ukraine has been pressured into surrendering its mineral resources and ceding territory. Diplomatic subtleties have been cast aside in favour of blunt force, with "might is right" seemingly driving U.S. foreign policy. But the big question remains: Can this approach be sustained? The answer - highly improbable.

The U.S. remains the world’s preeminent power, but it is not the sole arbiter capable of ruling by Dictat. There are other established and emerging power centers—including Russia, China, India, and Brazil—that are unlikely to bow to unreasonable demands from Washington. A pushback, both external and internal, is already underway.

A federal appeals court in the US has recently ruled the tariffs as unlawful, and the balance of power could shift in the midterm Congressional elections next year. In reality, the current phase of American behaviour is an exception, perhaps even an aberration, rather than the norm.

India and the U.S. have built a strong foundation of multidimensional bilateral relations, spanning economic, military, technological, educational, and, above all, people-to-people ties. Trump and Modi have had a good equation, and it is not impossible that President Trump could abruptly change his stance on India once again.

Let’s be clear: the U.S. has been a partner in India’s rise, under successive administrations for 25 years and will continue to be so. The shared outlook and converging interests between the two nations are real and far outweigh their differences. India has taken the right approach by remaining engaged with the U.S., neither getting into public spats nor succumbing to unreasonable demands. While this phase will leave a scar, the India US relationship will return to normal sooner rather than later. That cannot be said about our ties with China.

