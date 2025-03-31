ETV Bharat / opinion

Can Trump Really Run For The White House A Third Time?

Since his time as President, Donald Trump has often talked about serving more than two terms. However, the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution clearly states that a president can only be elected twice. Despite this, some legal experts and politicians have discussed possible ways for Trump--or any former two-term president--to return to the White House.

Trump's Previous Statements on a Third Term

September 2020: Trump floated the idea of a third term at a rally, stating: “We’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably--based on the way we were treated--we are probably entitled to another four after that.”

January 2025: Shortly after Trump assumed office for his second term, Republican Andy Ogles from Tennessee introduced a House joint resolution aiming to amend the Constitution and allow Presidents to serve up to three terms. While the proposal gained media attention, it has not gained traction in Congress.

What the US Constitution Says About Presidential Terms

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, was introduced to prevent any individual from holding excessive power. It states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

This amendment was passed after Franklin D Roosevelt defied tradition by being elected to four terms. Before this, US Presidents--starting with George Washington--had voluntarily stepped down after two terms, but there was no formal restriction.

According to Kimberly Wehle, a constitutional law professor at the University of Baltimore, the amendment was framed to prevent an indefinite hold on presidential power, ensuring no individual could become too dominant in American politics.

Could Trump Still Return to the White House?

While the 22nd Amendment prevents Trump from running for a third term in a traditional manner, some have theorised potential loopholes:

The Vice-Presidential Loophole