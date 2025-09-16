ETV Bharat / opinion

Can India Save Her Farmers From The US’s Corn Maze?

As trade negotiations begin in India, with the arrival of the US negotiator, it seems like US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has painted a big target on India's farmers and is hell bent on breaking through "our markets". Recently, he spoke saying "India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us and they won't buy our corn. They put tariffs on everything." Now does this mean that after cotton, US is aiming to negotiate the import of US's genetically modified (GM) corn?

India recently took a decision to reduce cotton import duty from 11% to zero until September. Later this policy change was extended and now India will freely import foreign cotton until December 2025. This move was criticised by farmers organisations including Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, who asked the government to reconsider the extension. Many analysts had already said, that once cotton comes through, the USA will push for other agri-commodities like corn, soy bean, dairy, etc. And now comes Lutnick's bold statement to the US press.

A view of Corn Maize (Getty Images)

But before looking towards India, lets examine the case of US corn. Corn is grown on about 90 million acres a year which is around 5% of the land surface in the contiguous US. Corn is the number one crop in the USA, and about 15% of it is used domestically; 40% is for animal feed, and 45% for fuel and the gasoline alternative ethanol.

It's surprising to note that only 1% for direct human consumption. The remaining is called field or dent corn, which can be used for other products such as cornmeal, high-fructose corn syrup, paint and plastics. Corn is also the highly subsidised crop in the USA. Corn was the top recipient of farm subsidies in 2024, with growers collecting $3.2 billion — about 30.5% of all federal farm aid. It also accounts for 95% of the feed grains produced in the United States. So US GM corn farmers are one of the highest subsided farmers in the world.

Despite the "New World" being the centre for diversity for corn, most corn growing in industrial farms is patented and of the genetically modified varieties. In 2024, an estimated 94% of the corn planted in the US was GMO. It often times is sprayed with herbicides such as glyphosate, which is a known carcinogen. Most of the profit from this GMO corn farming lands up with seeds and agro-giant companies like Monsanto/Bayer, ADM, Cargill, etc.