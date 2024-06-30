Defence Production: Can India Harness Its Potential to Reach Parity with Top Countries

Hyderabad : The rise of arms production in India has been a gradual process, influenced by various factors including security concerns, technological advancements, and geopolitical dynamics. India has a long history of arms production, dating back to the pre-independence era when it relied heavily on imports for its defense needs.
Post-independence, India's focus on self-reliance and indigenization led to the establishment of several defense manufacturing facilities under government-owned entities like HAL, BEL, BDL, BEML, ship building industries and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), among others. These entities were tasked with the production of a wide range of defense equipment, including aircraft, missiles, small arms, artillery, and electronic warfare systems.
Over the years, there has been a concerted effort to modernize and expand India's defense industrial base. Various challenges highlighted the importance of indigenous defense production and technology development in enhancing India's self-reliance and strategic autonomy. The Kargil War served as a catalyst for reforms and investments aimed at strengthening India's defense industrial base and reducing dependence on foreign imports. Subsequent initiatives such as "Make in India" and efforts to foster public-private partnerships have aimed to promote indigenous defense manufacturing and innovation. India's defense sector has undergone a significant transformation in last 10 years.
For years, policy-makers have been debating how to give an impetus to manufacturing in India and make India a Global Manufacturing Hub. But it is Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi's government which has launched many reforms under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives to strengthen India’s moribund defence industry to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property & build best in class manufacturing infrastructure.
This has involved collaboration with foreign defense contractors for technology transfer, joint ventures, and initiatives such as the "Make in India" campaign aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense sector.
Furthermore, changes in India's defense procurement policies, such as the introduction of the Defense Procurement Procedure (DPP) and the Strategic Partnership model, have aimed to encourage private sector participation and enhance indigenous capabilities. Apart from enabling the industry to take greater responsibility for manufacturing, the government has also tried to incentivise it to undertake R&D, an area historically dominated by the DRDO and, to a limited extent, by the DPSUs.
The government has simplified and expanded the ‘Make’ guidelines of the DPP/DAP and launched two innovation-oriented schemes—innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF). Today, India's arms production landscape is characterized by a mix of public sector enterprises, private defense companies, and collaborations with foreign firms. The country has made significant strides in areas such as missile technology, naval shipbuilding, and aircraft manufacturing.
Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on research and development, with institutions like the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) playing a crucial role in innovation and indigenous technology development.
The cover of India's arms production today reflects a diverse and evolving ecosystem, encompassing a wide range of capabilities and partnerships. While challenges such as bureaucratic hurdles, infrastructure constraints, and technology gaps persist, India's defense industry continues to grow and adapt to meet the country's security requirements.
While achieving parity with top countries in terms of new technologies in the future is a challenging task, India's commitment to innovation, investment in R&D, strategic partnerships, and indigenous development efforts provide a strong foundation for realizing this goal over time. Continued focus, collaboration, and perseverance will be essential for India to emerge as a leading player in the global defense arena. By enhancing R&D and manufacturing capabilities, India's homeland security and defence sector are poised to emerge as a global manufacturing hub. The study also highlights the significance of increasing procurement categories in boosting domestic defence manufacturing.