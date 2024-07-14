Celebrating Narishakti And Taking Lessons

Amid the cacophony of electoral politics, two major developments have put a spotlight on the stellar contribution of women in shaping the Indian story. The first pertains to Major Radhika Sen, posted at a peacekeeping mission Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who has been conferred the UN Military Gender Advocacy of the Year award.

Her extraordinary leadership in emancipating and empowering young girls and women in the strife-torn DRC has won many laurels and inspired many women to muster the courage to assert their rights. Dawning the uniform and leading a peacekeeping mission, she has dismantled entrenched social stigmas and patriarchal prejudices. Epitomising empathy and inclusivity, women like her will herald a new paradigm in shaping an equitable and egalitarian social order.

The social development related to the superannuation of Ruchira Kamboj, India’s first woman permanent representative to the UN, after having served 35 years of service as a diplomat has been remarkable. In an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades, she has to her record many firsts from securing the first position among all female candidates in the UPSC exams, becoming the longest-serving Chief protocol officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as also later being appointed as permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

Women in Defence Forces (ETV Bharat)

In the UN, she successfully presided over the Security Council in December 2022 and brought grace and dignity to the chair. Her interventions in various forums such as the General Assembly, Security Council, and other committees were marked with impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to the humanitarian principle of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" entrenched in Indian ethos.

Women in Judiciary (ETV Bharat)

During her tenure, the world witnessed manifold crises viz. Russia-Ukraine conflict, Middle East conflict not to mention other catastrophes such as Sudan Civil War among others. The intense polarisation and fragmentation of the global order created many challenges for countries of the global south. In these precarious circumstances, she adroitly maneuvered India's foreign policy. As she herself said at a presser at the UN, "India is a bridge builder and a voice of moderation. It stands firmly in support of peace."

Women in Judiciary (ETV Bharat)

At a time when big powers coerced India to adopt a certain position at the decision-making table, the country under her leadership eloquently articulates the national position, as a leader of the global south. With her stinging remarks on Pakistan's nefarious overtures, she imposed the moral bankruptcy of that country before the UN.

Women in Lok Sabha (ETV Bharat)

During her entire stint at the UN, one thing that really stands out is the renewed push given to reforming the multilateral institutions including the Security Council. She participated in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations for reforming the UN, while also presenting a framework for reforms as part of the G4 nations (India, Germany, Brazil, Japan).

The above two examples showcase the Narishakti that is strengthening the social fabric of this nation such women are truly beacons of hope and aspiration for countless other women and girls in the country. In its quest to become 'Viksit' by 2047, Bharat must work to harness the true potential of her Narishakti.

Women representation in Olympics (ETV Bharat)

These success stories do reflect a social churn taking place. However, much needs to be still done to uproot sociocultural stereotypes that prevent women from realising and unlocking their true potential gender disparity in terms of labour force participation, enrollment in higher education, and access to technology among others remains worryingly high.

India ranked 127 out of 146 countries in terms of gender parity as per "Global Gender Gap Report 2023” by the World Economic Forum. Other challenges such as domestic violence, dowry deaths, the burden of unpaid labour, and crimes against women continue to afflict a sizeable segment of women.

It would be a fitting tribute to these two remarkable women if we as a society work assiduously to make many more such women heroes rise and shine bright. The task is now cut for us all to realise the dream of a truly inclusive and socially just Bharat. Hopefully, the recently unanimously passed 'Narishakti Vandan Bill' in the House of People during its special session will give a boost to these aspirations.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)