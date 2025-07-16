Book Review: City As Memory, A Snapshot of Srinagar

When Srinagar is mentioned, what comes to mind instantly? It is a place in Kashmir with Mughal Gardens, Dal Lake, Shikaras, Houseboats, Jhelum snaking slowly through a congested old city, historical bridges, monuments, shrines, mountain ranges, heritage houses, hilltops, arts and handicrafts, and now Lal Chowk.

Srinagar is one of the oldest cities and capitals and has been defined and portrayed differently by different people throughout history. It has been a cradle of cultures, civilizations, and communities. In its collective memory, it has been a witness to a turbulent past and a battleground of different rulers and regimes. It has been witness to feats and defeats of empires. Like any individual, its past has shaped its present.

In her book, City As Memory, Sadaf Wani presents a snapshot of Srinagar to assess its situation with a historical and sociological lens. She traces the cultural, political and social trajectory of Srinagar to present times when according to her the G20 insignia has taken over the city to mark 'Kashmir's return to normalcy’, after the abrogation of Article in 2019.

The present 'smart Srinagar' is envisioned by the government especially after the abrogation of Article 370 to put it on par with other smart cities across the country. It, according to Sadaf Wani, has smart bunkers maintaining surveillance with a more aesthetically pleasing appearance. Besides infrastructural additions of signages, flags, and tri-coloured lights, it is flooded with tourists as armed personnel guard the city. This is in contrast with its historical image when the city was left to ruin, especially after the fall of the Mughals. However, she does not question what the costs of developing Srinagar are.

The white cover design of the book, with barbed wire stretched across mountains, Dal Lake, and flower-laden Kashmiri Shikara with some tourist and historical places in the background can be interpreted as beauty under surveillance.

A mosaic of gleaned memories

Sadaf explores the various dynamics of the city from its history to the present, however, without going into depth. Through her fieldwork and limited resource outreach, the author has tried to include a wide range of perspectives to foreground diversity in the city.

Even though her editor wanted her to craft a narrative that would entice readers to visit Srinagar, she chose to give a brief overview of the political and humanitarian injustices that history and the present have perpetuated on the inhabitants of the city. This aspiration of hers to document the living experiences with collective and individual lenses are the aspiration of many who witnessed or were born during the 1990s. She also used her individual experiences to inform how even something seemingly apolitical is also political in Kashmir and how these crises permeate deeply.

The author’s journey into the heart of the city, pronounced as Siri Nagar, starts from tracing the grave of her great-grandmother near Malkha, a vast expansive graveyard, situated on the foothills of Hari Parbat, a hill situated in Srinagar.

The hill has strategic and military importance for various rulers and regimes. Apart from the political, administrative, and military significance of the stretch, the hill is home to diverse faiths, thereby reflecting the spiritual and communal bonds of the city and Kashmir.

Sadaf explores the Hari Parbat fort as she peeks through the city and its historical places. It is followed by the historical background of the rulers and regimes including the origins of the city.

The story of Srinagar has been punctuated by formidable adversities, brought about by both natural disasters and man-made catastrophes.

The book traces the development of various roads which improved connectivity and accessibility. After the Mughals, as the city was relegated to ruin by successive rulers, the British gave it infrastructural and administrative facelifts. As it became the hub of activity and centre of many important institutions, it also witnessed many historical events which shaped Kashmir’s political landscape.

She traces and compares Srinagar especially Downtown before and after the insurgency of 1990 and how it impacted and changed the life and lifestyle of people. However, according to her, it is the old city where the conflict began against the backdrop of many international and local developments to provide impetus to the insurgency. However, Smart City initiatives aim to counter the widespread perception of Downtown as a pro-resistance stronghold.

While the economically vulnerable are glorified as the vanguards of the movement and encouraged to fight the frontline wars, when the overt volatility of the conflict subsides temporarily, the same people are stigmatized and seen as uncultured, illiterate, and drug addicts who pelt stones and hurt the economic and cultural interest of the city.

She gleans through the memories of different generations of people who have grown up in Srinagar and Downtown at different time periods and witnessed different political events. Besides the socio-economic demographics of the city, she also underscores the stark disparities in city life of Uptown and Downtown as the latter is usually viewed as disturbed, impoverished, congested, unsanitary, illiterate and old part of the city.

Since 2019, the author believes that the mood of the city is inscrutable as she wonders if it is damm (suffocation, distress), anger or sadness. However, she hopes the intergenerational resilience will heal intergenerational trauma.

She delves into the influx of people from other parts of Kashmir thereby diluting the demographic landscape. Many in Downtown, especially well off, also chose to migrate for varied reasons. It also complicated the social fabric while creating an identity crisis for Asli Shahruk (original inhabitant of the city.

Srinagar according to her is marred by various forms of stigmatization, and marginalization especially caste which conflict has not been able to diminish. She also highlights the migration of Kashmiri Pandits and the circumstances surrounding it. Unlike before, Srinagar during and after the 1990s became more inward-looking and suspicious, as she quotes Hakeem Sameer Hamdani, an architect and historian.

Even though Srinagar is sold and tailored as a tourist attraction, for the local population especially women the concepts of leisure and recreation are limited amidst mundane realities of everyday life.

In the latter part of the book, she interacts with some marginalized communities and muffled feminist voices who always live to rue with Stockholm syndrome. She speaks with women pursuing education who brave everyday social realities and interactions in a highly patriarchal society. Their defiance and claim to freedom at times clash with society's norms.

The author highlights the less talked about topic of the educational challenges of females and navigating the public space, of the Hanji community of Kashmir They have been marginalized and stereotyped and subjected to caste-based discrimination especially in a Muslim community.

Writing the biography of a place one is not even born at is not an easy task. It comes with its limitations and those limitations are reflected in her own reflection, association, and exploration of people and places. Her lack of lived experiences deprives the narrative of its depth and richness. It feels like the collage of other memories and conversations through which she seeks to understand the city.

The book doesn't get into the heart of Srinagar. It, however, can claim to listen to its heartbeat even if that has been overshadowed by its focus on political turmoil. The city has cultural and historical significance too. She admits that narratives about Kashmir have been almost entirely Srinagar-centric and this book contributes to it.

Besides being a victim of convenience sampling, there are embarrassing typos or factual errors. For instance the book inaccurately says Tufail Matoo was killed in 2011. The teenager whose death sparked a public uprising was in fact killed on June 11, 2010. Also, as Sadaf seeks to understand the city through a few perspectives and voices, there is a void of experts and people who could have enriched the narrative.

Even though she admits her lack of knowledge, logistical constraints, and self-censorship, biases as reasons for some omissions in writing the biography of the city. This is intriguing as those omissions may have deprived the book of giving a holistic perspective. Born and raised in Varmul in the late 90s, her interactions with Srinagar city were limited and she admits her limitations in not being able to include every community in the biography of the city and her limited stay which deprived her of claiming to read the 'pulse of the city.'

The biography of the city, however, for any outsider will bridge the gap in getting introduced to the city. The book will remain a contribution to the literature on conflict, memory, and place. It profiles some people and places which continue to be resilient.

