Branding UPI Globally: India's Digital Payments Revolution With Global Impact

By Ramesh Kotnana

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates key digital payment platforms like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), IMPS, RuPay, e-Rupee, and other products, reported a 42% increase in net profit to ₹1,552 crore for Financial Year 25. Revenue rose 19% to ₹3,270 crore during the same period.

The surge further reinforces the NPCI's position as a leading financial market infrastructure provider in India. Transaction volumes across its platforms grew 33% to 213 billion, underscoring India's accelerating shift toward digital payments. With UPI, India has revolutionised digital payments for years, real-time, round-the-clock transactions involving all forms of payment.

The NPCI introduced the UPI in April 2016, fundamentally altering the digital payments landscape in India in just nine years, and it has emerged as one of the best fintech innovations globally. Undoubtedly, UPI played a vital role in making India a pioneer in digital payment innovation and it can be a good case study for other nations to follow.

As of May 31, 2025, NPCI had 65 stockholders, which included both public and private foreign banks. There are currently 673 banks that live on UPI, and more than 80 UPI apps are in use, including bank apps and mobile-first fintech apps. However, three major players—PhonePe (47.23%), Google Pay (36.66%), and Paytm (6.95%)—control the majority of UPI transactions (May 2025). India now makes up about 49% of all real-time payment transactions throughout the world, as per ACI Worldwide Report 2024. Home Credit India's Great Indian Wallet 2025 research has found cities like Hyderabad (93%) and Kolkata (87%) are leading the way in UPI use.

Infographic on UPI transactions (ETV Bharat)

Recently, the UPI has emerged as the world's biggest real-time payment system, handling more than 65 crore transactions in a single day, more than Visa's daily average of 63.9 crore. UPI is expanding four times faster than Visa, with a monthly growth rate of 5–7% and an annual growth rate of 40%. At this rate, UPI's daily transactions would soon outnumber Visa's every day, with the government aiming for one billion daily transactions. UPI has also passed both Visa and MasterCard in terms of transaction volume, and it has an even bigger advantage in terms of transaction value.

In May 2025, UPI transactions were worth more than ₹25 trillion and had a volume of 18.68 billion. This was a 33% increase in volume and a 23% increase in value compared to the previous year. The number of UPI transactions in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25) was 185.85 billion, which is 42% more than the number of transactions in FY24 (131.14 billion). Preliminary estimates indicate that during FY25, nearly 350,000 UPI transactions took place every minute. A research shows a 1% rise in UPI transactions correlates with a 0.03% GDP growth.

The fintech sector in India is going to grow quickly, and by 2032 it will be worth USD 990.45 billion. From 2024 to 2032, it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 30.26% thanks to a young, tech-savvy population and quick growth of digital infrastructure. Key factors include the increasing involvement of investors, the growing number of people using digital payments due to greater internet access, and the emergence of new technologies.

Also, government and regulatory support, more cooperation between fintech startups and traditional banks, and the growing popularity of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options are all helping. Also, innovations such as AI-powered services like robo-advisors and smart chatbots, as well as features like Sound Box, QR Codes, UPI Circle, UPI 123PAY's Missed Call Payment function, UPI Lite, and the use of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies, all help this growth. Also, fintechs have emerged as the front runners in leveraging the AI tools to serve the customers.

Infographic on UPI transactions (ETV Bharat)

By 2024, there were more than 10,000 fintech firms in the country. These fintechs raised over $28 billion through 1,486 agreements between 2014 and 2023. The fintech sector has witnessed more than twenty initial public offerings and $4 billion in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as well as the creation of 26 unicorns, one of which is a decacorn, all this has happened in just a decade showing the power of the fintech ecosystem of the country. For example, PhonePe has over 610 million registered users, and India's top stockbroker Groww has over 10 million active customers. Not only that, fintechs such as Pine Labs, and Razorpay have expanded to other nations as well, strengthening the country's brand globally. Research also proves that India's UPI success offers a scalable blueprint for other nations.

Government of India & RBI as the Key Enablers:

India’s government has acted as a fintech enabler through initiatives like Digital India, Aadhaar, and PMJDY, which created the digital backbone for fintech. Over 55 crore Jan-Dhan accounts, mostly in rural areas, highlight this impact. Government support has built trust in platforms like UPI. The RBI has actively fostered digital payments — launching NPCI, setting up the Innovation Hub, and introducing tools like MuleHunter.AI and the Cyber Fraud Reporting System. In December 2024, RBI has enabled KYC-compliant wallet users to make UPI payments via third-party apps, boosting interoperability.

UPI’S GLOBAL RECOGNITION:

Bill Gates praised India's digital breakthroughs, like Aadhaar and UPI, calling them the best examples of digital public infrastructure. The World Bank praised India's Digital Public Infrastructure, pointing out how quickly tools like Aadhaar and UPI have made it easier for people all around the country to get access to banking services. Recently, the International Monetary Fund praised how cheap data (Reliance Jio), digital IDs, and banking access accelerated UPI's rise, with its integration capabilities driving widespread adoption. The WEF ranks India alongside the US and UK as a key global fintech player.

BRAND UPI GLOBALLY:

India's initiative to export the UPI to other countries reflects a strategic use of soft power, positioning the nation as a trusted partner in global digital development. UPI's remarkable success within India has sparked international interest, with countries like the UAE, France, and Singapore adopted the UPI to strengthen their digital payment ecosystems.

India now accounts for 48.5% of global digital payments, a milestone largely driven by UPI. Its adoption has already extended to seven countries, underlining its global potential and the RBI, in partnership with NPCI, aims to expand UPI to 20 countries between 2024 and 2028. Strategic focus on regions like BRICS+, SAARC nations, and the Global South will be key to establishing UPI as a global brand. By championing UPI on the world stage, India is engaging in a form of technological diplomacy—offering a proven, scalable, affordable, and secure payment infrastructure. If successfully implemented abroad, UPI could cement India's reputation as a global leader in digital payments ecosystem.

CYBER SCAMS/DISRUPTIONS AND OTHER CHALLENGES

Financial institutions reported 63,315 cases of digital payment fraud involving ₹1 lakh or more between December 2014 and December 2024, leading to reported losses of about ₹733 crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently urged fintech startups to create solutions to tackle all kinds of cyber frauds that have become a big threat to the digital payment ecosystem in the country.

Another challenge is, that the UPI has experienced significant outages due to transaction failures to intermittent technical issues, which disrupted millions of transactions and caused several hours of inconvenience for users nationwide creating a negative impact on the UPI’s globalisation.

Despite its rapid growth and transformative potential, the Indian fintech sector faces several pressing challenges on the road ahead. Regulatory uncertainty remains a key concern, with frequent policy shifts by the RBI. Data privacy and cybersecurity are equally critical, as fintechs deal with vast amounts of sensitive user data; the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) will be pivotal in defining compliance norms.

Monetisation remains difficult, as many fintechs, particularly in payments, rely on thin margins or aggressive cash burn, underscoring the urgent need to pivot from growth-at-any-cost to sustainable, profitable models. The government should provide a good policy support, diplomacy, and collaborations with foreign financial institutes and fintechs will be necessary to see the UPI's journey to other nations.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)