Can An Indian Escape The Tomato Inflation Rabbit Hole?

As India celebrated another Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that farmers are a priority for the nation, and the Indian state will take care of them. So next big challenge for the Indian state is prices of tomatoes and vegetables yet again. Because if we have to care for our farmers, we must fix the broken supply chains in vegetables and rid Indians of high vegetable price inflation each monsoon.

Where is the proof of this volatility? Just take a trip to the vegetable vendor and ask for tomatoes, onions or other vegetables, and you will confirm steep price rise yourself. Meanwhile, major urban centres like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, etc, are all reporting tomato prices between Rs 90-110. Onions and other staple vegetables are also rising constantly.

Now, one could believe that this price increase is good for the farmers. But as luck would have it, farmers are not receiving only a margin of this amount. The situation for tomato farmers is so dire that they were dumping tomatoes on the street to stabilise prices. Many of them received as low as Rs 8 per kg meanwhile tomatoes are now selling for Rs 90-110, which is over ten-fold increase in prices. The story for the onion farmers is quite similar, who received between Rs 10-12 for a kg of onions on a good day.

The government having learnt from the sky-rocketing vegetable inflation in the previous years, quickly instructed the government-held onion stock to be released in the open market. About three lakh tonnes was released, and for tomatoes, it instructed the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) for direct procurement and distribution in the national capital region to stabilise the prices.

Out of the Tomato hole

First things first, the erratic weather has been a major cause for the current crisis, as per the government. One reading the reports from Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh and down to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, etc all areas have experienced a very early onset of monsoons, which has brunt a big gap in our conventional supply chain logistics.

Not only are the roads affected, but many farmers have reported flood and major crop damages, pest attacks and the off-season farmers, especially in the northern regions have failed to supply to consumers. So first step we need to do is to strengthen our weather forecasting systems. We need to lean more on our advance satellite network and have a more active metrological analysis presented to the block level.

This can be done in a simple way by categorising regions and sub-regions based on their agro-climate, and bigger and micro-climatic events should be broadcasted to farmers phones using SMS, etc. In fact, the government doesn’t only have to single out farmers, but send general alerts before sowing, during monsoon and post-harvest time in the general rural populations. This way, people in these communities can inform farmers and the village community at large. Daily updates or critical updates can be posted in each village school.

The second major problem is post-harvest wastage, primarily due to improper care, i.e. lack of storage and processing facilities. These two areas are a major gap in our supply chain logistics. As a result, a considerable amount of good harvest is wasted or never reaches the Mandis or consumers. Here is an opportunity for innovation and creative thinking. But we don’t have to reinvent the wheel always. The government already posses the solutions, we have to work to implement them.

One of the novel solutions is the creation of infrastructure for tomato powder plants. The Ministry of Food Processing in partnership with NIFTEM Thanjavur, has already developed models for micro enterprises for tomato powder processing. This unique process can be set up in under 30 lakhs and offers a sustainable way to safeguard our tomato harvests. By converting tomatoes into powder, we can increase the shelf life of tomatoes and also ensure that will don't run out of supply in critical periods like during the monsoon season. Other technologies like tomato puree plants, solar dryers, vegetable dehydrators can be installed at the block level in major tomato producing areas, so farmers at a cost basis, convert their tomatoes into a finished product which can be bought by the consumers and food processing industry alike.

If these processing centres are created, they will generate rural jobs and encourage rural entrepreneurship too. Plus to cover the gap in transportation from the farm to the processing centre and back, a new wave of to cost transportation network can be linked to the processing centres. Farmers can book a transport through a call or through their phones. This will ensure no farmers is left out and also create additional jobs for the rural areas. We need to have a strong network of sub-regional infrastructure described above to safeguard our post-harvest losses not just in tomatoes but for all vegetables. The same machinery can be used to preserve and process many other vegetables too, hence this will be a good investment for the government and will help the government increase the incomes of farmers while at the same time curb post-harvest losses in vegetables to a high degree.

Now the third major issue is falling mandi prices during tomato harvests. Tomato being a perishable vegetable needs special care. Because if one goes the cold storage route, it would be very expensive to maintain. And only a small percentage of farmers will have access to it. Hence, we must think of low-cost processing methods as elaborated upon earlier.

Once a clear plan of low cost sustainable processing is clear, the government needs to step in and using the MSP system procure tomatoes directly from the farmers. This step will cut out the middlemen or the traders and empower the farmers, and also at the same time reduce costs for consumers. Meanwhile, instead of losing money, the government will gain additional revenue from this venture.

To begin, the government can pick one or two clusters, preferably one in the North and the second in the South, as pilot projects and develop low-cost processing infrastructure and storage. If the project is successful, they can emulate and expand the model to other regions.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)