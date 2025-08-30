ETV Bharat / opinion

Changing Global Geopolitics: Modi-Xi Jinping-Putin Meet

New Delhi: The meeting between President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin on August 31-September 1, in Tianjin as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), will be a high-profile event that will attract world attention. The three leaders together project the idea of Eurasian power, symbolising a ‘pivot to Asia’ from within the region.

This meeting strengthens other forums of the Global majority, like the BRICS and the construction of a multipolar international system. The hosts- the Chinese- have worked relentlessly to make this meeting a success as it will be followed by a commemorative Chinese parade (September 3) to mark 80 years since World War II, the Japanese surrender and the end of the Anti-Fascist War in September 1945.

With 20 other leaders in attendance for both the SCO and the parade, the Chinese are giving clear signals that no one is likely to miss. Putin’s presence at this event establishes his legitimacy with the Global South, especially after President Trump welcomed him in equal terms at the Anchorage-Alaska US-Russia Peace Summit. The Europeans will take this with a pinch of salt.

For Prime Minister Modi, smarting from the Trump shock, this will be an opportunity to show that the world is diverse, and while India still considers the US a strategic partner, it will not bend and scrape to US dictates, and options are possible. There is a narrative floating that India is turning to China in the face of Trump tariffs.

The truth is that India has learnt that the US cannot be fully trusted. India will have to diversify its relations and geoeconomics. That India’s strategic autonomy policy stands and that a process towards normalisation of relations with China is well on way. This SCO meeting will be a step forward.

The Tianjin meeting and declaration will undoubtedly emphasise free and fair trade, as all the countries present are reeling under the shock of unilateral tariffs thrown at them by the Trump regime.

While several of them have negotiated a ‘deal’, there is no doubt that the Trump administration has extracted a heavy toll on many of them (for example, Vietnam faced 46% to 20% tariffs,) and the heavily sanctioned and recently bombed Iran, represented by President Pezeshkian.

So, the SCO countries could seek a stable trade arrangement similar to BRICS, and there are likely to be some agreements on regional trade and logistics infrastructure. The SCO, originally designed as a security organisation, will discuss the issue of terrorism, and India would like a strong condemnation in general terms.

There would be discussion on humanitarian issues and Russia would be keen to start discussion on regional -Eurasian security architecture, where all would be welcomed, even though there are several outstanding bilateral issues within SCO members. Some new countries, like Saudi Arabia, have applied for full membership, which would be considered.

A key to the success and strengthening of the SCO, the BRICS, regional stability and multipolarity is the normalisation and improvement of relations between India and China. India and China are in the process of taking steps towards this, though there is a long way yet to go.