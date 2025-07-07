Breaking The Duopoly: Can Musk’s America Party Reshape The US political landscape?

New Delhi: The announcement of Elon Musk’s America Party has reignited debate over whether a viable third force can ever truly break the US political duopoly of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.

While previous third-party efforts – from the Progressives to the Libertarians - have rarely translated into electoral success, they have often managed to influence national discourse. As one of the world’s most high-profile figures, Musk brings unprecedented visibility and resources to this perennial challenge.

“MAGA is the past. Woke is a distraction. The Middle is the future. America Party is the Party of the Middle Majority,” the America Party posted on its newly created handle on Musk-owned X social media platform.

In a sign of Musk planning to bankroll the newly created party, a separate post stated: “No donors. No puppets. No strings. Just a party built on common sense, not consultants. The ‘America Party’.”

The announcement by tech billionaire Elon Musk that he is forming a new political outfit has triggered fresh debates in the US about the role and relevance of third parties in a political landscape long dominated by the two-party system. While the Democratic and Republican parties have shaped US governance for over 150 years, the repeated emergence of third parties - sometimes issue-based, sometimes personality-driven - shows the undercurrent of dissatisfaction among segments of the electorate. The question now is: can Musk’s America Party truly disrupt the entrenched two-party dynamic and reshape American politics?

To understand the challenges and prospects of the American Party, it is essential to grasp the structural rigidity of US politics. The US electoral system is largely based on single-member districts and plurality voting (also known as “first-past-the-post”), which tends to favour two large, broad-based coalitions, known in political science as Duverger’s Law.

Maurice Duverger, a French jurist, sociologist, political scientist and politician, had propositioned in his theory that in political systems with single-member districts and the first-past-the-post voting system, as in, for example, the US and the UK, only two powerful political parties tend to control power. Citizens do not vote for small parties because they fear splitting votes away from the major party.

By contrast, in countries with proportional representation or two-round elections, such as France, Sweden, New Zealand or Spain, there is no two-party duopoly on power. There are usually more than two significant political parties. Citizens are actively encouraged to create, join and vote for new political parties if they are unhappy with current parties.

Over time, the Democratic and Republican parties in the US have absorbed various movements - be it civil rights, environmentalism, or conservatism -by co-opting their agendas. This elasticity has ensured their dominance, but it has also led to accusations of ideological vagueness and lack of representation for more radical or nuanced viewpoints.

Despite the systemic challenges, the US has a rich history of third-party movements that have influenced national discourse, policies, and electoral outcomes.

There was the Progressive Party that was led by Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, later becoming the US President on a Republican Party ticket, and Robert La Follette in 1924. Roosevelt’s 1912 bid as a “Bull Moose” Progressive split the Republican vote, handing the presidency to Democrat Woodrow Wilson. The party advocated for direct democracy, anti-corruption measures, and workers’ rights - many of which were later adopted into mainstream platforms.

Then there was the States’ Rights Democratic Party (Dixiecrats) in 1948

led by Strom Thurmond. Formed in opposition to civil rights policies within the Democratic Party, the Dixiecrats carried four Southern states in 1948. Though short-lived, the party prefigured the political realignment of the South toward the Republicans in the decades that followed.

In 1968 came the American Independent Party led by George Wallace. Wallace, a segregationist former Alabama governor, won 13.5 per cent of the national vote and carried five Southern states, influencing the Republican Southern Strategy and the reshaping of racial politics in America.

In the 1990s came the Reform Party led by Texas billionaire and self-described political outsider Ross Perot. In 1992, Perot garnered 18.9 per cent of the popular vote - the strongest third-party performance since 1912. His platform focused on reducing the national debt, opposing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and government accountability. Though he didn’t win any electoral votes, Perot forced both parties to address fiscal responsibility.

Then, there are the Libertarian and Green parties. The Libertarian Party promotes civil liberties, non-interventionism, laissez-faire capitalism, and limiting the size and scope of government. The world’s first explicitly libertarian party, it was conceived in August 1971 at meetings in the home of David F Nolan, an American activist and politician, in Westminster, Colorado, and was officially formed on December 11, 1971, in Colorado Springs. The organisers of the party drew inspiration from the works and ideas of the prominent Austrian school economist Murray Rothbard.

The Green Party of the United States (GPUS) is a federation of Green state political parties in the US. The party promotes green politics, specifically environmentalism, nonviolence, social justice, participatory democracy, anti-war, and anti-racism. As of 2023, it was the fourth-largest political party in the US by voter registration, behind the Libertarian Party.

While neither the Green Party nor the Libertarian Party has come close to winning the presidency, they continue to exert influence at the state and local levels. The Green Party, particularly under Ralph Nader in 2000, was accused of spoiling the presidential election for Democrat Al Gore, contributing to George W Bush’s victory.

Given this context, Elon Musk’s entry with the America Party could mark a departure from past third-party efforts - or it could follow a familiar trajectory.

“The US can be ready for a third party,” Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, told ETV Bharat. “It depends on how the party positions itself.”

Sachdev said that a third party has to be nationally recognised.

“It has to be on the ballot state by state,” he said. “Each state has a different requirement as to how many signatures are required for a party to be recognised. The Green Party got recognition in 10 states. The party should register with the Federal Election Commission. For this, 50 per cent state recognition is needed. Even if you are in 10 states, you can make an impact on the two major parties. Musk will try to be on the ballot in all 50 states.”

Sachdev said that Musk is playing a serious game and will try to place candidates in as many states as possible in the Congressional elections scheduled to be held in November 2026.

“If his party can perform, it can make a difference in the US Congress,” he said. “This will be his focus ahead of the next presidential elections in 2028. The party Musk has set up must have a presidential candidate.”

Sachdev further stated that Musk has the money to fund his Congressional candidates.

“Musk can bankroll his candidates to the tune of $1 million per candidate,” he said. “Musk can make an impact in the Congressional elections.”

According to Sachdev, estimates of political party affiliation in the US suggest a rough division: about 30-35 per cent identify as Democrats, 25-30 per cent as Republicans, and 35-40 per cent as Independents or other affiliations.

“These numbers can fluctuate depending on the source and specific polling, but generally, Independents or those identifying as ‘other’ make up the largest group, followed by Democrats and Republicans,” Sachdev writes in his upcoming book Trumpotopia: A Guidebook to Decode Donald Trump – and the Culture and Politics of America – With Tips for World Leaders to Tackle Trumpotopia, excerpts of which he shared exclusively with ETV Bharat. “Voter turnout among these groups also varies. Typically, 60-70 per cent of registered Democrats and Republicans participate in major elections, such as presidential elections. In contrast, voter turnout among Independents and those affiliated with other parties tends to be lower, often around 50-60 per cent. These percentages can shift depending on the election’s importance, voter enthusiasm, and other factors.”

According to veteran Indian-origin journalist and author Mayank Chhaya, Musk has created the America Party out of personal angst.

“He thinks that the US needs a party that is founded on ground realities,” Chhaya told ETV Bharat over the phone from Chicago. “He goes by surveys.”

He is of the view that in the 2026 Congressional elections, Musk will try to disrupt a few seats.

“He thinks that he can be a power player,” Chhaya said.

Reflecting Sachdev’s views, Chhaya said that Musk is betting on his deep pockets to leverage and disturb a few seats in the US Congress’s House of Representatives.

“If he upends some seats, he can be a person of consequence in American politics,” he said. “But then, there will be a lot of push-back from the Republicans.”

Stating that Musk seems to be a serious player, Chhaya at the same time described the world’s richest man as “a very whimsical party”. He further explained that both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US Congress are precariously balanced for the Republicans.

“Musk is banking on enough ruptures within the Republican side that he can exploit,” Chhaya said. “He has this vision of becoming a kingmaker. He wants to play behind the scenes.”

According to Sachdev, Musk can be a disruptor to the disruptor in chief, US President Donald Trump.

“The bottom line is if Musk decides to spend money in the Congressional elections, he can disrupt,” Sachdev said.

