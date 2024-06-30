Defence Production: Can India Harness Its Potential to Reach Parity with Top Countries

Hyderabad : The rise of arms production in India has been a gradual process, influenced by various factors including security concerns, technological advancements, and geopolitical dynamics. India has a long history of arms production, dating back to the pre-independence era when it relied heavily on imports for its defense needs.

Post-independence, India's focus on self-reliance and indigenization led to the establishment of several defense manufacturing facilities under government-owned entities like HAL, BEL, BDL, BEML, ship building industries and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), among others. These entities were tasked with the production of a wide range of defense equipment, including aircraft, missiles, small arms, artillery, and electronic warfare systems.

Over the years, there has been a concerted effort to modernize and expand India's defense industrial base. Various challenges highlighted the importance of indigenous defense production and technology development in enhancing India's self-reliance and strategic autonomy. The Kargil War served as a catalyst for reforms and investments aimed at strengthening India's defense industrial base and reducing dependence on foreign imports. Subsequent initiatives such as "Make in India" and efforts to foster public-private partnerships have aimed to promote indigenous defense manufacturing and innovation. India's defense sector has undergone a significant transformation in last 10 years.

For years, policy-makers have been debating how to give an impetus to manufacturing in India and make India a Global Manufacturing Hub. But it is Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi's government which has launched many reforms under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives to strengthen India’s moribund defence industry to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property & build best in class manufacturing infrastructure.

This has involved collaboration with foreign defense contractors for technology transfer, joint ventures, and initiatives such as the "Make in India" campaign aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense sector.

Furthermore, changes in India's defense procurement policies, such as the introduction of the Defense Procurement Procedure (DPP) and the Strategic Partnership model, have aimed to encourage private sector participation and enhance indigenous capabilities. Apart from enabling the industry to take greater responsibility for manufacturing, the government has also tried to incentivise it to undertake R&D, an area historically dominated by the DRDO and, to a limited extent, by the DPSUs.

The government has simplified and expanded the ‘Make’ guidelines of the DPP/DAP and launched two innovation-oriented schemes—innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF). Today, India's arms production landscape is characterized by a mix of public sector enterprises, private defense companies, and collaborations with foreign firms. The country has made significant strides in areas such as missile technology, naval shipbuilding, and aircraft manufacturing.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on research and development, with institutions like the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) playing a crucial role in innovation and indigenous technology development.

The cover of India's arms production today reflects a diverse and evolving ecosystem, encompassing a wide range of capabilities and partnerships. While challenges such as bureaucratic hurdles, infrastructure constraints, and technology gaps persist, India's defense industry continues to grow and adapt to meet the country's security requirements.

While achieving parity with top countries in terms of new technologies in the future is a challenging task, India's commitment to innovation, investment in R&D, strategic partnerships, and indigenous development efforts provide a strong foundation for realizing this goal over time. Continued focus, collaboration, and perseverance will be essential for India to emerge as a leading player in the global defense arena. By enhancing R&D and manufacturing capabilities, India's homeland security and defence sector are poised to emerge as a global manufacturing hub. The study also highlights the significance of increasing procurement categories in boosting domestic defence manufacturing.

Currently, India exports defence equipment to over 75 countries, showcasing its growing footprint in the global defence market. Defence exports have touched a record Rs 21,083 crore (approx. US$ 2.63 Billion) in the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, a growth of 32.5% over the last fiscal when the figure was Rs 15,920 crore. The recent figures indicate that the defence exports have grown by 31 times in the last 10 years as compared to FY 2013-14.

A comparative data of two decades i.e. the period from 2004-05 to 2013-14 and 2014-15 to 2023-24 reveals that there has been a growth of 21 times in the defence exports. Total defence exports during 2004-05 to 2013-14 were Rs 4,312 crore, which has gone up to Rs 88,319 crore in the period from 2014-15 to 2023-24. The remarkable growth has been achieved due to the policy reforms and ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

Initiatives brought in by the Government, in addition to the end-to-end digital solution provided to the Indian industries for promoting defence exports. This growth is a reflection of global acceptability of Indian defence products and technologies.

The global aerospace and defense market size was worth around USD 750 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1388 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.2% between 2023 and 2030.

India's Aero space & defence sector holds a lucrative ordering opportunity of USD 138 billion over FY24-32 amid the escalating demand for defence equipment, technologies, and services, offering significant prospects for companies engaged in defence production and technology development, according to a report. The report highlights that India's defence capital expenditure is poised to surge to 37 per cent of the total budget by FY30, marking a substantial increase from the projected 29 percent in FY25.

This equates to a cumulative capital outlay of Rs 15.5 trillion over FY24-30, indicating substantial growth compared to previous periods. "India's government is actively supporting the defence sector through favourable policy reforms, incentives, and initiatives to promote indigenous manufacturing and technology development. We expect the share of defence capital outlay to increase to 37% of total defence budget in FY2030.

Achieving parity with top countries in terms of new technologies in the field of weapons research and development is a complex and multifaceted goal that requires sustained effort, investment, and strategic planning. While India has made significant progress in recent years, it still faces challenges in catching up with more technologically advanced nations. However, several factors suggest that India has the potential to narrow the gap and eventually reach parity with top countries in the future.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)