Can The NTPC Aid The Government’s Doubling Farmers' Income Mission?

In the bid to go green, the Narendra Modi government announced that thermal coal-fired power plants will use 5% biomass pellets in 2024-25 and moving forward to 7% biomass pellet blending in thermal coal-based plants by 2025-2026 for energy generation. Now, India has about 53 active coal-fired thermal plants, and more are getting made. And there lies an opportunity of green energy and doubling farmers' incomes with the same step. In today’s scenario, biomass pellets made from agricultural residues and agrarian produce is picking up speed across the country, especially as there is a new demand. NTPC alone has invited bids for procuring 219,000 tons of non-torrefied biomass pellets at its coal-fired thermal power plant in Dadri. Imagine this is the requirement for one plant. The NTPC Meja plant closed a bid in December 2024 for one lakh tonnes of biomass pellets for one year. With 53 functional coal-based plants in the country, one can easily image the high demand.

Plus, the demand is only going to increase as the government plans to increase the biomass pellets to a maximum of 15 % if possible in thermal power plants. India is already under pressure from the 'climate change' advocates globally to reduce dependence on coal as an energy source. Biomass-based energy production is the only road out of the coal trouble in as per the western doctrine on climate change. Most developed countries are shutting down thermal power plants or converting them into biomass-based energy plants. We must remember that India is also committed to achieve Net Zero emissions target by 2070 as announced by PM Narendra Modi at COP26.

File- "Biomass pellets" are made of biomass, refined to resemble hard coal and were developed to be used in existing coal-fired power plants (ANI)

For India, using biomass doesn’t only have 'climate benefits', if this step is efficiently achieved we could be looking at a serious reduction in imported coal for our thermal power plants. This will naturally help strengthen our economy as it won't be losing our precious forex. We save the environment and forex reserves at the same time while empowering the local economy especially in the rural sector. Now, some steps to empower the local economy are already playing out. When we look at some of the tenders at NTPC, for example, the NTPC Meja tender doesn't not allow for foreign or imported pellets. The NTPC have created a good policy document which even invites future biomass pellet makers to apply for the tender. So the eco-system is very conducive for the growth of the biomass pelleting industry. This is also backed by subsidies and access to soft loans for entrepreneurs, give a chance for local youths in rural areas to work the business side of things.

File - Biomass pellets are solid fuels produced from residue feedstocks consisting of agricultural and forest biomass such as sawdust, straw and animal waste (ANI)

Small and medium business and pellets-manufactures have been given preference in many of these tenders, and most issues have been considered, but one stakeholder seems to be missing from all these discussions, and that are the farmers and farmers’ organisation.

File - A man sets fire to the stubble at a farm, in Patiala, Punjab. (ANI)

DOUBLING FARMERS INCOMES

The policy makers at NTPC have already done a good job, but they can improve on their policy by having a ‘farmers’-first’ approach to the procurement process. But first things first, NTPC has 53 coal-fired plants that would require a considerable amount of biomass pellets. So the NTPC should create thermal plants feeder zones around their power plants. Each zone can have a 50-70 km radius and will take into account the agro-climate, water, agrarian residues, etc and then recommend to the power plant which kind of biomass pellets will promote the local economy and also ensure that the power generation is not suffering.

For example, if the power plant is in Punjab, naturally the government should insist on higher paddy straw residue based pellets, but if the plant is in the non-paddy growing of Rajasthan, the government ought to change the procurement policy and include local agrarian residues or native crops that can be used for making pellets. The next step, is too collectivise farmers as agro-clusters, co-operatives or farmers producer organisations (FPOs). The Centre already has funds allocated for creating clusters, FPOs and promoting farmers, they should be diverted to help NTPC create clusters which are growing the raw materials like paddy, Napier grass, bamboo, etc for making pellets.

Infographic for article on NTPC (ETV Bharat)

Each thermal plant zone can have an NTPC-managed pellet making infrastructure where farmers can bring their raw materials and get pellets made. To encourage farmers and FPOs, NTPC needs to begin by having a compulsory 10% procurement from these special feeder zones. Eventually, NTPC should aim to procure all at least 50% of all the biomass pellets locally or from feeder zones. Forming partnerships with local farmers and farmers' organisations will go a long way in ensuring that the pellet supply remains constant. By investing in the farmers, the NTPC will also have access to cheaper pellets as they will be locally produced. Farmers working with the NTPC could also receive carbon credits.

Infographic for article on NTPC (ETV Bharat)

Of course, there will be challenges of storage and processing of agrarian residue for example paddy straw - for this the small rural entrepreneurs can play a big role working with the farmers in the FPO model. FPOs and farmers' organisations should also be allowed to bid in the tenders for biomass pellets. As suggested before, 10% of the total quantity of pellets required by a coal-based plant should be procured from local farmers and FPOs. This will be a revolutionary step. Now, this process can happen swiftly if all the NTPC’s announce a minimum support price for the residues or feeder crops like Napier grass, bamboo, etc. Each year, the price can be revised depending on the annual inflation. NTPC and the government should seriously consider this proposal as this has the potential in a short time period to create a new agrarian eco-system around the coal-based plants, which will enrich the farmers and take India closer to our green energy goals.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)