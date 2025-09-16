Can India Save Her Farmers From The US’s Corn Maze?
Corn is number one crop in USA, and about 15% of it is used domestically; 40% is for animal feed, and 45% for fuel
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST|
Updated : September 16, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
As trade negotiations begin in India, with the arrival of the US negotiator, it seems like US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has painted a big target on India's farmers and is hell bent on breaking through "our markets". Recently, he spoke saying "India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us and they won't buy our corn. They put tariffs on everything." Now does this mean that after cotton, US is aiming to negotiate the import of US's genetically modified (GM) corn?
India recently took a decision to reduce cotton import duty from 11% to zero until September. Later this policy change was extended and now India will freely import foreign cotton until December 2025. This move was criticised by farmers organisations including Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, who asked the government to reconsider the extension. Many analysts had already said, that once cotton comes through, the USA will push for other agri-commodities like corn, soy bean, dairy, etc. And now comes Lutnick's bold statement to the US press.
But before looking towards India, lets examine the case of US corn. Corn is grown on about 90 million acres a year which is around 5% of the land surface in the contiguous US. Corn is the number one crop in the USA, and about 15% of it is used domestically; 40% is for animal feed, and 45% for fuel and the gasoline alternative ethanol.
It's surprising to note that only 1% for direct human consumption. The remaining is called field or dent corn, which can be used for other products such as cornmeal, high-fructose corn syrup, paint and plastics. Corn is also the highly subsidised crop in the USA. Corn was the top recipient of farm subsidies in 2024, with growers collecting $3.2 billion — about 30.5% of all federal farm aid. It also accounts for 95% of the feed grains produced in the United States. So US GM corn farmers are one of the highest subsided farmers in the world.
Despite the "New World" being the centre for diversity for corn, most corn growing in industrial farms is patented and of the genetically modified varieties. In 2024, an estimated 94% of the corn planted in the US was GMO. It often times is sprayed with herbicides such as glyphosate, which is a known carcinogen. Most of the profit from this GMO corn farming lands up with seeds and agro-giant companies like Monsanto/Bayer, ADM, Cargill, etc.
GM corn is currently banned for human consumption in Europe and also in India as it has potential health risks such as toxicity, allergenicity, and the transfer of antibiotic-resistance genes to humans. The pesticides and herbicide residues also compound the health risks. India doesn't allow for GM foods in our food system because not only does it risk public health but also poses grave risks to our biodiversity and risk contamination of native species of corn.
Turning towards India, we are in the top five of producers of corn after the US, China, etc. India produced about 37 million metric tons of corn (maize) in the 2024/2025 season, with recent years recording production figures between 35.5 and 38.1 million metric tons.
But yet under WTO rules based system, we have been importing up to 0.5 metric tonnes of maize yearly at 15%, with quantities beyond that attracting 50% duty. This has been down to protect domestic markets and farmers especially in corn growing states like the poll-bound Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra. Hence any decision to import foreign GM corn, will not be good for public health.
What makes the situation tricky is local corn is in July, the average price of corn stood at $4.29 per bushel (25.4 kg), or under Rs 15 a kg. This is significantly lower than India's wholesale price of Rs 22–23 a kg and the government’s minimum support price of Rs 24 a kg for the 2025–26 crop. The huge price difference is because the US government provides huge subsidies from crop insurance to income support for its corn farmers.
Corn in all senses is the back bone for US agriculture and also of Donald Trump's electorate win across corn belt of the USA. Hence he is pushing hard for forcing it on India. The US as negotiation tactic may play the hard ball, and then settle for GM corn exports to India, if only for our cattle feed and poultry. But that too would be disastrous for local producers and also pose serious health risks for our cattle and citizenry at large.
If the US pushes to have their Corn in India, we have to go the organic route, and allow only organic and non-GMO corn imports into the country. We should also have a time limit for these imports and cap quantities. No imports should be allowed at least two months before the corn harvests in India and this import ban should be there till at least 3 months after the harvests.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)